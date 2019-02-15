Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and the First Half Year Ended December 31, 2018

First Half Year of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $72.4 million , an increase of 24.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 24.3% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $288.2 million , an increase of 5.6% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , an increase of 5.6% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 37.7%, compared to 38.2% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 37.7%, compared to 38.2% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $1.19 , an increase of 24.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , an increase of 24.0% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $61.5 million for the current period.

was for the current period. DSO of 171 days, compared to 166 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 171 days, compared to 166 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 51 days, compared to 52 days for the comparable prior year period.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $44.3 million , an increase of 22.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 22.2% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $149.5 million , a decrease of 5.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , a decrease of 5.0% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 38.2%, compared to 39.4% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 38.2%, compared to 39.4% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.73 , an increase of 21.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , an increase of 21.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.5 million for the current quarter.

was for the current quarter. DSO of 157 days, compared to 147 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 157 days, compared to 147 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 39 days, compared to 48 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2018 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:

Revenue and new contract for our IA business for the quarter stayed at $49.5 million and $43.9 million, representing a 14.2% and 4.1% YOY decrease, respectively. From a half year perspective, revenue and contract present a 6.9% YOY decrease and 4.5% YOY increase, respectively. Despite macro-economic headwind, management believe that our IA business remains on a healthy path and several highlights are worth mentioning. We kept our leadership in power, and devoted adequate resource in chemical and petrochemical for expansion, while maintaining our involvement in various other industries. In power, despite a slowdown in coal fire construction, steady performance in thermal power and new energy, as well as after-sale services have been stabilizing factors for our power business that should not be ignored. We kept addressing our valuable customer base to respond to various services demand. The communication with our customers have been fruitful and constructive, evidenced by the steady after-sale growth. Beyond that, we are also actively building our matrix of intelligent solution that help bring our customers to the next era of manufacture. Our effort was well rewarded as our value-adding solution on equipment management, control optimization, and information security, etc. were accepted by more customers. Furthermore, we are proud to announce our first intelligent plant solution in the power industry with Liaoning Diaobingshan Power Company. With full-scale data integration as the key, the solution will help realize greater visibility on equipment consumption, greater operational flexibility in power unit and will ultimately improve efficiency and management. With this milestone, we will continue to leverage the know-how we have accumulated and join hands with more customers from various industries to reshape their way of manufacture.

Quarterly revenue and new contract for our railway business were $63.5 million and $173.1 million, representing an 8.7% YOY decrease and 20.4% YOY increase, respectively. From a half year perspective, revenue and new contract recorded an 8.7% and 61.8% YOY increase, respectively. In high-speed rail, we signed 98 sets of C3 ATP for the quarter, along with numerous advanced and heavy maintenance contracts. We also signed a track circuit contract for the regular speed freight railway from Jingbian to Shenmu, Shaanxi Province, China. In subway business, milestone was achieved as we provided our first "SCADA + Integrated Cloud Platform" solution to Hohhot subway line 1 & line 2, as well as Shenzhen Subway Line 6. We see this as an effective addition to our subway business as we keep executing the steady expansion strategy. For high-speed rail business, calendar 2019 is expected to be a busy year as 13th Five Year Plan period is entering its final two years. Going forward into the future and given a visible long-term railway construction plan, we will continue to adhere to the diversity strategy for stable and healthy growth, to improve our local service network for more value-adding and differentiated services, and to keep leveraging our strong R&D capacity for the preparation of next generation railway technology.

In overseas business, M&E recorded a quarterly revenue and new contract of $36.5 million and $36.5 million, representing a 20.8% and 20.1% YOY increase respectively. From a half year perspective, revenue and new contract recorded a 26.6% and 23.3% YOY increase respectively. Measures taken to improve operation have brought constant benefit to the M&E business, while the geopolitical issues in Middle East as well as the macro economy in Southeast Asia remained to be watched. In our IA overseas business, we continued to work with major domestic SOEs on EPC projects while at the same time, contributed adequate effort to expand our partnership. We took one step further in the localization of our business as the construction of our India assembly and testing plant was completed. With this we have set a foothold for improved response time to our overseas customers. Going forward, we expect increasing level of coordination to be built between our overseas and domestic business.

Second Quarter and First Half Year Ended December 31, 2018 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

To facilitate a clear understanding of Hollysys' operational results, a summary of unaudited non-GAAP financial results is shown as below:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)













Three months ended

Six months ended



Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 %

Change

Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 %

Change

















Revenues $ 149,464 157,404 (5.0)% $ 288,182 272,914 5.6% Integrated contract revenue $ 116,683 134,419 (13.2)% $ 233,333 230,109 1.4% Products sales $ 5,917 9,717 (39.1)% $ 13,957 19,177 (27.2)% Service rendered $ 26,864 13,268 102.5% $ 40,892 23,628 73.1% Cost of revenues $ 92,389 95,424 (3.2)% $ 179,567 168,663 6.5% Gross profit $ 57,075 61,980 (7.9)% $ 108,615 104,251 4.2% Total operating expenses $ 15,076 21,072 (28.5)% $ 36,576 40,277 (9.2)% Selling $ 7,860 7,740 1.6% $ 15,569 14,438 7.8% General and administrative $ 11,626 12,177 (4.5)% $ 20,196 23,134 (12.7)% Research and development $ 10,402 10,585 (1.7)% $ 19,170 19,216 (0.2)% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (14,812) (9,430) 57.1% $ (18,359) (16,511) 11.2% Income from operations $ 41,999 40,908 2.7% $ 72,039 63,974 12.6% Other income, net $ 5,937 2,271 161.4% $ 6,495 2,710 139.7% Foreign exchange (loss) gain $ (704) 29 (2527.6)% $ (827) (1,104) (25.1)% Share of net (loss) income of equity investees $ (386) 1,337 (128.9)% $ (287) 2,273 (112.6)% Dividend income from a cost investee

1,113 - - $ 1,113 1,057 5.3% Interest income $ 2,896 1,560 85.6% $ 5,995 3,036 97.5% Interest expenses $ (210) (497) (57.7)% $ (316) (634) (50.2)% Income tax expenses $ 6,312 9,295 (32.1)% $ 11,767 13,031 (9.7)% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 37 52 (28.8)% $ 83 86 (3.5)% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 44,296 36,261 22.2% $ 72,362 58,195 24.3% Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 0.73 0.60 21.7% $ 1.20 0.96 25.0% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.73 0.60 21.7% $ 1.19 0.96 24.0%

















Share-based compensation expenses $ 67 (67) (200.0)% $ 151 325 (53.4)% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 75 101 (25.7)% $ 155 279 (44.4)% Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative $ 20 - -

20 - - GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 44,134 36,227 21.8% $ 72,036 57,591 25.1% GAAP basic EPS $ 0.73 0.60 21.7% $ 1.19 0.95 25.3% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.72 0.60 20.0% $ 1.18 0.95 24.2%











- -

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

60,453,770 60,431,250 0.0%

60,450,930 60,428,431 0.0% Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

61,273,353 61,251,116 0.0%

61,271,864 61,241,092 0.0%

Operational Results Analysis for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

Comparing to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018 decreased from $157.4 million to $149.5 million, representing a decrease of 5.0%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue decreased by 13.2% to $116.7 million, products sales revenue decreased by 39.1% to $5.9 million, and services revenue increased by 102.5% to $26.9 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)

Three months ended Dec 31,

Six months ended Dec 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

$ % to

Total

Revenue

$ % to

Total

Revenue

$ % to

Total

Revenue

$ % to

Total

Revenue Industrial Automation 49,458 33.1%

57,647 36.6%

107,177 37.2%

115,130 42.2% Rail Transportation Automation 63,503 42.5%

69,550 44.2%

113,871 39.5%

104,745 38.4% Mechanical and Electrical Solution 36,503 24.4%

30,207 19.2%

67,134 23.3%

53,039 19.4% Total 149,464 100.0%

157,404 100.0%

288,182 100.0%

272,914 100.0%

Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 38.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 39.4% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 30.8%, 72.0% and 62.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 34.5%, 67.4% and 68.6% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 38.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 39.3% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 30.7%, 72.0% and 62.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 34.4%, 67.4% and 68.6% for the same period of the prior year, respectively.

Selling expenses were $7.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of $0.2 million or 1.6% compared to $7.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 5.3% and 4.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, representing a decrease of $0.6 million or 4.5% compared to $12.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 7.8% and 7.7% for quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $11.7 million and $12.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing a decrease of $0.2 million or 1.7% compared to $10.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 7.0% and 6.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $14.8 million for three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $9.4 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $5.4 million or 57.1% increase, which was primarily due to increase of the VAT refunds.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $6.3 million and 12.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $9.3 million and 20.4% for comparable prior year period. The effective tax rate fluctuation was mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries are subject to different tax rates in various jurisdictions.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $44.3 million or $0.73 per diluted share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This represents a 22.2% increase over the $36.3 million or $0.60 per share based on 61.3 diluted weighted average common million shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $44.1 million or $0.72 per diluted share representing an increase of 21.8% over the $36.2 million or $0.60 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $253.5 million of new contracts for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The backlog as of December 31, 2018 was $590.1 million. The detailed breakdown of the new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:

(In USD thousands)

New contracts achieved

Backlog



for the three months ended Dec 31, 2018

as of Dec 31, 2018



$ % to Total Contract

$ % to Total Backlog Industrial Automation

43,927 17.3%

165,285 28.0% Rail Transportation

173,056 68.3%

329,744 55.9% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

36,496 14.4%

95,032 16.1% Total

253,479 100.0%

590,061 100.0%

Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the total net cash outflow was $2.2 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $28.5 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $20.4 million, mainly consisted of $108.5 million time deposits placed with banks, which was partially offset by $88.6 million maturity of time deposits. The net cash used in financing activities was $11.1 million, mainly consisted of $10.9 million payment of dividends, and $3.2 million repayments of short-term bank loans, which were partially offset by $2.9 million proceeds from short-term bank loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $270.8 million, $276.9 million, and $231.1 million as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, DSO was 157 days, as compared to 147 days for the comparable prior year period and 170 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 39 days, as compared to 48 days for the comparable prior year period and 51 days for the last quarter.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 pm February 17, 2019 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am February 18, 2019 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2018 and business outlook.

To participate, please call the following numbers ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call identification number is 2182982.

Standard International Dial-In Number: +65 67135090



Participant Local Dial-In Numbers:

Australia, Sydney *NEW* +61 290833212 China, Domestic 8008190121 China, Domestic 4006208038 China, Hong Kong +852 30186771 Japan, Tokyo +81 345036012 Korea (South), Seoul +82 27395177 China, Taiwan +886 255723895 United Kingdom, London *NEW* +44 2036214779 United States, New York +1 8456750437



Participant ITFS Dial-In Numbers:

Australia, *NEW* 1800411623 Australia, *NEW* 1300717205 Belgium 080071900 Canada 18663861016 France 0800912761 Germany 08001820671 China, Hong Kong 800906601 India 18002666846 Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030179156 Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030179156 Italy 800874737 Japan 0120925376 Korea (South), Domestic 0808500474 Malaysia 1800820152 Netherlands 08000221931 New Zealand 0800880084 Norway 80010719 Philippines 180016120306 Switzerland 0800561006 China, Taiwan 0809091568 Thailand 001800656772 United Kingdom 08082346646 United States 18665194004

In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies is a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China that enables its diversified industry and utility customers to improve operating safety, reliability, and efficiency. Founded in 1993, Hollysys has approximately 3,300 employees with nationwide presence in over 60 cities in China, with subsidiaries and offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, India, and serves over 10,000 customers more than 30,000 projects in the industrial, railway, subway & nuclear industries in China, South-East Asia, and the Middle East. Its proprietary technologies are applied in its industrial automation solution suite including DCS (Distributed Control System), PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), RMIS (Real-time Management Information System), HAMS (HolliAS Asset Management System), OTS (Operator Training System), HolliAS BATCH (Batch Application Package), HolliAS APC Suite (Advanced Process Control Package), SIS (Safety Instrumentation System), high-speed railway signaling system of TCC (Train Control Center), ATP (Automatic Train Protection), Subway Supervisory and Control platform, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), nuclear power plant automation and control system and other products.

SAFE HARBOUR:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)



Three months ended

Dec 31,

Six months ended

Dec 31,



2018

2017



2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues

















Integrated contract revenue $ 116,683 $ 134,419

$ 233,333 $ 230,109 Products sales

5,917

9,717



13,957

19,177 Revenue from services

26,864

13,268



40,892

23,628 Total net revenues

149,464

157,404



288,182

272,914



















Cost of integrated contracts

80,845

88,186



161,593

155,998 Cost of products sold

1,654

3,167



3,662

5,834 Costs of services rendered

9,965

4,172



14,467

7,110 Gross profit

57,000

61,879



108,460

103,972



















Operating expenses

















Selling

7,860

7,740



15,569

14,438 General and administrative

11,693

12,110



20,347

23,459 Research and development

10,402

10,585



19,170

19,216 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(14,812)

(9,430)



(18,359)

(16,511) Total operating expenses

15,143

21,005



36,727

40,602



















Income from operations

41,857

40,874



71,733

63,370



















Other income, net

5,917

2,271



6,475

2,710 Foreign exchange loss

(704)

29



(827)

(1,104) Share of net (loss) income of equity investees

(386)

1,337



(287)

2,273 Dividend income from a cost investee

1,113

-



1,113

1,057 Interest income

2,896

1,560



5,995

3,036 Interest expenses

(210)

(497)



(316)

(634) Income before income taxes

50,483

45,574



83,886

70,708



















Income taxes expenses

6,312

9,295



11,767

13,031 Net income

44,171

36,279



72,119

57,677



















Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

37

52



83

86 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 44,134 $ 36,227

$ 72,036 $ 57,591



















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil

















Translation adjustments

2,046

17,512



(27,090)

32,270 Comprehensive income

46,217

53,791



45,029

89,947



















Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(225)

54



(179)

87 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 46,442 $ 53,737

$ 45,208 $ 89,860



















Net income per ordinary share:

















Basic

0.73

0.60



1.19

0.95 Diluted

0.72

0.60



1.18

0.95 Shares used in income per share computation:

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares

60,453,770

60,431,250



60,450,930

60,428,431 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares

61,273,353

61,251,116



61,271,864

61,241,092

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)























Dec 31,

Sep 30,







2018

2018







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,806 $ 276,867



Time deposits with maturities over three months

168,999

148,659



Restricted cash

16,897

15,795



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $45,125 and $45,139 as of December 31,2018 and September 31, 2018, respectively

272,008

248,875



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,881 and $9,205 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively

221,581

210,935



Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,914 and $4,874 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively

18,470

21,025



Advances to suppliers

15,374

13,413



Amounts due from related parties

33,424

38,335



Inventories

35,568

36,583



Prepaid expenses

911

645



Income tax recoverable

276

6,155

Total current assets

1,054,314

1,017,287













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

4,076

1,348



Prepaid expenses

4

1



Property, plant and equipment, net

75,119

74,803



Prepaid land leases

9,832

9,867



Intangible assets, net

1,540

1,610



Investments in equity investees

52,708

46,705



Investments in cost investees

4,785

4,765



Goodwill

48,346

48,263



Deferred tax assets

11,714

7,142

Total non-current assets

208,124

194,504

Total assets

1,262,438

1,211,791













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Derivative financial liability

432

412



Short-term bank loans

2,215

2,293



Current portion of long-term loans

20,258

313



Dividends payable

-

10,862



Accounts payable

116,362

121,807



Construction costs payable

-

304



Deferred revenue

141,365

126,688



Accrued payroll and related expenses

19,557

15,035



Income tax payable

3,668

4,330



Warranty liabilities

5,318

5,284



Other tax payables

6,054

10,252



Accrued liabilities

23,322

19,859



Amounts due to related parties

4,596

3,775

Total current liabilities

343,147

321,214













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

5,885

5,800



Long-term loans

900

20,719



Deferred tax liabilities

12,083

10,828



Warranty liabilities

2,363

2,186

Total non-current liabilities

21,231

39,533

Total liabilities

364,378

360,747















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 60,342,099 shares issued and outstanding as of December, 2018 and September 30, 2018

60

60



Additional paid-in capital

223,547

223,481



Statutory reserves

46,283

45,970



Retained earnings *

660,329

615,775



Accumulated other comprehensive income

(32,281)

(34,589)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

897,938

850,697



Non-controlling interests

122

347

Total equity

898,060

851,044















Total liabilities and equity $ 1,262,438 $ 1,211,791

* The adoption of ASC 606 commenced on July 1, 2018 had a one-off effect on the beginning of balance sheet accounts.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands).





Three months ended

Six months ended Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2018





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 44,172 $ 72,119 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,688

3,826

Amortization of prepaid land leases

66

132

Amortization of intangible assets

77

155

Allowance for doubtful accounts

71

514

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(2)

39

Share of net loss from equity investees

386

287

Share-based compensation expenses

67

151

Deferred income tax expenses

(3,366)

(899)

Accretion of convertible bond

57

115

Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative

20

20

Gains on deconsolidation of a subsidiary

(4,748)

(4,748) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(22,465)

(9,041)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

9,473

(27,703)

Inventories

(13,203)

3,603

Advances to suppliers

(3,421)

(7,843)

Other receivables

2,606

11,345

Deposits and other assets

(268)

(211)

Due from related parties

5,149

9,571

Accounts payable

(6,154)

(7,883)

Deferred revenue

14,305

10,420

Accruals and other payables

6,924

9,638

Due to related parties

820

(2,312)

Income tax payable

5,274

6,275

Other tax payables

(9,044)

(6,092)

Net cash provided by operating activities

28,484

61,478











Cash flows from investing activities:









Time deposits placed with banks

(108,521)

(156,940)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(743)

(1,234)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

178

251

Maturity of time deposits

88,647

122,854

Investment of an equity investee

-

(740)

Cash reduced upon deconsolidation of subsidiary

-

(1,878)

Net cash used in investing activities

(20,439)

(37,687)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

2,934

3,207

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(3,229)

(3,555)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

332

332

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(300)

(300)

Payment of Dividends

(10,862)

(10,862)

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,125)

(11,178)













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

849

(8,143)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (2,231)

4,470













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 294,010

287,309

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

291,779

291,779

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)



Three months ended

Six months ended



Dec 31,

Dec 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Cost of integrated contracts $ 80,845 $ 88,186 $ 161,593 $ 155,998 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

75

101

155

279 Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts $ 80,770 $ 88,085 $ 161,438 $ 155,719

















General and administrative expenses $ 11,693 $ 12,110 $ 20,347 $ 23,459 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

67

(67)

151

325 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 11,626 $ 12,177 $ 20,196 $ 23,134

















Other income (expenses), net $ 5,917

2,271

6,475

2,710 Add: Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative

20

-

20

- Non-GAAP other income (expenses), net $ 5,937

2,271

6,495

2,710

















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 44,134 $ 36,227 $ 72,036 $ 57,591 Add:















Share-based compensation expenses

67

(67)

151

325 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

75

101

155

279 Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative

20

-

20

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 44,296 $ 36,261 $ 72,362 $ 58,195

















Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares

60,453,770

60,431,250

60,450,930

60,428,431 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares

61,273,353

61,251,116

61,271,864

61,241,092 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 1.20 $ 0.96 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 1.19 $ 0.96



