Hollister Biosciences Inc. and Allied Corp. sign Definitive Agreement for Veteran Based Brand: Tactical Relief™

Hollister Biosciences Inc., the creator of California's #1 hash infused pre-roll HashBone, announces definitive agreement with Allied Corp. to manufacture and distribute throughout California products targeted at veterans and first responders under the brand Tactical Relief ™.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company" or "Hollister") is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated February 7th, 2020, through its subsidiary, Hollister Cannabis Co., the Company on June 22nd, 2020 signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to bring to market with Allied Corp. ("Allied") a pipeline of products that are targeted towards helping veterans and first responders. These products will be brought to market under the brand Tactical Relief™, a veteran-founded hemp-based CBD oil brand owned by Allied Corp. (OTCQB: ALID).

Branded under Tactical Relief™, the first products to be manufactured will feature products that are recognized for their medicinal properties in the treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). True to Hollister's mission, the products will be crafted in small, artisanal batches for optimal quality and made from premium California-grown cannabis.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Allied will contribute the Tactical Relief™ brand support including use of trademark, artwork, logos and package design for a series of products. On an ongoing basis, Allied will be financially responsible for all marketing design and support. Hollister will be responsible for all aspects of production and procurement of underlying materials. Hollister will also be responsible for all costs associated with distribution and sales support. All production of cannabis products will take place under Hollister's supervision and licenses. Allied and Hollister will further explore the development and marketing of additional products, as well as expanding into additional regions within the United States over the coming years.

The new Tactical Relief™ products will be distributed exclusively by Hollister's distribution partner, Indus Holdings Inc. (CSE: INDS), and is anticipated to be in retail locations throughout California within quarter three of 2020. An estimated 5% of net profits from all sales will be donated to charity. The remaining revenue generated from the sale of the products will be shared 60:40 between Hollister and Allied.

"This partnership is one that unites two powerful companies in the cannabis space with one common mission: to help veterans and first responders change the way they manage PTSD and TBI. This is a huge shift that has to happen nationwide. This partnership is the start of that shift," said Adam Smith, VP Natural Health at Allied Corp.

Carl Saling, Hollister's CEO stated: "We are thrilled to be working with Allied Corp. to bring much needed relief to our amazing veterans and 1st responders with PTSD and other ailments. This is a very important mission for Hollister to be able to have a huge impact on our veteran's lives."

About the Tactical Relief™ Brand

Led by a Green Beret and trainer of law enforcement, the Tactical Relief™ brand creates, promotes and sells high quality and patriotic CBD oils throughout the country. Allied's CBD oils are full spectrum and are currently made from the highest quality hemp grown in Kentucky. Adam Smith (VP of Natural Health for Allied Corp.) is a Green Beret with nearly 17 years in service and experienced firsthand how CBD can help veterans and active-duty (military and first responders) ease their physical and mental stress due to post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. Tactical Relief™ is on a mission to end the stigma around hemp and cannabis products, and to provide relief to as many service members as possible.

Website: https://tacticalrelief.com/

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today's medical issues with a primary focus on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in veterans and first responders. Allied helps those who have served by researching, developing and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions for those who need them. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

For more information on Allied Corp., visit www.allied.health

Investor Relations for Allied:

[email protected]

1-877-255-4337

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California based vertically integrated cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality California-grown cannabis and hemp products. Hollister uses a vertically integrated, high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Cannabis Co. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker."

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.com

