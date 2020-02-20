Hollister Biosciences Inc. Division Hollister Cannabis Co's HashBone Brand to Launch MiniBone Pre-Roll Packs

Hollister Biosciences Inc., the creator of California's #1 hash-infused pre-roll HashBone, announces the launch of HashBone MiniBone pre-roll packs.

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL, FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company" or "Hollister") - through its Hollister Cannabis Co division, is proud to announce the launch of its 5-pack of .5g hash-infused pre-rolls, HashBone MiniBones.

HashBones are the #1 hash-infused pre-roll in California. Each 1G HashBone is hand-packed with an artisan blend of 25% cold water bubble hash and 75% top-shelf flower. Each HashBone features a pair of sativa, hybrid or indica strains, boasting enhanced flavor and potency. Flower is sourced from California's Central Coast, while the cold-water bubble hash is made by Hollister.

The 5-pack of .5g hash-infused pre-rolls, HashBone MiniBones, will be distributed exclusively by Hollister Cannabis Co.'s distribution partner, Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS) and is anticipated to launch by April 01, 2020 HashBone MiniBones are expected to retail at an average price of $30 (plus tax). Based on HashBone's current customer base, we forecast demand for 65,000 units in 2020.

The CEO of Hollister Biosciences Inc., Carl Saling shared, "Our customers have been requesting a multi pack HashBone that would be great on the go. We are thrilled to launch the 5-pack mini bone hash infused pre rolls. "

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California based vertically integrated cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality California-grown cannabis and hemp products. Hollister uses a vertically integrated, high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Cannabis Co. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker."

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.com

