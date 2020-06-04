Hollister Biosciences Inc. Subsidiary AlphaMind Brands Inc. Plans to Launch Initial Medicinal Mushroom Based Product Line

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTCPINK: HSTRF) (Frankfurt: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") a diversified cannabis branding company with products in over 220 dispensaries throughout California, is pleased to announce that the Company's 100% owned subsidiary, AlphaMind Brands Inc. ("AlphaMind") plans to launch medicinal mushroom based capsule and powder product lines.

The initial product line will consist of a blended and bottled powder and capsule consisting of powdered cordyceps, lion's mane, oyster, reishi and shiitake medicinal mushroom varietals. The formulations for both products are unique and developed through research driven initiatives. The health benefits that the capsules and powder intend to provide include but are not limited to anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-microbial and immune system support.

Raw materials for the product line have arrived at Alphamind's manufacturing partner, Kirkman and have been sent off for third party testing. Once the ingredients are approved, AlphaMind anticipates production can begin by mid-June with the aim of having the product line in the market by mid-July 2020.

Dr. Nikos Apostolopoulos, CSO of AlphaMind shared, "Our AlphaMind five mushroom blend will be a game changer for both athletes and non-athletes alike. This ethically sourced and organically grown blend provides potent antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory responses, helping to improve and maximize performance as well as daily activities."

About AlphaMind

Alphamind Brands is a Canada and US based growth stage company, that is developing a portfolio of certified legal mushroom based natural health products. It is also actively conducting R&D initiatives, led by Dr. Nikos C. Apostolopoulos, who is exploring psilocybin based pharmaceutical treatments. The company's "ready to ship" product SKU's include Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Shiitake, Oyster and Reishi Mushroom based: liquid tinctures, concentrated mushroom powder(s), teas, and chocolate.

About Hollister

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker".

