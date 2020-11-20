Holland America Line Extends Cruise Pause to Include All Departures Through March 31, 2021, as it Prepares for CDC Requirements to Resume Cruising

Select longer voyages through mid-April rescheduled for 2022; Cruises of eight days or more calling in the U.S. for next year also not sailing

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Holland America Line continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company is extending its pause of cruise operations for all departures through March 31, 2021. The line also will cancel select longer voyages, and cruises of eight days or longer that call in the United States until Nov. 1, 2021.

Cruises impacted by this pause in operation are:

All cruise departures from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2021 .

. Cruises of eight days or more that call at a U.S. port through Nov. 1, 2021 .

. Select longer voyages in Asia , Australia / New Zealand and South America through mid-April 2021 . Some departures will be rescheduled to comparable dates in 2022.

Guests and their travel agents are being notified of the cancellations and options for Future Cruise Credits and rebooking.

Holland America Line has begun to prepare ships and implement procedures to meet all requirements for approval to sail following the pause. More details on the company's return to cruise will be announced as soon as possible.

Guests Automatically Receive Bonus Future Cruise Credit

Guests with impacted cruises canceled through March 31 automatically will be canceled, and no action is needed when opting for the Future Cruise Credit (FCC). All guests will receive an FCC per person as follows:

Paid in Full : Those who have paid in full will receive 125% FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line.

: Those who have paid in full will receive 125% FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line. Not Paid in Full: Those with bookings not paid in full will receive an FCC of double the amount of their deposit. The minimum FCC is $100 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid.

The FCC is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. Non-cruise fare purchases -- such as shore excursions, gifts, dining and spa -- will not be transferred to a new booking and will be refunded to the original form of payment. Other funds such as air fares paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.

Longer Voyages Through April 2021 to Sail in 2022

Guests booked on several longer voyages to South America aboard Westerdam, Asia aboard Noordam and Australia/New Zealand aboard Oosterdam will be rebooked to similar dates and itineraries in 2022. Those booked on the Voyage of the Vikings cruise, scheduled to depart July 9, 2021, aboard Zaandam, will move to a similar date in 2022.

All guests moving to a new voyage in 2022 will receive a $150 per person shipboard credit, protected pricing and equivalent stateroom category.

Full Refund Option Also Available

Guests who prefer a 100% refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences form to indicate this preference no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if the cruise was not booked through Holland America Line. See the terms and conditions in the Cancellation Preferences form for all details.

Holland America Line previously paused global cruise operations and canceled all departures on all ships through Dec. 31, 2020, and select Hawaii and Grand Voyage itineraries for early 2021.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

