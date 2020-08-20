Holland America Line Invites Cruisers to Save Now and Cruise Later by Extending 'Have it All' Offer Through Sept. 30

Free drinks, free gratuities, free specialty dining, reduced deposits and more valued at up to $2,300 per stateroom

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line knows savvy travelers like to plan ahead and take advantage of a great offer, which is why the premium cruise line is extending its popular "Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All" promotion that lets guests … have it all! Running now through Sept. 30, 2020, guests who book with the promotion receive free drinks, free gratuities, free specialty dining, free WiFi and more, making it the biggest offer Holland America Line has ever introduced.

With "Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All," travelers who book Holiday 2020 through winter/spring 2022 cruises or Alaska Land+Sea Journeys (excluding Grand Voyages) by Sept. 30 receive a free Signature Beverage Package, free gratuities and a free Signature Dining Package, which includes one evening in both Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto specialty restaurants. Plus, suite guests also receive a free WiFi package, and all bookings are eligible for 50 percent reduced deposits.

"Our cruises might be paused, but our guests continue to dream of their next Holland America Line vacation, and by extending this offer we're making sure there's more time to take advantage of these perks and plan ahead," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president. "We want our guests to feel confident making their bookings now to get the incentives of the promotion, and if they change their mind our Cancellation Protection Program allows cancellation for any reason, up until departure. There's nothing to lose."

With "Save Now, Cruise Later: Have it All," guests can book a vacation to see the glaciers of Alaska, escape to the tropics of the Caribbean, explore the historic cities of Europe and more. The offer makes a family vacation more affordable, with third and fourth guests in the same stateroom also receiving a free Signature Beverage Package, free gratuities, free Signature Dining Package and reduced deposits. Guests who want to stay connected can book a suite and receive free WiFi, which is valid for the first and second guests in a suite.

Cancellation Program Gives Cruisers Confidence to Book

Holland America Line offers a Cancellation Protection Program that can be purchased for new cruise or Alaska Land+Sea Journey bookings or existing bookings as long as it is purchased before the date cancellation fees begin to accrue. Offered as a Standard or Platinum plan, guests can cancel up to 24-hours before cruise departure with Standard and right up to departure under Platinum and receive refunds between 80-90% of eligible amounts paid. The cost varies by cruise fare and is nonrefundable.

