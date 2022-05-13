Holly Daniels Christensen Founder and CEO of Dune Jewelry & Co. Releases First Book

Entrepreneur Provides Inspiring Life Lessons With Happiness Comes in Waves

BOSTON , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founder and CEO of Dune Jewelry & Co., Holly Daniels Christensen released her first book on May 10, 2022 titled Happiness Comes in Waves. Christensen, a former high school dropout is a well-respected, award-winning CEO, and she credits the healing power of the ocean for much of her success. The book is from Rock Point, an imprint of Quarto Publishing Group, and retails in the U.S. for $19.99 and in Canada for $25.00. It is also available on Amazon https://amzn.to/3P5Uvxw.

Entrepreneur, travel lover and Founder & CEO of Dune Jewelry & Co, Holly Daniels Christensen celebrating her first book release - "Happiness Comes in Waves," in the rainforest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo credit: Samantha Robshaw Photography. "Happiness Comes in Waves" book cover.

As a mom, travel lover, and kitchen table entrepreneur, Christensen has propelled her business, Dune Jewelry & Co., from a passion project to a worldwide brand over the past eleven years. She is a talented jewelry designer focused on capturing memories to create tangible reminders of life's most cherished moments, the message behind Dune's line of handcrafted Experiential Jewelry®.

Happiness Comes in Waves provides life lessons filled with inspiring stories and quotations from the Dune community and ocean advocates—illustrated with gorgeous photographs of the ocean, shorelines, and beaches. Each chapter is dedicated to a theme with chapters on being unstoppable, adventurous, creative, grounded, soulful and abundant.

"Above all, the ocean teaches us this: we are all connected. Everything we do echoes into the universe and even the smallest changes can build into positive momentum. Life is like the sea—it moves us, shapes us, supports us, and awakens us to new shores. And ultimately, life teaches us to be like water ourselves—strong yet calm, steady yet yielding, subtle yet beautiful," says Christensen.



The book includes beautiful snapshots from Dune's one-of-a kind Sandbank, which holds sands and earth elements from thousands of iconic and memorable locations from around the world, with an index to identify where each featured sand texture comes from.



Happiness Comes in Waves is an ideal gift book for water lovers and aspiring entrepreneurs alike who want to brave new shores with a life full of intention and courage. This inspirational book is perfect for the bedside or coffee table. In addition to powerful sand stories and quotes from various empowered women from around the globe featured in each chapter, there are guided meditations to help keep readers connected to nature each and every day.

About Dune Jewelry & Co.

Founded in 2010 by kitchen table entrepreneur and travel lover Holly Daniels Christensen, Dune Jewelry & Co. creates fine Experiential Jewelry and Gifts using sand and earth elements from thousands of memorable locations around the globe. Choose from Dune's Sandbank which holds over 5,000 locales or you can send your own. All of Dune's patented designs are handmade in their Boston studio using sand or elements from your favorite beach, golf course or ballpark, pressed flowers from a wedding or funeral, or soil from your favorite trail. Dune's travel inspired, uniquely personalized collections are the perfect way to hold on to moments forever allowing you to live for the moment, then take it with you™. Dune ships to over 700 retail partners worldwide and offers a lifetime warranty and happiness guarantee on every design. A portion of every purchase is proudly donated to important coastal and global causes.

