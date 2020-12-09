Holland America Line Kicks Off Cruise Wave Season with 'BIG' Stateroom Upgrades, Free Gratuities and One-Night Specialty Dining, Beverages and Free/Reduced Kids Fares

'View & Verandah' Promotion Features Six Super Perks and Special Bonuses for 2021 and 2022 Cruise Bookings made by Feb. 28, 2021 – A Value of Up to $3,800 per Stateroom!

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wave Season Holland America Line is inviting travelers to return to their happy place with the ultimate "View & Verandah" upgrade event that includes six bonus perks. Guests who book a 2021 or 2022 Holland America Line cruise from Dec. 10, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, will receive a "BIG" stateroom upgrade, Signature Beverage Package, free one-night specialty dining, 10% off all shore excursions, 50% reduced deposits and free or reduced fares for kids. Savings with the "View and Verandah" Big Event is valued at up to $3,800 per stateroom, depending on length of cruise and category booked.

As an added bonus, guests who book by Jan. 5, 2021, will receive all six of the incentives plus free gratuities. View & Verandah applies to the first and second guests in a stateroom, and it includes most of Holland America Line's global itineraries and the cruise portion of an Alaska Land+Sea Journey.

"With most of the country spending their free time at home and in small groups, Wave Season for the cruise industry will be even more important to travelers than ever before. Plus, it's just like a multi-week Black Friday sale where we share fantastic offers that make booking a cruise an incredible value," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "If you're like a lot of people and ready to get out and travel in the next 18 months, you can't beat six great perks and a free gratuity bonus to see Alaska and Europe this summer or the Caribbean, Mexico and more next fall and winter."

Cruising is a Happy Place with Holland America Line's 'BIG' Wave Offer

As part of the View & Verandah offer, guests can book an ocean-view stateroom for the price of an interior and a verandah for the price of an ocean-view. Cruisers also receive a Signature Beverage Package and an evening at the Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind specialty restaurants.

Guests who reserve select shore excursions prior to embarkation can take advantage of up to 10% savings if booked by March 14, 2021. A 50% reduced deposit makes it more affordable to plan a Holland America Line cruise, while free and reduced fares for kids apply to the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom.

Cruise destinations featured in the View & Verandah sale include Alaska cruises and Land+Sea Journeys, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal and South America, as well as holiday sailings through 2022.

For more information about Holland America Line and the promotions, contact a travel professional or call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories .

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

