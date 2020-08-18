Holland America Line Opens Bookings for 2022 Grand World Voyage and 2021 Grand Africa Voyage

Early Booking Benefits feature amenities valued at up to $6,760 and 3% savings when paid in full by select dates

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is opening bookings for two of its most epic explorations: the 2022 Grand World Voyage and the 2021 Grand Africa Voyage. Guests who want to circle the globe on the 128-day odyssey can now make their Grand World Voyage and Africa circumnavigation reservations. Both itineraries are conveniently roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and include overnight calls at some of the world's most iconic cities.

As an added incentive to make Grand Voyage reservations, Holland America Line is offering Early Booking Benefits on both itineraries to guests who book the full cruise. Bonus amenities include an onboard spending credit, prepaid gratuities, luggage delivery service and more. Plus, those who book also receive 3% savings off the cruise-only fare when paid in full by June 1, 2021, for the Grand World Voyage and Feb, 26, 2021, for the Grand Africa Voyage.

Grand World Voyage: A Journey Like No Other

Holland America Line's 2022 Grand World Voyage aboard Zaandam travels around the globe on a 128-day journey that features an extensive collection of ports, longer stays and leisurely overnights ashore. Departing Fort Lauderdale Jan. 3, 2022, on a westward route, the Grand World Voyage charts a course from continent to continent, immersing guests in each destination so they come away with a deeper understanding of the places visited along the way. Highlights of the 2022 Grand World Voyage include:

Fifty ports of call in 27 countries, territories and island nations across four continents.

Overnight calls at nine ports, including Tokyo and Kobe ( Osaka ), Japan ; Xingang ( Beijing ), Shanghai and Hong Kong, China ; Singapore ; Mumbai ( Bombay ), India ; Aqaba, Jordan (overnight and next-day late departure); and Istanbul, Turkey .

and ( ), ; Xingang ( ), and ; ; ( ), ; Aqaba, (overnight and next-day late departure); and . Late-night departures at 10 ports, including Hilo, Hawaii ; Naha , Okinawa, Japan ; Da Nang, Vietnam ; Colombo, Sri Lanka ; Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ; Aqaba; Ashdod ( Jerusalem ) and Haifa (Nazareth), Israel ; and Mykonos, Greece .

; , ; ; ; and ; Aqaba; Ashdod ( ) and (Nazareth), ; and Mykonos, . Scenic cruising in the Amazon River, Kanmon Strait and Dardanelles; transits of the Panama and Suez canals.

and Suez canals. Two equator crossings on one crossing of the International Date Line.

Grand World Voyage Early Booking Benefits

Guests who book the full 128-day Grand World Voyage by June 1, 2021, receive amenities valued at up to $6,760 per person, including an onboard spending credit ranging from $500 for ocean-view up to $2,000 for Pinnacle Suites, prepaid gratuities, luggage delivery service and a welcome aboard bottle of sparkling wine. Suites also receive an initial in-suite liquor set-up, free shore excursion and Signature Internet Package. Guests who pay the 128-day Grand World Voyage in full by June 1 also receive 3% savings off the cruise-only fare.

Grand Africa Voyage: From Sea to Savannah

In fall 2021, Holland America Line's Grand Africa Voyage will circle the continent and features more than a dozen epic safari experiences and wildlife encounters. The 71-day cruise aboard Zaandam departs Fort Lauderdale Oct. 10, 2021, and takes a clockwise route around the continent. Highlights include:

18 African calls, with additional visits to San Juan, Puerto Rico ; Funchal, Madeira; Crete, Greece ; and Aqaba, Jordan .

; Funchal, Madeira; ; and Aqaba, . Overnight stays at Aqaba; Mahe, Seychelles ; Zanzibar, Tanzania ; and Cape Town, South Africa (overnight and next-day late departure).

; ; and (overnight and next-day late departure). Late-night departures at Crete ; Safaga, Egypt ; Richards Bay and Cape Town, South Africa ; Walvis Bay, Namibia ; and San Juan .

; Safaga, ; Richards Bay and ; Walvis Bay, ; and . Wildlife opportunities at Jozani Forest Reserve, Lokobe National Park, Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve, Aqulia Game Reserve, Abuko Nature Reserve, Bandia Wildlife Reserve and more.

Grand Africa Voyage Early Booking Benefits

Guests who book the full 71-day cruise by Feb. 26, 2021, receive amenities valued at up to $3,970 per person, including an onboard spending credit ranging from $300 for ocean-view up to $1,000 for Pinnacle Suites, prepaid gratuities, luggage delivery service and a welcome aboard bottle of sparkling wine. Suites also receive an initial in-suite liquor set-up, free shore excursion and Signature Internet Package. Guests who pay the 71-day Grand Africa Voyage in full by Feb. 26 also receive 3% savings off the cruise-only fare.

Shorter segments for both Grand Voyages may be released at a later date.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

