Holland America Line Bolsters Status as the Leader in The Great Land with New 'We Are Alaska' Branding and Robust 2019 Season Featuring 133 Cruises and 15 Land+Sea Journey Options

Cruise line offers exclusives, including new 21-day EXC In-Depth Voyages, award-winning destination programming and the only Land+Sea options visiting the Yukon

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to explore Alaska's natural wonders in 2019 will have 133 cruises and 15 different Land+Sea Journey configurations to choose from aboard Holland America Line's mid-sized ships, which are the perfect size for Alaskan ports and uncrowded glacier viewing and tour experiences. The premium line just introduced its "We Are Alaska" branding to emphasize its leadership, expertise and history in Alaska for more than seven decades — longer than Alaska has been a state.

In 2019 Holland America Line will offer a robust season of cruises on eight ships with more visits to Glacier Bay than any other line, the introduction of soft-adventure EXC In-Depth Alaska cruising and the continuation of the only cruise options that combine overland travel to the Yukon's hidden gems. As the first tour operator in the region and the only cruise line offering Yukon explorations, Holland America Line leverages its relationships with the communities and locals to craft unique and memorable Alaska and Yukon adventures.

"ʽWe Are Alaska' perfectly sums up our expertise, knowledge and robust cruise and land tour offerings and reinforces that anyone who wants the best trip to The Great Land and the Yukon should make Holland America Line their first choice," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "Holland America Line has been in Alaska for more than seven decades — longer than Alaska has been a state — and we're still the only cruise line going overland to the Yukon because of our experience; we know how to deliver it."

From May through September, cruisers can select from seven-, 14- or 21-day itineraries aboard Amsterdam, Eurodam, Maasdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam. New for the 2019 season, Oosterdam takes over the Sunday roundtrip Seattle, Washington, itineraries, adding more verandah staterooms to that route. Also new are three 21-day Ultimate Alaska & Pacific Northwest Adventurer EXC In-Depth Voyages roundtrip from San Francisco, California, aboard Maasdam.

Those ships using Vancouver as a gateway — Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Volendam — offer Holland America Line's signature Alaska Land+Sea Journeys that combine a Holland America Line cruise with a stay at Denali National Park or journey to Denali and the Yukon. With six different Yukon+Denali itineraries and nine Denali options, departure dates offer a choice to cruise first or enjoy the land segment first.

New Denali Property Enhancements Ready for 2019 Season

Holland America Line also has expanded the guest experience on the Alaska Land+Sea Journeys with the addition of new guest accommodations at its Denali operation that includes the McKinley Chalet Resort hotel and Denali Square. The new 99-guest property features standard rooms and 54 junior suites, all with balconies so guests can enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding Alaska wilderness in private comfort. Junior suites showcase balconies, larger living areas and greater amenities for guests.

The new rooms are an extension of Holland America Line's overland Alaska experience to Denali, which includes the McKinley Chalet Resort hotel and Denali Square, a gathering area to relax, shop, dine and enjoy music and entertainment. The addition will be located just west of Denali Square, with views of Mt. Healy and Denali National Park.

Additionally, Holland America Line's hotel in Skagway has been remodeled with a new look, soft goods and public lounge updates.

New Explorations Central (EXC) Programming Makes Alaska Come to Life

Throughout the voyages, EXC programming brings Alaska's local customs, culinary creations and cultural experiences on board. In time for the 2019 season, a specially designated EXC "home base" will be complete aboard Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Oosterdam and Westerdam with interactive touchscreens, digital stories and a display of real-time data from the ship's bridge.

Through the EXC Encounters program, guests can learn about local traditions or enjoy the simple pleasures of storytelling. Those who want to immerse themselves even further can attend an EXC Talk where an Alaska expert tells tales only a local knows. The EXC Guides provide further assistance in customizing each visit to the ports, while EXC Maps and Port Planners help guests tailor their time ashore. The in-stateroom EXC Channel features a selection of curated films, documentaries and TV shows exploring the destinations on the itinerary.

Holland America Line's Explorations Central recently received top honors for outstanding Overall Cruise Education Program from a leading travel industry publication.

BBC Earth Brings Alaska to Life in an Epic Production

Guests on all Alaska cruises will be able to enjoy BBC Earth's "Alaska in Concert" multimedia performance on the Main Stage. Combining live music set against a backdrop of mesmerizing footage from the BBC Earth television series "Wild Alaska," audiences experience the cycle of four seasons and see this land is as unforgiving as it is beautiful.

Inside Passage Cruises Attract More First-Time Cruisers Than Any Other Region

Between May and September, Holland America Line offers 122 seven-day and seven 14-day cruises. Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam feature seven-day itineraries; Amsterdam offers the 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer voyages. Guests can conveniently cruise roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, or Seattle, as well as select one-way itineraries between Vancouver and Seward, Alaska.

All cruises feature one or more of Alaska's famous glaciers, and every itinerary is highlighted by scenic cruising through Alaska's Inside Passage. In Glacier Bay, all ships sail with a Huna native as well as a park ranger who provides commentary, presentations and information on Alaska's famed national park.

New EXC In-Depth Voyages on Maasdam Offer 21-Day Alaska Experience

New for 2019 are three incredible 21-day Ultimate Alaska & Pacific Northwest Adventurer EXC In-Depth Voyages roundtrip from San Francisco, California, aboard Maasdam. Departing May 7, May 28 and June 18, the comprehensive itineraries include 12 ports in Alaska and Canada, as well as scenic cruising at Hubbard Glacier and in College Fjord, Prince William Sound, Tracy Arm, Frederick Sound, the Inside Passage and Alberni Inlet. In addition to Alaska favorites like Ketchikan, Sitka, Homer, Haines and Juneau, the ship also calls at less-visited ports including Valdez, Kodiak and Wrangell, Alaska; and Port Alberni, British Columbia.

The Ultimate Alaska & Pacific Northwest Adventurer is part of Maasdam's In-Depth Voyages program for travelers who are looking for thoughtful and immersive ways to see the world. The EXC In-Depth Voyages use world-renowned experts, local scholars and unique tours to immerse guests in the experience, enabling them to explore through the prism of their own personal interests and passions.

Venture from Vancouver on Four Ships

Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Volendam and Westerdam offer seven-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from Vancouver. The itinerary calls at Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway, with scenic cruising through Alaska's Inside Passage, Tracy Arm and Glacier Bay National Park.

Additionally, Noordam and Westerdam each sail one-way alternating north-south seven-day Glacier Discovery cruises between Vancouver and Seward (Anchorage). The cruises call at Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway/Haines, with Glacier Bay and Inside Passage scenic cruising.

Cruiser's Choice – Glacier Bay or Hubbard Glacier

Conveniently sailing roundtrip from Seattle, Eurodam and Oosterdam each feature seven-day Alaskan Explorer cruises. All seven-day roundtrip Seattle departures include calls at Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka, Alaska; as well as Victoria, British Columbia, and scenic cruising through Alaska's Inside Passage. Guests sailing on Eurodam enjoy scenic cruising through Glacier Bay, while Oosterdam guests experience cruising Hubbard Glacier.

Amsterdam's Great Alaskan Explorer Cruises Take Guests Off the Beaten Path

Holland America Line's 14-day roundtrip Seattle Great Alaskan Explorer sailings on Amsterdam include unique highlights such as calls at Anchorage, Icy Strait Point, Homer, Kodiak, Sitka, Ketchikan, Juneau and Victoria. Guests on this itinerary enjoy scenic cruising around Vancouver Island, Hubbard Glacier and Tracy Arm.

Land+Sea Journeys Combine an Alaska Cruise with Overland Exploration

The Alaska landscape is one of the few places in the world that is best seen by combining a cruise with an overland adventure, and Holland America Line's award-winning Land+Sea Journeys offer guests more ways to see this remote and off-the-beaten path part of the world. Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Land+Sea Journey — with seldom-seen locations in the Yukon.

The 15 Land+Sea Journey options range from nine to 18 days and are in two distinct series with cruise-first or land-first choices: Yukon+Denali Land+Sea Journeys and Denali Land+Sea Journeys.

Each Land+Sea Journey combines a three-, four- or seven-night cruise with a one-, two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park. Guests are immersed in Alaska history and culture with visits to places such as Whitehorse and Dawson City, Yukon; Fairbanks, Alaska, the gateway to the Arctic; and Alaska's five-star Alyeska Resort.

The six Yukon+Denali Land+Sea Journeys range in length from nine to 18 days and travel roundtrip Vancouver or between Vancouver and Anchorage. During these trips guests enjoy scenic cruising along the Inside Passage and/or Glacier Bay while also visiting Juneau. Depending on the Journey, they may also call at Ketchikan and Haines or Skagway. In addition to Denali National Park, the overland portion may include Fairbanks, along with Whitehorse and Dawson City, Yukon.

The nine Denali Land+Sea Journeys range in length from nine to 14 days and travel between Vancouver and Fairbanks or Anchorage. Included is Glacier Bay scenic cruising, where guests can explore the ice-studded fjords of this national treasure for a full eight hours as a park ranger narrates. Ports of call on the cruise portion include Haines or Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, while the overland portion on most Journeys features Denali and Fairbanks. The 14-day option also includes a one-night visit to Talkeetna and two nights at Alyeska.

Cruise fares for Alaska cruises begin at $899; Land+Sea Journey fares start at $1,099; and the 21-day EXC In-Depth Voyages begin at $3,399. All rates are per person, double occupancy. Several departure dates are eligible for the Explore4 promotion: Guests booking any category stateroom will receive a Signature Beverage Package valued at $1,400 per stateroom (based on a 14-day cruise), dinner at the Pinnacle Grill for two, free or reduced cruise fares for third and fourth guests in the same stateroom, and 50 percent reduced deposits. Guests receive all benefits when bookings are made by Nov. 19, 2018. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/mcssyl5i.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)] Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada and New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

