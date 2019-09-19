Holland America Line Debuts Wildly Wondrous 2020 Grand Africa Voyage and Opens 2021 Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Holland America Line will debut a new Grand Africa Voyage that circles the continent and features more than a dozen epic safari experiences and wildlife encounters. The premium cruise line also is offering 2020 and 2021 Grand South America and Antarctica voyages in which an Amazon River exploration and in-depth Antarctica cruising anchor the itineraries.

Cruising from Boston, Massachusetts, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage departs Oct. 3, 2020, aboard Amsterdam, offering the ideal mid-sized ship for the journey. Volendam sets sail Jan. 5, 2020, on a 77-day Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage, while the 2021 journey departs Jan. 4 for 74 days.

"Our longer Grand Voyages are the pinnacle of worldly exploration in the most immersive way, and for years guests have asked for Africa so we set out to deliver the most authentic itinerary that delves deep into the continent," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "The Grand South America & Antarctic Voyage continues to be popular for the variety of cultures it offers. The ship goes from the tropics to glaciers and everything in between, all in one cruise. The 2020 itinerary is selling well and we're excited to open 2021 for our guests who are ready to start planning."

Spectacular Grand Africa Voyage an Adventurer's Dream

Holland America Line's Grand Africa Voyage departs Boston Oct. 3, 2020, on a 79-day itinerary that circles the continent on a clockwise route, making 19 African calls and exploring the Middle East. The ship visits Newport, Rhode Island; New York, New York; and then Fort Lauderdale where guests can embark for a 74-day roundtrip cruise. Amsterdam then crosses the Atlantic Ocean to the islands of Madeira and Lanzarote. Guests will then explore Moroccan traditions at Agadir and Casablanca; take in a kaleidoscope of colors at La Goulette (Tunis), Tunisia; and visit the island of Malta. The ship transits the Suez Canal en route to Aqaba, Jordan, for an overnight call and the opportunity to travel to the Lost City of Petra.

After a call at Salālah, Oman, Amsterdam overnights at the idyllic port of Victoria in the Seychelles, boasting pristine natural beauty and a vibrant Creole heritage.

Wildlife takes center stage for the upcoming calls on the Grand Africa Voyage, with several safari opportunities. An overnight at Mombasa, Kenya, affords guests the chance to go to Serengeti National Park or Maasi Mara Reserve. Guests also can go overland to Ngorongoro Crater or take a day safari at Tsavo National Park.

At Zanzibar, Tanzania, guests can visit the Jozani Forest Reserve and see the rare red colobus monkey, while a call at Mamoudzou, Mayotte, offers world-class snorkeling and diving. Lokobe National Park and the Black Lemur Sanctuary can be visited during a call at Andoany (Hell-Ville), Nosy-Be, Madagascar; and the call at Maputo, Mozambique, is the gateway for an overland to Kruger National Park, the largest game reserve in South Africa. Richards Bay, South Africa, offers an abundance of wildlife EXCursions, including overland tours to Phinda Mountain Lodge and Thanda Private Game Reserve.

The ship then arrives at Cape Town, South Africa, for two full days and an array of memorable experiences. Guests can visit world-famous wineries, explore Table Mountain, view Nelson Mandela's prison cell, coast along Chapman's Peak Drive, go overland to Kulala Desert Lodge, head out on a local safari and more.

Amsterdam begins the final leg of the Africa adventure cruising up the west coast of the continent to Luderitz and Walvis Bay, Namibia; Luanda, Angola; Banjul, Gambia; Dakar, Senegal; and Mindelo, Cape Verde. The ships spends five leisurely days crossing the Atlantic Ocean to San Juan, Puerto, Rico, before arriving in Fort Lauderdale Dec. 21.

Grand South America & Antarctica 2021

In 2021, Volendam embarks on a 74-day Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage, which visits 34 ports in eight countries and various Caribbean islands. The circumnavigation includes extensive exploration of two juxtaposed natural wonders: the Amazon River and Antarctica. Overnight calls include two nights at Callao (Lima), Peru; and single nights at Buenos Aires, Argentina; Rio de Janeiro and Manaus, Brazil.

The roundtrip Fort Lauderdale voyage departs Jan. 4, 2021, and transits the Panama Canal before heading to Ecuador and Peru. Two nights at Callao afford guests time to take an overland tour to the famed site of Machu Picchu. Two more calls in Peru and seven visits throughout Chile set a course for scenic cruising in the Chilean Fjords, the Strait of Magellan, the Cockburn and Beagle channels, Glacier Alley and Cape Horn. A call at Ushuaia at the southernmost tip of Argentina kicks off four days of spectacular scenic cruising in Antarctica where iceberg-dotted waters and an abundance of wildlife await.

After leaving Antarctica, Volendam begins the journey northward to the Falkland Islands, Uruguay and Argentina. During an overnight at Buenos Aires, guests can take in a sultry tango show or indulge in an overland tour to Iguazu Falls. Brazil takes center stage, with 12 calls throughout South America's largest country, including an overnight in Rio de Janeiro. The journey along the Amazon River takes the ship to Manaus for an overnight, giving guests time to enjoy a performance at the Teatro Amazonas Opera House. Two Caribbean calls at beautiful tropical isles provide the perfect ending before the ship reaches Fort Lauderdale.

Grand South America & Antarctica 2020

Volendam also offers a similar Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage in 2020, departing Jan. 5 for a 77-day journey. During the cruise, the ship visits 37 ports in seven countries and several Caribbean islands. Overnight calls include Fuerte Amador, Panama; and Callao, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Manaus.

The 2020 voyage also explores Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and 14 calls in Brazil, with Chilean Fjord and Glacier Alley scenic cruising, a four-day Antarctica Experience and Amazon River journey. Guests looking for a shorter cruise can book a 41-day segment from Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires or a 36-day segment from Buenos Aires to Fort Lauderdale.

Early Booking Bonuses

Guests who book the 74- or 79-day Grand Africa Voyage by Feb. 28, 2020, or the 2021 74-day Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage by June 1, 2020, will receive a host of exclusive perks valued at more than $4,000 per person.

The bonus rewards include pre-paid gratuities, luggage delivery service, a welcome aboard bottle of sparkling wine and an onboard spending credit of $300 per person for select ocean-view staterooms. Book a suite and enjoy up to $1,000 per person in onboard spending credit, a complimentary shore excursion, a Signature Internet Package and an initial in-suite liquor set-up. If the Grand Africa Voyage is paid in full by Feb. 28, 2020, or the 2021 Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage is paid in full by June 1, 2020, guests also receive a 3 percent savings off the cruise-only fare. Early booking bonus terms and conditions apply.

