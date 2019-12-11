Hollister Biosciences Inc. Division Rebel Hemp Company to Launch Hemp Brewed Beverage "Rebel Tea"

Hollister Biosciences Inc., through its hemp division, Rebel Hemp Company, to officially launch brewed hemp beverage, Rebel Tea, at the Dream House MJBiz Event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL, FRANKFURT: HOB (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") – through its hemp division, Rebel Hemp Company is proud to announce the launch of its premium organic hemp-brewed beverage, Rebel Tea, at the Dream House MJBiz VIP Event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brewed with high-quality, American-grown hemp and containing fifteen milligrams of whole-plant full-spectrum phytocannabinoids, Rebel Tea offers consumers a refreshing THC-free beverage. Rebel Tea's innovative formula features exclusively organic ingredients paired with light flavoring from natural lemon and cane sugar.

Rebel Tea will be launched at the most-anticipated after-party of the MJBiz Conference, the Dream House MJBiz VIP Event on December 12, 2019, at The Industrial Event Space at 2330 S. Industrial Road in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hollister, a sponsor of the invite-only event, will be showcasing Rebel Tea, along with additional hemp and THC products, while offering VIP's an exclusive on-site adult consumption area in "The Den".

The CEO of Hollister Biosciences Inc., Carl Saling shared, "We are very proud to release our new hemp beverage Rebel Tea. We have worked long and hard to create this amazing tea that is actually brewed from hemp.".

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.: Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California based vertically integrated cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality California-grown cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a vertically integrated, high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Cannabis Co include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker."

