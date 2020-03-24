Hollister Biosciences Inc. is Making & Donating Hand Sanitizer to Hollister, CA

Hollister Biosciences Inc., the creator of California's #1 hash-infused pre-roll HashBone, is producing thousands of bottles of hand-sanitizer for its community in wake of the coronavirus.

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL, FRANKFURT: HOB, OTC: HSTRF) (the "Company" or "Hollister") - through its Hollister Cannabis Co division, is stepping up to manufacture and distribute a few thousand bottles of hand sanitizer to Hollister, CA.

A statewide "shelter at home" mandate has been issued for California, putting a halt to non-essential manufacturing and delay in distribution. Cannabis retailers and manufacturers are considered essential businesses in California. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollister is using its essential business standing and facility to source and produce hand sanitizer for its local community.

Hollister will be giving its first batch of hand sanitizer to the Hollister food bank. Multiple batches of hand sanitizer are expected to be delivered to community organizations over the next few weeks.

The CEO of Hollister Biosciences Inc, Carl Saling, shared: "The community of Hollister, CA is near and dear to our hearts, and as the first licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA, I feel that we must do whatever we can to help.



It infuriated me seeing companies price gouging much needed items, such as hand sanitizer. I am all for making money, but not at the expense of playing on people's fears during a time of crisis. We just had to act.



We are going to focus on donating to the facilities that are often overlooked: the food bank, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and homeless shelters, where some of the most vulnerable are sheltering in place.



I am calling all business owners to step up in this time of crisis and do whatever you can to help your local community."

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California based vertically integrated cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality California-grown cannabis and hemp products. Hollister uses a vertically integrated, high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Cannabis Co. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker."

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

