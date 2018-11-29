Holland America Line's Why Not Now? Wave Promotion Features Free Upgrades, Air Credit, Reduced Deposits and Shore Excursion Savings

Wave deal gets boost with Cruise Critic Editors' Pick Award for Best Value for Money

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the upcoming Wave season, Holland America Line is launching a new Why Not Now? promotion to entice savvy travelers to plan ahead. The special offer on cruises from summer 2019 through winter/spring 2020 includes free stateroom upgrades, shore excursion discounts, up to $1,000 air credit per stateroom and deposits from $99 person if booked by Feb. 28, 2019.

Guests who book a suite with Why Not Now? also receive up to $600 in onboard spending money, in addition to the other perks.

The Wave promotion comes just after the announcement by Cruise Critic that Holland America Line received the 2018 Editors' Pick Award for Best Value for Money, making Why Not Now? even more enticing. The Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards are chosen by Cruise Critic's international team of editors, based on the lines and ships they feel best represent excellence in each of the designated categories.

"Special promotions like Why Not Now? are a huge incentive to get travelers booking their cruise vacations early, and Wave season is the perfect time to introduce a robust offer with several benefits," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "When it comes to getting the very best experience for your vacation dollar, cruising is an unbeatable value, and we're honored that the editors of Cruise Critic recognize that the quality of the Holland America Line guest experience far exceeds our great promotions."

As part of the promotion, depending on departure and ship, guests who book an interior stateroom will be upgraded free to an ocean view stateroom and those booking an ocean view stateroom will get upgraded free to a verandah. Free upgrades are based on available space at the time of booking and may differ based on sailing date. Every effort will be made to accommodate.

By booking air through Holland America Line's Flight Ease program from offered gateways, guests are eligible to receive an air credit up to $1,000 per stateroom. Reduced deposits starting from $99 are available with the Why Not Now? offer, and booked guests who also reserve select shore excursions by Feb. 28 can take advantage of up to 10 percent savings.

The bonus $600 onboard spending money for suite bookings can be spent on a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, beverages and more.

Cruise destinations featured in Why Not Now? include select Alaska cruises and Land+Sea Journeys, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, Cuba, Europe, Hawaii, the Mediterranean, Mexican Riviera, Panama Canal, South America and South Pacific.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.



The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

CONTACT: Sally Andrews PHONE: 800-637-5029; 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

