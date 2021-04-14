Hollander Sleep Products Announces Acquisition of SureFit Home Décor

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollander Sleep Products ("Hollander"), a leading North American supplier of bedding products, today announced that it has acquired SureFit Home Décor ("SureFit"), an industry leader in furniture covers, bed protection and home décor. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Together, Hollander and SureFit form the new Hollander Sleep & Décor company. The new Hollander Sleep & Décor company will offer a market leading portfolio of brands and innovative products with the broadest multi- channel distribution, creating strong advantages for all of its customers and partners. It will offer an unparalleled global distribution network and supply chain, with impactful recognition throughout the retail, specialty and hospitality channels. As a leader in design innovation for all areas of the home, SureFit's addition will create a dynamic organization with growth opportunities in an assortment of complementary markets, ensuring an industry leading and well differentiated position through a full-line of home products for retail, e-commerce and hospitality customers.

"Both of our companies have served as industry leaders in their respective segments for over 100 years, yet still this acquisition marks an incredible milepost within this extensive history," said Thomas Pinnau, Chief Executive Officer of Hollander Sleep & Décor. "Together, our organziations' products are sold in more than 20,000 retail, specialty, department store, off-price club, and discount chain stores and through e-commerce across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and other international markets worldwide. This combination creates an exciting opportunity for the new Hollander Sleep & Décor organization and all of our partners, to strengthen our foothold across these complimentary product categories, channels and markets – ultimately forming an all-encompassing solutions provider with a dedicated a focus on innovation and quality for the betterment of all of our customers and partners."

Uniquely, both companies are owned by Centre Lane Partners and affiliated entities, a New York-based private investment firm. Hollander was acquired by the firm in 2019, and SureFit was acquired in 2013.

"As excited as we were to bring both of these companies into our portfolio, we are even more thrilled to unite Hollander and SureFit, which are both widely recognized for world class quality, customer service, and product innovation," said Mayank Singh, a Managing Director of Centre Lane Partners. "We are committed to growth alongside our customers and building upon our strong, long-standing relationships with partners through continued innovation, global manufacturing excellence, and broadening of distribution. We look forward to continuing to provide these companies with the resources and capital necessary to take full advantage of the opportunities ahead."

About Hollander Sleep Products

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Hollander designs, manufactures, and markets utility bedding products that it sells to a variety of prominent retailers, distributors, and hotels. It is the leading bed pillow and mattress pad supplier in North America under owned and licensed brands which include Beautyrest®, Ralph Lauren®, Calvin Klein®, Chaps®, Great Sleep®, Healthy Home®, I AM®, Live Comfortably®, Pacific Coast Feather®, Renova and Restful Nights®. For more information, visit www.hollander.com.

About SureFit Home Décor

SureFit Home Décor is the nation's leading provider of slipcovers, bed protectors, home decor products and shower curtains. SureFit is dedicated to quality product, with rigorous durability and performance standards that are second to none. Surefit brands include Hookless®, Protect-a-Bed® and Surefit®. For more information, visit www.surefit.com.

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane is a private investment firm focused on providing private equity and private debt capital to North American middle-market companies. Founded in 2007, Centre Lane brings thoughtful, flexible capital solutions and operational know-how to companies and complex situations in the middle market. For more information, visit www.centrelanepartners.com.

