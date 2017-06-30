Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $108.9 million , an increase of 55.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 55.4% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $540.8 million , an increase of 25.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , an increase of 25.2% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 38.2%, compared to 32.7% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 38.2%, compared to 32.7% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $1.78 , an increase of 53.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , an increase of 53.4% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $122.2 million for the current year.

was for the current year. DSO of 174 days, compared to 201 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 174 days, compared to 201 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 58 days, compared to 51 days for the comparable prior year period.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $28.6 million , an increase of 26.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 26.5% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $147.2 million , an increase of 6.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , an increase of 6.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 39.6%, compared to 39.1% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 39.6%, compared to 39.1% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.46 , an increase of 24.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , an increase of 24.3% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $45.1 million for the current quarter.

was for the current quarter. DSO of 166 days, compared to 153 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 166 days, compared to 153 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 59 days, compared to 50 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2018 and the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:

Industrial automation recorded a 46.2% YOY growth in quarterly revenue, at $64.0 million. Annual revenue and new contract recorded a 30.2% and 16.0% YOY growth respectively. Management continued to execute the low-to-high end market expansion strategy for Process Automation business. Contract growth in chemical and petrochemical remained healthy. Major contracts include a DCS+SIS+ITCC+AMS solution for Shandong Haiyou Chemical's 1 million tons delayed coking equipment project, and a DCS solution for Suzhou Sinye Materials Technology Co., Ltd covering its furan, cold-core, and sulfonic curing agent project. We signed several additional contracts for the milestone Zhong'an United Coal Chemical Project, where we applied our comprehensive solution to many new equipment for the first time. On power, despite the slowdown of the coal fire industry, growth in thermal power and new energy remained healthy. We continued to maintain our market share in high end coal fire market, while actively expanding market for multiple product lines. Major contracts signed include a DCS solution for Shenhua Wucaiwan 2X660MW power station and a DEH solution for Datang Pingluo 2X660MW turbine unit. We continued to address service and upgrading demand from the entire customer base. Our data-based value-added solution, including energy saving, control optimization and information security, etc. have received growing acceptance from customers of several industries. With our widespread national service network, we are capable of communicating with and delivering to our customers from various industries regular and value-added customized services and products they need.

Rail business recorded a 37.6% YOY decline in quarterly revenue at $40.4 million, while quarterly new contract decline YOY by 16.8%, at $58.1 million. Annually, new contracts increase YOY by 24.2%, while revenue increase YOY by 22.4%. Breakthrough was made as we signed a C2 track circuit contract for Guiyang Southwest line. New contracts were also signed on subway SCADA for Beijing Subway Line 17 and Line 19. As for the ATP product line, CRC started the bidding of C3 ATP in early June, but contract has not been signed yet. We continued to strengthen our marketing capacity through reviewing and updating strategic partnership and improving local service network coverage, and signed several maintenance contracts covering both on-board and on-ground equipment. Management team will adhere to the diversity strategy to create revenue stream from more new products and services, and to maintain a stable and healthy growth into the future.

In oversea business, we continued to seek opportunities in Process Automation business through EPC projects and direct sales. Contracts were signed on DCS, DEH, BATCH, etc. solution with customers from India and Southeast Asia. The M&E business, performed by Concord and Bond, recorded a 45.1% YOY growth in quarterly revenue, at $42.9 million, and a 150.9% quarterly new contract growth, at $40.0 million. Annual M&E revenue and new contracts recorded 21.0% and 134.5% YOY growth respectively. Effort on improving management and risk control in this fiscal year has taken effect and will be ongoing. The economic and political circumstances in South East Asia and Middle East will continue to be closely followed.

Fiscal year and The Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

To facilitate a clear understanding of Hollysys' operational results, a summary of unaudited non-GAAP financial results is shown as below:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Fiscal year ended Jun 30,



2018 Jun 30,



2017 %



Change Jun 30,



2018 Jun 30,



2017 %



Change Revenues $ 147,239 137,961 6.7% $ 540,768 431,943 25.2% Integrated contract revenue $ 131,616 124,733 5.5% $ 466,461 385,500 21.0% Products sales $ 11,149 8,549 30.4% $ 40,233 32,665 23.2% Service rendered $ 4,474 4,679 (4.4)% $ 34,074 13,778 147.3% Cost of revenues $ 88,890 84,065 5.7% $ 334,288 290,891 14.9% Gross profit $ 58,349 53,896 8.3% $ 206,480 141,052 46.4% Total operating expenses $ 25,459 33,894 (24.9)% $ 84,429 79,737 5.9% Selling $ 6,515 6,593 (1.2)% $ 27,158 24,412 11.2% General and administrative $ 14,365 14,586 (1.5)% $ 45,116 43,833 2.9% Goodwill impairment charge $ - 11,211 (100.0)% $ - 11,211 (100.0)% Research and development $ 8,630 8,026 7.5% $ 36,605 30,109 21.6% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (4,051) (6,522) (37.9)% $ (24,450) (29,828) (18.0)% Income from operations $ 32,890 20,002 64.4% $ 122,051 61,315 99.1% Other income (expenses), net $ 1,212 (20) 6160.0% $ 4,274 1,811 136.0% Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 882 (267) 430.3% $ (1,099) (135) 714.1% Share of net (loss) income of equity



investees $ (4,038) (1,063) (279.9)% $ (1,571) 3,607 (143.6)% Gains on disposal of a subsidiary $ - 628 (100.0)% - 628 (100.0)% Gains on deconsolidation of the Company's



interests in Beijing Hollycon Electronic



Technology Co., Ltd $ - 8,085 (100.0)% $ - 14,514 (100.0)% Dividend income from a cost investee $ - (450) (100.0)% $ 1,093 - 100% Interest income $ 2,275 1,256 81.1% $ 7,318 3,687 98.5% Interest expenses $ 116 (144) (180.6)% $ (692) (938) 26.2% Income tax expenses $ 4,621 5,383 (14.2)% $ 22,205 14,386 54.4% Net income attributable to non-controlling



interests $ 115 42 173.8% $ 276 25 1004.0% Non-GAAP net income attributable to



Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 28,601 22,602 26.5% $ 108,893 70,078 55.4% Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 0.47 0.37 27.0% $ 1.80 1.16 55.2% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.46 0.37 24.3% $ 1.78 1.16 53.4% Share-based compensation expenses $ 625 534 17.0% $ 1,207 464 160.1% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 321 318 0.9% $ 600 581 3.3% (Gain) loss on convertible bond related fair



value adjustments $ (75) 89 (184.3)% $ (75) 89 (184.3)% GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys



Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 27,730 21,661 28.0% $ 107,161 68,944 55.4% GAAP basic EPS $ 0.46 0.36 27.8% $ 1.77 1.15 53.9% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.45 0.36 25.0% $ 1.75 1.14 53.5% Basic weighted average common shares



outstanding 60,442,504 60,420,004 0.0% 60,434,019 60,189,004 0.4% Diluted weighted average common shares



outstanding 61,277,059 61,268,999 0.0% 61,248,565 61,011,510 0.4%

Operational Results Analysis for the Fiscal year Ended June 30, 2018

Comparing to the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for fiscal year 2018 increased from $431.9 million to $540.8 million, representing an increase of 25.2%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue increased by 21.0% to $466.5 million, products sales revenue increased by 23.2% to $40.2 million, and services revenue increased by 147.3% to $34.1 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands) Fiscal year ended Jun 30, 2018 2017 $ % to Total Revenue $ % to Total Revenue Industrial Automation 224,793 41.5% 172,667 39.9% Rail Transportation Automation 190,645 35.3% 155,732 36.1% Mechanical and Electrical Solution 125,330 23.2% 103,544 24.0% Total 540,768 100.0% 431,943 100.0%

Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 38.2% for fiscal year 2018, as compared to 32.7% for the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 32.8%, 73.2% and 71.0% for fiscal year 2018, as compared to 28.2%, 69.5% and 70.8% for the prior year respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margin. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 38.1% for fiscal year 2018, as compared to 32.5% for the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 32.6%, 73.2% and 71.0% for fiscal year 2018, as compared to 28.0%, 69.5% and 70.8% for the prior year respectively.

Selling expenses were $27.2 million for fiscal year 2018, representing an increase of $2.8 million or 11.2% compared to $24.4 million for the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 5.0% and 5.7% for fiscal year 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $45.1 million for fiscal year 2018, representing an increase of $1.3 million or 2.9% compared to $43.8 million for the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 8.3% and 10.1% for fiscal year 2018 and 2017 respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $46.3 million and $44.3 million for fiscal year 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $36.6 million for fiscal year 2018, representing an increase of $6.5 million or 21.6% compared to $30.1 million for the prior year, mainly due to increased research and development activities. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 6.8% and 7.0% for fiscal year 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $24.5 million for fiscal year 2018, as compared to $29.8 million for the prior year, representing a $5.3 million or 18.0% decrease, which was primarily due to decrease of the government subsidies.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $22.2 million and 17.1% for fiscal year 2018, as compared to $14.4 million and 17.3% for comparable prior year period.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $108.9 million or $1.78 per diluted share based on 61.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for fiscal year 2018. This represents a 55.4% increase over the $70.1 million or $1.16 per share based on 61.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $107.2 million or $1.75 per diluted share representing an increase of 55.4% over the $68.9 million or $1.14 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year.

Operational Results Analysis for the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Comparing to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018 increased from $138.0 million to $147.2 million, representing an increase of 6.7%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue increased by 5.5% to $131.6 million, products sales revenue increased by 30.4% to $11.1 million, and services revenue decreased by 4.4% to $4.5 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands) Three months ended Jun 30, 2018 2017 $ % to Total Revenue $ % to Total Revenue Industrial Automation 64,013 43.5% 43,783 31.7% Rail Transportation Automation 40,368 27.4% 64,647 46.9% Mechanical and Electrical Solution 42,858 29.1% 29,531 21.4% Total 147,239 100.0% 137,961 100.0%

Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 39.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 39.1% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 35.7%, 72.4% and 73.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 35.7%, 71.5% and 69.9% for the same period of the prior year respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margin. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 39.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 38.8% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 35.5%, 72.4% and 73.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to 35.4%, 71.5% and 69.9% for the same period of the prior year respectively.

Selling expenses were $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, representing a decrease of $0.1 million or 1.2% compared to $6.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 4.4% and 4.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $14.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, representing a decrease of $0.2 million or 1.5% compared to $14.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 9.8% and 10.6% for quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $15.0 million and $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, representing an increase of $0.6 million or 7.5% compared to $8.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 5.9% and 5.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $4.1 million for three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $6.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $2.4 million or 37.9% decrease, which was primarily due to decrease of the government subsidies.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $4.6 million and 14.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $5.4 million and 19.9% for comparable prior year period.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $28.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This represents a 26.5% increase over the $22.6 million or $0.37 per share based on 61.3 diluted weighted average common million shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $27.7 million or $0.45 per diluted share representing an increase of 28.0% over the $21.7 million or $0.36 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $181.2 million new contracts for the three months ended June 30, 2018. And the backlog as of June 30, 2018 was $569.0 million. The detailed breakdown of the new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:

(In USD thousands) New contracts achieved Backlog for the three months ended Jun 30, 2018 as of Jun 30, 2018 $ % to Total



Contract $ % to Total



Backlog Industrial Automation 83,081 45.8% 184,576 32.4% Rail Transportation 58,113 32.1% 272,035 47.8% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions 39,963 22.1% 112,405 19.8% Total 181,157 100.0% 569,016 100.0%

Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the total net cash inflow was $64.4 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $122.2 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $50.4 million, mainly consisted of $179.8 million time deposit with original maturities over three months placed with banks, which was partially offset by the $137.8 million generated from matured time deposits with original maturities over three months. The net cash used in financing activities was $12.2 million, mainly consisted of $7.2 million used for payment of dividends, $11.3 million used for repayments of short-term loans, which was partially offset by $5.9 million proceeds from short-term bank loans.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the total net cash inflow was $24.1 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $45.1 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $6.4 million, mainly consisted of $30.2 million time deposits placed with banks, which was partially offset by $25.1 million maturity of time deposits. The net cash used in financing activities was $4.7 million, mainly consisted of $9.3 million repayments of short-term bank loans, which was partially offset by $4.5 million proceeds from short-term bank loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $262.1 million, $238.0 million, and $197.6 million as of June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively.

For fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") was 174 days, as compared to 201 days from the prior year; and inventory turnover was 58 days, as compared to 51 days from the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, DSO was 166 days, as compared to 153 days for the comparable prior year period and 196 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 59 days, as compared to 50 days for the comparable prior year period and 63 days for the last quarter.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended



Jun 30, Fiscal year ended



Jun 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Net revenues Integrated contract revenue $ 131,616 $ 124,733 $ 466,461 $ 385,500 Products sales 11,149 8,549 40,233 32,665 Revenue from services 4,474 4,679 34,074 13,778 Total net revenues 147,239 137,961 540,768 431,943 Cost of integrated contracts 84,938 80,540 314,233 277,476 Cost of products sold 3,074 2,434 10,770 9,971 Costs of services rendered 1,199 1,409 9,885 4,025 Gross profit 58,028 53,578 205,880 140,471 Operating expenses Selling 6,515 6,593 27,158 24,412 General and administrative 14,990 15,120 46,323 44,297 Goodwill impairment charge - 11,211 - 11,211 Research and development 8,630 8,026 36,605 30,109 VAT refunds and government subsidies (4,051) (6,522) (24,450) (29,828) Total operating expenses 26,084 34,428 85,636 80,201 Income from operations 31,944 19,150 120,244 60,270 Other income (expenses), net 1,287 (109) 4,349 1,722 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 882 (267) (1,099) (135) Share of net (loss) income of equity investees (4,038) (1,063) (1,571) 3,607 Gains on disposal of a subsidiary - 628 - 628 Gains on deconsolidation of the Company's interests in



Beijing Hollycon Electronic Technology Co., Ltd - 8,085 - 14,514 Dividend income from a cost investee - (450) 1,093 - Interest income 2,275 1,256 7,318 3,687 Interest expenses 116 (144) (692) (938) Income before income taxes 32,466 27,086 129,642 83,355 Income taxes expenses 4,621 5,383 22,205 14,386 Net income 27,845 21,703 107,437 68,969 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 115 42 276 25 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation



Technologies Ltd. $ 27,730 $ 21,661 $ 107,161 $ 68,944 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil Translation adjustments (45,644) 11,659 17,410 (14,428) Comprehensive income (loss) (17,799) 33,362 124,847 54,541 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-



controlling interests 116 44 280 (11) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hollysys



Automation Technologies Ltd. $ (17,915) $ 33,318 $ 124,567 $ 54,552 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 0.46 0.36 1.77 1.15 Diluted 0.45 0.36 1.75 1.14 Shares used in income per share computation: Weighted average number of ordinary shares 60,442,504 60,420,004 60,434,019 60,189,004 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 61,277,059 61,268,999 61,248,565 61,011,510

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data) Jun 30, Mar 31, 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 262,052 $ 237,971 Time deposits with maturities over three months 140,037 146,984 Restricted cash 23,252 28,888 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49,093 and



$51,049 as of June 30,2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively 275,216 267,799 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful



accounts of $9,929 and $12,192 as of June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018,



respectively 161,012 212,603 Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,946 and $1,472 as



of June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively 30,467 24,498 Advances to suppliers 9,685 11,577 Amounts due from related parties 33,678 33,187 Inventories 58,074 56,893 Prepaid expenses 713 707 Income tax recoverable 6,712 457 Total current assets 1,000,898 1,021,564 Non-current assets Restricted cash 1,401 1,479 Prepaid expenses - 1 Property, plant and equipment, net 80,210 86,082 Prepaid land leases 10,172 10,742 Intangible assets, net 3,186 1,631 Investments in equity investees 53,389 60,580 Investments in cost investees 4,195 4,349 Goodwill 48,359 52,192 Deferred tax assets 8,318 8,376 Total non-current assets 209,230 225,432 Total assets 1,210,128 1,246,996 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Derivative financial liability 412 535 Short-term bank loans 2,865 7,930 Current portion of long-term loans 350 387 Accounts payable 129,477 138,061 Construction costs payable 304 173 Deferred revenue 137,692 144,216 Accrued payroll and related expenses 14,299 11,417 Income tax payable 3,746 3,354 Warranty liabilities 5,622 5,907 Other tax payables 7,801 6,599 Accrued liabilities 25,133 22,927 Amounts due to related parties 5,353 3,788 Total current liabilities 333,054 345,294 Non-current liabilities Accrued liabilities 2,410 6,078 Long-term loans 20,709 21,212 Deferred tax liabilities 9,366 12,168 Warranty liabilities 2,236 2,715 Total non-current liabilities 34,721 42,173 Total liabilities 367,775 387,467 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;



60,342,099 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and March 31,



2018 60 60 Additional paid-in capital 223,396 222,771 Statutory reserves 41,131 43,611 Retained earnings 582,917 552,711 Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,452) 40,192 Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity 842,052 859,345 Non-controlling interests 301 184 Total equity 842,353 859,529 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,210,128 $ 1,246,996

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands) Three



months



ended Fiscal year



ended Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,845 $ 107,437 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,305 8,217 Amortization of prepaid land leases 72 270 Amortization of intangible assets 374 801 Allowance for doubtful accounts 4,462 8,033 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 324 292 Share of net loss from equity investees 4,038 1,571 Share-based compensation expenses 625 1,207 Deferred income tax expenses (3,067) (1,439) Accretion of convertible bond 58 230 Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative (123) (75) Gain from the derecognition of nonfinancial assets - (2,345) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (24,699) (28,369) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 41,372 1,817 Inventories (4,185) (11,429) Advances to suppliers 1,302 232 Other receivables (7,135) (9,973) Deposits and other assets 4,132 16,370 Due from related parties (2,268) 1,286 Accounts payable (1,811) 4,113 Deferred revenue 697 28,150 Accruals and other payables 2,236 (3,163) Due to related parties 1,777 3,023 Income tax payable (5,770) (1,124) Other tax payables 1,574 (2,959) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,135 122,173 Cash flows from investing activities: Time deposits placed with banks (30,206) (179,798) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,446) (2,304) Maturity of time deposits 25,061 137,839 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 225 376 Investment of an equity/cost investee (76) (5,882) Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired - (583) Net cash used in investing activities (6,442) (50,352) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term bank loans 4,471 5,942 Repayments of short-term bank loans (9,281) (11,334) Proceeds from long-term bank loans 447 984 Repayments of long-term bank loans (328) (548) Payment of dividends - (7,241) Net cash used in financing activities (4,691) (12,197) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (9,921) 4,788 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 24,081 $ 64,412 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 237,971 $ 197,640 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 262,052 262,052

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Fiscal ended Jun 30, Jun 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of integrated contracts $ 84,938 $ 80,540 $ 314,233 $ 277,476 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 321 318 600 581 Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts $ 84,617 $ 80,222 $ 313,633 $ 276,895 General and administrative expenses $ 14,990 $ 15,120 $ 46,323 $ 44,297 Less: Share-based compensation expenses 625 534 1,207 464 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 14,365 $ 14,586 $ 45,116 $ 43,833 Other income (expenses), net $ 1,287 $ (109) $ 4,349 $ 1,722 Add: Convertible bond related fair value adjustments (75) 89 (75) 89 Non-GAAP other income (expenses), net $ 1,212 $ (20) $ 4,274 $ 1,811 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation



Technologies Ltd. $ 27,730 $ 21,661 $ 107,161 $ 68,944 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 625 534 1,207 464 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 321 318 600 581 Convertible bond related fair value adjustments (75) 89 (75) 89 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys



Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 28,601 $ 22,602 $ 108,893 $ 70,078 Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares 60,442,504 60,420,004 60,434,019 60,189,004 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 61,277,059 61,268,999 61,248,565 61,011,510 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 1.80 $ 1.16 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 1.78 $ 1.16

