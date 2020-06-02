Hollister Biosciences Inc. Provides Update on Venom's Q1 2020 Performance

Hollister's 100% Owned Subsidiary Venom Extracts Generates Record Revenue in Q1 2020

VANCOUVER, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL, OTC: HSTRF, FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") a diversified cannabis branding company with products in over 220 dispensaries throughout California, is pleased to provide an update on the Q1, 2020 performance of its 100% owned subsidiary, Venom Extracts ("Venom").

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Venom products continue to see significant growth in demand which resulted in record revenue for Q1, 2020. Although these numbers will be disclosed in Hollister's Q1 report, only a small portion will be included in Hollister's audited financial statements, as the acquisition closed on March 24, 2020.

For the period ended March 31st, 2020, Venom reports that it generated record quarterly revenue of CDN$ 8.5 million and CDN$ 1.7 million in EBITDA (excluding one-time closing costs) from its product line of Cannabis Concentrates, P.H.O Concentrates and Cartridges. The Company cautions that revenue and EBITDA figures have not yet been audited and are based on reports prepared by Venom management.

"Venom is demonstrably a leading extraction operation and have captured substantial market share in the concentrates market in the state of Arizona. Their revenue growth has been impressive." Said Carl Saling, CEO of Hollister. "The Company is looking forward to expanding its Hollister facility, currently in the design phase, so Venom can replicate their model and begin producing in the state of California."

