Holland America Line Reaches $6 Million Donated to Cancer Support During O, The Oprah Magazine 'Girls' Getaway' Cruise on Nieuw Statendam

Shipboard On Deck walks boost donations to milestone in time for World Cancer Day

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Cancer Day today, Holland America Line is proud to announce that during the recent O, The Oprah Magazine "Girls' Getaway" cruise aboard Nieuw Statendam Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2019, the cruise line reached a total of $6 million raised for cancer support through its On Deck programming. Holland America Line began the program in 2006, and currently On Deck for a Cause benefits five international cancer organizations in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

On Deck for a Cause invites guests to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk on every sailing aboard each of the line's 15 ships, with proceeds distributed among the American Cancer Society, Canadian Cancer Society, Cancer Council Australia, Cancer Research UK and KWF Kankerbestrijding (Dutch Cancer Society). On the special "Girls' Getaway" cruise, the walk was kicked off with remarks by Jayne Jamison, senior vice president, publisher and chief revenue officer of O, The Oprah Magazine, who is a cancer survivor.

"Thanks to generous contributions from thousands of our guests and employees we've been able to passionately raise funds for cancer awareness and research for more than a decade, and we are extremely proud to have surpassed the $6 million milestone in donations," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "At Holland America Line we believe in giving back and it was even more special to reach this achievement on our newest ship and during the Girls' Getaway cruise with our partners at O, The Oprah Magazine, whose mission is to inspire others to live their best life."

To celebrate the $6 million milestone, special celebrations are being held on every ship in the fleet following their own On Deck for a Cause walks, with the traditional lemonade as well as sparkling wine, cake, appetizers and celebratory music.

Since 2006 more than 395,000 participants have joined in more than 5,600 walks aboard Holland America Line cruises. Guests of all ages are invited to donate $20 to the Holland America Line Foundation, and on a day at sea participants join in a 5k walk around the ship's decks. Guests may walk less or not at all, as they prefer. Participants receive an On Deck for a Cause T-shirt, wristband and a reception following the walk. Depending on the ship, the distance to reach 5k ranges from nine to 12 laps.

In 2019 more than 500 On Deck for a Cause events will be held across the Holland America Line fleet, with walks taking place globally on cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, Alaska's Inside Passage, Canada & New England, Mexico, Asia, the Baltic, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and South America.

Holland America Line and its corporate foundation's charitable-giving programs include cash sponsorships, shipboard luncheons, free- and reduced-fare cruise donations for nonprofit fundraising events, donations of usable shipboard items around the world, employee volunteerism and other philanthropic activities.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

CONTACT: Sally Andrews PHONE: 800-637-5029 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

