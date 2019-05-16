Holland America Line's New Oceans of Extras Promotion Gives Up to $750 in Onboard Perks

Guests receive up to $600 onboard spending money per stateroom; suite guests also receive a Beverage Card and Signature Dining Package

SEATTLE, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's new Oceans of Extras promotion gives guests up to $600 in onboard spending money per stateroom and awards bonus perks for suite bookings on select fall 2019 through spring 2020 cruises.

The offer, which launches today and runs through June 30, 2019, provides cruisers who book an eligible itinerary with onboard spending money ranging from $50 to $300 per person, depending on the length of cruise and stateroom category. In addition to the onboard spending money, suite bookings also receive a Signature Beverage Card valued at $100 per stateroom, as well as a Signature Dining Package that includes one complimentary dinner at both Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto.

"Cruising is already an exceptional value, and promotions like Oceans of Extras with added incentives make now the right time to book a Holland America Line cruise," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Onboard spending money allows our guests to use the credit however they want on a variety of experiences, and booking a suite offers even more rewards. We recommend that our guests take a look at our wide range of staterooms to see what best fits their needs."

Oceans of Extras is available on a variety of itineraries from Sept. 30, 2019, through May 1, 2020. With this promotion, guests can book a cruise to many of Holland America Line's global destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, the Caribbean, Cuba, Hawaii, Mexico, the Pacific Coast, the Panama Canal, South America and the South Pacific.

The onboard spending money allows guests to indulge in a treatment at the spa, book a shore excursion, go shopping for souvenirs, enjoy dining in a specialty restaurant, pick up a photo, order beverages and more.

Specialty Dining Included for Suite Bookings

In addition to the onboard spending money, suite bookings also receive a Signature Beverage Card and one complimentary dinner at both Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto.

The award-winning Pinnacle Grill showcases Pacific Northwest cuts of beef and other traditional steakhouse favorites, along with exclusive dishes and desserts by Culinary Council Members David Burke and Jacques Torres. Menu items include a 16-ounce dry aged Delmonico steak, corn-fed chicken breast, baked Alaskan halibut, seared jumbo scallops and Burke's beef tenderloin with lobster dumplings. The menu also offers vegetarian options.

Adjacent to the Lido Market dining area, the festive Canaletto features an Italian "sharing" dinner experience every evening that offers a variety of dishes to enjoy with family and friends. The menu was conceived out of a desire to create a leisurely and more authentic Italian experience. All pasta served in Canaletto is made fresh on board, and appetizers include grilled calamari with salsa verde and lemon herb panagrattato and Melanzane ripiene.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter , Facebook and the Holland America Blog . Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com .

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

