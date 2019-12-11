Hollister Cannabis Co., the creator of California's premium hash-infused pre-roll to sponsor exclusive adult consumption area in "The Den" of Dream House MJBiz Event

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL, FRANKFURT: HOB (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister"), a California based cannabis branding company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high quality Californian-grown cannabis & hemp products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollister Cannabis Co., is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Dream House MJBiz VIP Event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The most-anticipated after-party of the MJBiz Conference presented by Farechild will take place on December 12, 2019, in close proximity to the famous Las Vegas strip. Hollister Cannabis Co. will be showcasing Hemp and THC products while offering VIP's an exclusive on-site adult consumption area in "The Den." The invite-only after-party promises to transport guests to a world of eccentric opulence as they peruse the many different rooms of the "Dream House." A grand-bar in the foyer, a king's table adorned with delicacies in the dining-hall, unforgettable photo-ops in the library and a 1.8-acre outdoor courtyard where guests will be able to experience a once-in-a-lifetime activity that will be sure to leave them on a high. "The Den," will offer VIP's an opportunity to sample Hollister's Rebel Hemp Company's first hemp product, Rebel Tea, alongside the brand's flagship product, a hash-infused premium pre-roll.

The CEO of Hollister, Carl Saling shared, "We are thrilled to be the main THC sponsor of the Dream House event during the largest cannabis show in the world, MJBizcon."

About Dream House MJBiz VIP Event by Farechild

For the last three years the founders of Farechild produced the most anticipated after-party of MJBiz with their infamous DOPE Magazine Golden Ticket Party. This year, all eyes will be on the very first Farechild produced "Dream House" event. Farechild, and its partners, will host guests in an elaborate 10,000 square foot space just a stone's throw from the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Website: www.mjbizconference.com

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California based vertically integrated cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality California-grown cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a vertically integrated, high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Cannabis Co. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products.

Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker".

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

SOURCE Hollister Biosciences Inc.