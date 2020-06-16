Hollyland Technology Announces MARS X, a New Wireless Video System for iOS and Android Devices Monitoring

MARS Series is a category of wireless video and audio transmission systems and wireless intercoms designed to be user-friendly, portable, and affordable for small-crew videomaking or YouTubing. The new MARS X builds on Hollyland's heritage of innovation with a brand-new modular design. MARS X weighs 112g and is equipped with collapsible antennas and a single HDMI IN with 1080P and various other resolution formats, which make the device very portable and compact. It also offers a wide collection of cool features on wireless video and audio transmission. It makes studio shooting more flexible and easier to carry & monitor.

ONE TO THREE

MARS X turns phones/tablets into external monitors. It supports up to three iOS and Android devices app monitoring. With this single transmitter product, YouTubers or small production teams that do not need to use an external monitor can easily cut down the cost and add this device to their setup to enable app monitoring for themselves, the client or director.

VIDEO & AUDIO SYNCHRONIZATION AND EIGHT FREQUENCY CHANNELS

MARS X has a transmission range over 300ft with a clean line of sight (LOS), and a 150ft suggested best performance range with less than 0.07s ultra-low latency.

It has eight frequency channel options that can be switched to to avoid interference and to ensure a stable wireless transmission.

NEW APP FUNCTIONS ADDED

Firmware Upgrade and Channel Scan are added to the HollyView App on MARS X.

With the firmware upgrade added to the app, users no longer need to use a USB flash and their computer to do the update. While the channel scan is a feature generally on a receiver, it helps users to find out which channels are clean and which ones have interference in sophisticated WiFi surroundings. Hence, users no longer need to try out the channels one by one to find out the best channel to use.

The 'HollyView' App has basically all features on an external monitor such as Waveform, Histogram, Focus Assist, False Color, Zoom, 3D Lut, Screenshot, Doodle, Screen Record, etc.

OLED DISPLAY SCREEN

The OLED display includes information such as Battery Status, Frequency Channel, Video Format, and WiFi Password. The 0.69'' OLED Screen displays the key information that one needs to know about the system.

COLLAPSIBLE ANTENNAS & MULTIPLE POWER SUPPLY

As previously mentioned, MARS X is designed with collapsible antennas, which provide enhanced transmission performance with the antennas and the portability and convenience without the antennas. From a test conducted by the Hollyland R&D team, if one folds the antennas 20 times a day, it could last up to 1,500 days.

The system also comes with a built-in lithium battery that furthermore increased the portability of the device. With the 1300mA battery, it has a battery life of about 1.5 hours, with the system being used continuously. The Type-C (5V-12V) interface on the device enables wide voltage charging. If users tend to use gimbals a lot, the gear can also be charged while it is being used on all mainstream gimbals.

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd., often referred to as Hollyland or Hollyland Technology, is a technology company that focuses on wireless video transmission and wireless intercom solutions.

We design and manufacture wireless video and audio transmission products that are used around the world by prosumer and professional video content creators. Currently, we have three categories of wireless products,

Prosumer Level - MARS SERIES: MARS 400S, MARS 400, MARS 300, and MARS T1000 (intercom) 2Professional Level - COSMO 600, COSMO 1000PLUS, COSMO 2000, and the brand-new 7-inch 1500 Nit High Brightness Touchscreen Wireless Monitor - COSMO M7 Systems Integration Level - SYSCOM 1000T (intercom), and SYSCOM 3000

We aim to provide all our customers with the most economical and efficient wireless solutions and services. We customize our products and keep on striving forward to meet our consumer's needs. Whether you are a professional in the filmmaking industry, smart education industry, church services, wedding or live concert broadcasting industries, or just a solo videographer or content creator who needs a wireless video or wireless intercom solution, let Hollyland Technology bring you the most suitable one!

