Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $126.2 million , an increase of 15.9% compared to the prior year.

was , an increase of 15.9% compared to the prior year. Total revenues were $570.3 million , an increase of 5.5% compared to the prior year.

were , an increase of 5.5% compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 37.1%, compared to 38.2% for the prior year.

was at 37.1%, compared to 38.2% for the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.07 , an increase of 16.3% compared to the prior year.

was , an increase of 16.3% compared to the prior year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $100.5 million for the fiscal year 2019.

was for the fiscal year 2019. DSO of 180 days, compared to 174 days for the prior year.

of 180 days, compared to 174 days for the prior year. Inventory turnover days of 55 days, compared to 58 days for the prior year.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $25.7 million , a decrease of 10.1% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 10.1% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $157.0 million , an increase of 6.6% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , an increase of 6.6% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 34.0%, compared to 39.6% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 34.0%, compared to 39.6% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.42 , a decrease of 8.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 8.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.8 million for the current quarter.

was for the current quarter. DSO of 160 days, compared to 166 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 160 days, compared to 166 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 42 days, compared to 59 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2019 and the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:

IA business finished the fiscal year with revenue and contract at $233.8 million and $291.3 million, achieving 4.0% and 2.5% YOY growth respectively. For the quarter, revenue and new contract were $66.6 million and $83.9 million, representing 4.0% and 0.9% YOY growth respectively. We continued our effort in market penetration and addressing the demand from current customer base. Within high-end coal fire market, we signed contracts to provide DEH (Digital Electric Hydraulic Control System) to Guohua Jinjie 2*660MW and Huaneng Shengli 2*660MW power stations. Despite slowdown in coal fire, we continued to explore opportunities in new energy, and managed to maintain our leading position, especially in garbage power. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, we have optimized our team to facilitate market penetration and comprehensive solution offering in different sub-verticals. Meanwhile, our milestone Zhong'an coal-chemical project is approaching its completion. We provided in total over 70,000 DCS control points and the execution of the project last for more than two years. Our capability has been highly praised by our client and we believe this project will help build up our reputation as a competitive solution provider for large-size projects and high-end clients in the industry. The momentum of after-sales services continued, driven by the demand from rebuilding and upgrade. We are also improving internal coordination when connecting with our customer base. Through visiting our clients in a team of members from different product divisions, we hope to create better engagement and explore the opportunities of cross-selling. Furthermore, we are actively promoting our smart plant initiatives through direct communication with key potential clients as well as open marketing activities involving clients, governments and other industry players.

Rail business finished the fiscal year with revenue and contract at $208.9 million and $340.3 million, recording 9.6% and 37.7% YOY growth respectively. For the last quarter, revenue and contract were $48.3 million and $60.8 million, representing 19.6% and 4.6% YOY growth respectively. We signed several contracts to provide ATP advanced maintenance to local railway bureaus. Going forward and given a visible long-term railway construction plan, we will continue to adhere to the diversity strategy for stable and healthy growth and to improve our local service network for more value-adding and differentiated services. With urbanization as an ongoing process, we will keep leveraging our strong R&D capacity and prepare for the application of various types of railway transportation systems in the future.

In our overseas business, M&E finished the fiscal year with revenue and contract at $127.6 million and $93.4 million, recording 1.8% YOY growth and 9.1% YOY decrease respectively. For the quarter, revenue and contract were $42.1 million and $25.2 million, representing 1.7% and 37.0% YOY decrease. Given the macro economy in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, risk control remains to be the key focus of our M&E business. Going forward, we will continue our effort in developing partnership with key EPC players, and strengthening localization in manufacture, marketing and services.

Fiscal year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

To facilitate a clear understanding of Hollysys' operational results, a summary of unaudited non-GAAP financial results is shown as below:











(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)



Fiscal year ended

Three months ended



Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 %

Change

Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 %

Change

















Revenues $ 570,341 540,768 5.5% $ 156,991 147,239 6.6% Integrated contract revenue $ 467,371 466,461 0.2% $ 132,753 131,616 0.6% Products sales $ 33,102 40,233 (17.7)% $ 5,958 11,149 (46.6)% Service rendered $ 69,868 34,074 105.0% $ 18,280 4,474 308.6% Cost of revenues $ 358,864 334,290 7.4% $ 103,645 88,890 16.6% Gross profit $ 211,477 206,478 2.4% $ 53,346 58,349 (8.6)% Total operating expenses $ 87,302 84,429 3.4% $ 31,408 25,459 23.4% Selling $ 28,926 27,158 6.5% $ 6,883 6,515 5.6% General and administrative $ 40,463 45,116 (10.3)% $ 11,524 14,365 (19.8)% Goodwill impairment charge $ 11,623 - 100% $ 11,623 - 100% Research and development $ 37,025 36,605 1.1% $ 9,200 8,630 6.6% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (30,735) (24,450) 25.7% $ (7,822) (4,051) 93.1% Income from operations $ 124,175 122,049 1.7% $ 21,938 32,890 (33.3)% Other income, net $ 8,824 4,274 106.5% $ 1,139 1,212 (6.0)% Foreign exchange (loss) gain $ (1,161) (1,099) 5.6% $ 2 882 (99.8)% Share of net income (loss) of equity investees $ 404 (1,571) (125.7)% $ 1,576 (4,038) (139.0)% Dividend income from investment securities

1,112 1,093 1.7% $ - - - Interest income $ 11,839 7,318 61.8% $ 2,863 2,275 25.8% Interest expenses $ (575) (692) (16.9)% $ (204) 116 (275.9)% Income tax expenses $ 18,184 22,205 (18.1)% $ 1,471 4,621 (68.2)% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 278 276 0.7% $ 145 115 26.1% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 126,156 108,891 15.9% $ 25,698 28,601 (10.1)% Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 2.09 1.80 16.1% $ 0.43 0.47 (8.5)% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.07 1.78 16.3% $ 0.42 0.46 (8.7)%

















Share-based compensation expenses $ 238 1,207 (80.3)% $ 37 625 (94.1)% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 311 598 (48.0)% $ 77 321 (76.0)% Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated

derivative $ 346 (75) (561.3)% $ 326 (75) (534.7)% GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 125,261 107,161 16.9% $ 25,258 27,730 (8.9)% GAAP basic EPS $ 2.07 1.77 16.9% $ 0.42 0.46 (8.7)% GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.05 1.75 17.1% $ 0.42 0.45 (6.7)%

















Basic weighted average common shares

outstanding

60,456,524 60,434,019 0.0%

60,465,005 60,442,504 0.0% Diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding

61,273,884 61,248,565 0.0%

61,278,773 61,277,059 0.0%

Operational Results Analysis for the Fiscal year Ended June 30, 2019

Comparing to the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for fiscal year 2019 increased from $540.8 million to $570.3 million, representing an increase of 5.5%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue increased by 0.2% to $467.4 million, products sales revenue decreased by 17.7% to $33.1 million, and services revenue increased by 105.0% to $69.9 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)













Fiscal year ended Jun 30,





2019

2018





$ % to Total Revenue

$ % to Total Revenue

Industrial Automation

233,798 41.0%

224,793 41.5%

Rail Transportation Automation

208,917 36.6%

190,645 35.3%

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

127,626 22.4%

125,330 23.2%

Total

570,341 100.0%

540,768 100.0%























Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 37.1% for fiscal year 2019, as compared to 38.2% for the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 30.4%, 77.1% and 62.7% for fiscal year 2019, as compared to 32.8%, 73.2% and 71.0% for the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 37.0% for fiscal year 2019, as compared to 38.1% for the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 30.4%, 77.1% and 62.7% for fiscal year 2019, as compared to 32.6%, 73.2% and 71.0% for the prior year, respectively.

Selling expenses were $28.9 million for fiscal year 2019, representing an increase of $1.8 million or 6.5% compared to $27.2 million for the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 5.1% and 5.0% for fiscal year 2019, and 2018, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $40.5 million for fiscal year 2019, representing a decrease of $4.7 million or 10.3% compared to $45.1 million for the prior year, which was primarily due to decrease of bad debt allowance. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 7.1% and 8.3% for fiscal year 2019 and 2018, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $40.7 million and $46.3 million for fiscal year 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Goodwill impairment charge was $11.6 million for fiscal year 2019. Taking into consideration the macro environment and other relevant factors, Concord expects future lower profit resulting from increased competition and decrease in market demand.

Research and development expenses were $37.0 million for fiscal 2019, representing an increase of $0.4 million or 1.1% compared to $36.6 million for the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 6.5% and 6.8% for fiscal year 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $30.7 million for fiscal year 2019, as compared to $24.5 million for the prior year, representing a $6.3 million or 25.7% increase, which was primarily due to an increase of the VAT refunds.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $18.2 million and 12.7% for fiscal year 2019, as compared to $22.2 million and 17.1% for the prior year. The effective tax rate fluctuation was mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries are subject to different tax rates in various jurisdictions.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $126.2 million or $2.07 per diluted share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for fiscal year 2019. This represents a 15.9% increase over $108.9 million or $1.78 per share based on 61.2 diluted weighted average common million shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $125.3 million or $2.05 per diluted share representing an increase of 16.9% over $107.2 million or $1.75 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Operational Results Analysis for the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Comparing to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased from $147.2 million to $157.0 million, representing an increase of 6.6%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue increased by 0.9% to $132.8 million, products sales revenue decreased by 46.6% to $6.0 million, and services revenue increased by 308.6% to $18.3 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)















Three months ended Jun 30,





2019

2018





$ % to Total Revenue

$ % to Total Revenue

Industrial Automation

66,557 42.4%

64,013 43.5%

Rail Transportation Automation

48,288 30.8%

40,368 27.4%

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

42,146 26.8%

42,858 29.1%

Total

156,991 100.0%

147,239 100.0%



























Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 34.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 39.6% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 29.9%, 66.3% and 52.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 35.7%, 72.4% and 73.2% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 33.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 39.4% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 29.9%, 66.3% and 52.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 35.5%, 72.4% and 73.2% for the same period of the prior year, respectively.

Selling expenses were $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing an increase of $0.4 million or 5.6% compared to $6.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 4.4% and 4.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $11.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $2.8 million or 19.8% compared to $14.4 million for the same quarter of the prior year, which was primarily due to decrease of bad debt allowance. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 7.3% and 9.8% for quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $11.6 million and $15.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing an increase of $0.6 million or 6.6% compared to $8.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 5.9% and 5.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $7.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $4.1 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $3.8 million or 93.1% increase, which was primarily due to an increase of the VAT refunds.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $1.5 million and 5.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $4.6 million and 14.2% for comparable prior year period. The effective tax rate fluctuation was mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries are subject to different tax rates in various jurisdictions.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $25.7 million or $0.42 per diluted share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This represents a 10.1% decrease over $28.6 million or $0.46 per share based on 61.3 diluted weighted average common million shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $25.3 million or $0.42 per diluted share representing a decrease of 8.9% over $27.7 million or $0.45 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $169.8 million of new contracts for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The backlog as of June 30, 2019 was $594.2 million. The detailed breakdown of the new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:

(In USD thousands) New contracts achieved

New contracts achieved

Backlog

for the fiscal year ended Jun 30, 2019

for the three months ended Jun 30, 2019

as of Jun 30, 2019

$ % to Total

Contract

$ % to Total

Contract

$ % to Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

291,259 40.2%

83,853 49.4%

191,026 32.1% Rail Transportation

340,300 46.9%

60,803 35.8%

326,523 55.0% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

93,349 12.9%

25,174 14.8%

76,624 12.9% Total

724,908 100.0%

169,830 100.0%

594,173 100.0%





















Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the total net cash inflow was $71.1 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $100.5 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $9.9 million, mainly consisted of $10.6 million purchases of property, plant and equipment and prepaid land leases, and $256.3 million time deposits placed with banks, which was partially offset by $245.9 million maturity of time deposits, $8.9 million dividends received in excess of cumulative equity in earnings from an equity investee, and $4.5 million advance from a shareholder of an equity method investee. The net cash used in financing activities was $10.2 million, mainly consisted of $10.9 million payment of dividends, and $6.9 million repayments of short-term bank loans, which were partially offset by $5.9 million proceeds from short-term bank loans, and $1.5 million cash injected by noncontrolling interests.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the total net cash inflow was $81.9 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $13.8 million. The net cash provided by investing activities was $73.1 million, mainly consisted of $70.3 million maturity of time deposits, $8.9 million dividends received in excess of cumulative equity in earnings from an equity investee, and $4.5 million advance from a shareholder of an equity method investee, which was partially offset by $5.2 million purchases of property, plant and equipment and prepaid land leases, and $5.6 million time deposits placed with banks. The net cash provided by financing activities was $1.2 million, mainly consisted of $1.5 million cash injected by noncontrolling interests, and $1.0 million proceeds from short-term bank loans, which were partially offset by $1.4 million repayments of short-term bank loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $332.5 million, $253.4 million, and $265.7 million as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

For fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") was 180 days, as compared to 174 days from the prior year; and inventory turnover was 55 days, as compared to 58 days from the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, DSO was 160 days, as compared to 166 days for the comparable prior year period and 193 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 42 days, as compared to 59 days for the comparable prior year period and 50 days for the last quarter.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 pm August 14, 2019 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am August 15, 2019 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for fiscal year 2019 and the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019 and business outlook.

To participate, please call the following numbers ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call identification number is 2099053.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)



Three months ended

Jun 30,

Fiscal year ended

Jun 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Net revenues















Integrated contract revenue $ 132,753 $ 131,616 $ 467,371 $ 466,461 Products sales

5,958

11,149

33,102

40,233 Revenue from services

18,280

4,474

69,868

34,074 Total net revenues

156,991

147,239

570,341

540,768

















Cost of integrated contracts

93,112

84,938

325,523

314,233 Cost of products sold

2,005

3,074

7,571

10,770 Costs of services rendered

8,605

1,199

26,081

9,885 Gross profit

53,269

58,028

211,166

205,880

















Operating expenses















Selling

6,883

6,515

28,926

27,158 General and administrative

11,561

14,990

40,701

46,323 Goodwill impairment charge

11,623

-

11,623

- Research and development

9,200

8,630

37,025

36,605 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(7,822)

(4,051)

(30,735)

(24,450) Total operating expenses

31,445

26,084

87,540

85,636

















Income from operations

21,824

31,944

123,626

120,244

















Other income, net

813

1,287

8,478

4,349 Foreign exchange gain (loss)

2

882

(1,161)

(1,099) Share of net income (loss) of equity investees

1,576

(4,038)

404

(1,571) Dividend income from investment securities

-

-

1,112

1,093 Interest income

2,863

2,275

11,839

7,318 Interest expenses

(204)

116

(575)

(692) Income before income taxes

26,874

32,466

143,723

129,642

















Income taxes expenses

1,471

4,621

18,184

22,205 Net income

25,403

27,845

125,539

107,437

















Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 145

115

278

276 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 25,258 $ 27,730 $ 125,261 $ 107,161

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

(19,998)

(45,644)

(31,602)

17,410 Comprehensive income

5,405

(17,799)

93,937

124,847

















Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests 145

116

17

280 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 5,260 $ (17,915) $ 93,920 $ 124,567

















Net income per ordinary share:















Basic

0.42

0.46

2.07

1.77 Diluted

0.42

0.45

2.05

1.75 Shares used in income per ordinary share

computation:















Weighted average number of ordinary shares 60,465,005

60,442,504

60,456,524

60,434,019 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 61,278,773

61,277,059

61,273,884

61,248,565

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















Jun 30,

Mar 31,







2019

2019







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,509 $ 253,388



Time deposits with maturities over three months

145,139

212,997



Restricted cash

22,260

18,931



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $47,162

and $46,177 as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively

282,594

242,195



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $6,981 and $8,024 as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019,

respectively

197,955

226,896



Accounts receivable retention

5,468

4,329



Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,879 and $4,741 as

of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively

27,109

21,119



Advances to suppliers

12,901

11,262



Amounts due from related parties

36,295

38,182



Inventories

42,983

45,278



Prepaid expenses

644

927



Income tax recoverable

3,621

283

Total current assets

1,109,478

1,075,787













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

3,618

4,156



Accounts receivable retention

6,390

17,090



Prepaid expenses

2

4



Property, plant and equipment, net

76,006

80,002



Prepaid land leases

16,599

9,910



Intangible assets, net

1,383

1,492



Investments in equity investees

40,386

47,421



Investment securities

4,776

4,879



Goodwill

37,054

48,671



Deferred tax assets

13,331

12,584

Total non-current assets

199,545

226,209

Total assets

1,309,023

1,301,996













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Derivative financial liability

758

432



Short-term bank loans

1,909

2,033



Current portion of long-term loans

20,310

20,297



Accounts payable

110,384

116,276



Construction cost payable

94

-



Deferred revenue

141,385

137,840



Accrued payroll and related expenses

14,512

11,794



Income tax payable

2,541

4,259



Warranty liabilities

9,085

5,409



Other tax payables

665

13,951



Accrued liabilities

32,229

21,689



Amounts due to related parties

5,395

4,982

Total current liabilities

339,267

338,962













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

3,530

6,000



Long-term loans

978

914



Deferred tax liabilities

11,779

11,284



Warranty liabilities

6,309

2,536

Total non-current liabilities

22,596

20,734

Total liabilities

361,863

359,696















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

60,342,099 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and March 31,

2019

60

60



Additional paid-in capital

223,635

223,597



Statutory reserves

48,698

48,706



Retained earnings *

708,515

686,561



Accumulated other comprehensive income

(35,522)

(16,796)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

945,386

942,128



Non-controlling interests

1,774

172

Total equity

947,160

942,300















Total liabilities and equity $ 1,309,023 $ 1,301,996

* The adoption of ASC 606 commenced on July 1, 2018 had a one-off effect on the beginning of balance sheet accounts.