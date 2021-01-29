Holland America Line Offers Sweet Savings this Valentine's Day with 10% Bonus Gift Cards

Purchase $500 gift card, receive $50 bonus gift card = $550 .

gift card, receive bonus gift card = . Purchase $1000 gift card, receive $100 bonus gift card = $1,110 .

gift card, receive bonus gift card = . Purchase 2 x $1000 gift cards, receive $200 in bonus gift cards = $2,200 .

Cruisers can purchase a digital Holland America Line gift card here for instant or scheduled delivery — perfect for the last-minute shopper. Gift cards also can be sent in the form of a physical card mailed to the recipient and come in a variety of designs for personalization, including a Valentine's Day edition.

Apply Gift Cards and Bonus to Future Bookings for Bigger Cruise Value

A Holland America Line gift card can be applied to any cruise booking in US dollars, and select itineraries in 2021, 2022 and 2023 are now open. In addition to a cruise, gift cards can be applied on all bookings toward precruise purchases such as shore excursions or added to a shipboard account for onboard spending, including specialty restaurants, gift shop, spa services, gratuities, shore excursions, beverages and more.

Gift cards also can be applied to bookings made under Holland America Line's View & Verandah promotion that runs through Feb. 28, 2021, adding even more value. With View & Verandah, guests receive stateroom upgrades, a Signature Beverage Package, free one-night specialty dining, 10% off all shore excursions, 50% reduced deposit and free and reduced fares for kids. A booking bonus includes free Wi-Fi when booked by February 2.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates , Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories.

