Holland America Line's Noordam Sailing Australia/New Zealand with Music Walk's Billboard Onboard and Upgrades Throughout

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Holland America Line's Noordam recently sailed for Australia following a scheduled 14-day dry dock at Victoria Shipyards in Victoria, British Columbia, the ship had received a refresh and several upgrades as part of the company's continued efforts to roll out its latest and most popular experiences across their fleet.

The most notable new additions are Billboard Onboard to the Music Walk area, Microsoft Studio in the Explorations Café and Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop where guests can create mementos from their photos. In addition, suites were refreshed with new soft goods, furniture and bathrooms.

Other areas receiving extensive enhancements were Pinnacle Grill, Pinnacle Bar, The Greenhouse Spa & Salon, the Dining Room and Lido Market. A pickleball court was also added to the sports court area.

"Noordam looks better than ever with sleek upgrades, fresh décor and the addition of new spaces like the popular Billboard Onboard, which receives rave reviews from guests," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "We are always investing in our ships and onboard amenities and offerings to ensure that guests enjoy the latest and greatest experiences, particularly in the area of authentic music, as we are known for having the best live music at sea."

Music Walk Expands with Billboard Onboard

Noordam guests have more live music options than ever before with the addition of Billboard Onboard, which joins the wildly popular B.B. King's Blues Club and Lincoln Center Stage in the Music Walk area. Billboard Onboard — in partnership with Billboard, the leading global destination for charts, news, trends and innovation in music — features the talents of two pianists playing 50 years of chart-topping hits.

Suite Accommodations Were Fully Refurbished

Noordam suites received the same upgrades that are rolling out on the line's Signature- and Vista-class ships. The main living area in each suite was refreshed with new furniture, carpet, headboard and stone desktops and soft goods. Electronic upgrades included a new USB outlet added to the bed's headboard, bedside LED reading lights, upgraded electrical outlets and a lighted closet rod. Suite bathrooms received designer glass tile and a new vanity area.

All staterooms received new verandah furniture, and new sofa beds were installed in staterooms with that sleep option.

New Interactive TV with On-Demand Movies

A new interactive television system was installed in all suites and staterooms, featuring large, LED flat-screen TVs with complimentary movies and TV shows on demand as well as easy access to the daily program and shipboard information including restaurant overviews, spa services and account status.

Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop

Guests can now create unique photo mementos and gifts at the new Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop. Using photos taken by guests or the shipboard photographer, the new Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop makes it easy to design mounted 3-D photos, keepsake boxes, metal panel prints and more.

Upgrades to dining venues, bars, lounges and other public areas include:

Microsoft Studio was redesigned and added to Explorations Café , which received other upgrades. Now Microsoft Studio offers a new list of complimentary classes with all-new computer equipment.

was redesigned and added to , which received other upgrades. Now offers a new list of complimentary classes with all-new computer equipment. Pinnacle Grill and the Pinnacle Bar have a fresh look with new furniture, carpet and design details.

and the have a fresh look with new furniture, carpet and design details. Guests looking for a bit of pampering can indulge in upgraded treatment rooms, new massage beds, barber chairs, pedicure thrones and an enhanced hydropool at The Greenhouse Spa & Salon , while fitness enthusiasts will appreciate upgraded gym equipment and floors.

, while fitness enthusiasts will appreciate upgraded gym equipment and floors. The Dining Room received new furniture, carpet and soft goods; new chairs and tabletops were installed in Lido Market ; and the Neptune Lounge has new furniture, carpet and a bar.

received new furniture, carpet and soft goods; new chairs and tabletops were installed in ; and the has new furniture, carpet and a bar. Gamers can look forward to playing new slot machines and tables at the Casino.

The Sports Court added lines for a pickleball court so guests can enjoy a fun and fast-paced racquet sport.

Next summer Noordam will head to Alaska, sailing 7-day Glacier Discovery cruises northbound from Vancouver B.C. and southbound from Seward (Anchorage). An in-depth Land + Sea journey can be added to Noordam sailings for those guests who want to explore the interior of The Great Land, including the must-see Denali National Park.

