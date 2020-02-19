Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and the First Half Year Ended December 31, 2019

First Half of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $63.9 million , a decrease of 11.6% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 11.6% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $293.3 million , an increase of 1.8% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , an increase of 1.8% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 36.9%, compared to 37.7% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 36.9%, compared to 37.7% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.06 , a decrease of 10.9% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 10.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $109.4 million for the current period.

was for the current period. DSO of 168 days, compared to 171 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 168 days, compared to 171 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 42 days, compared to 51 days for the comparable prior year period.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $34.2 million , a decrease of 22.9% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 22.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $170.1 million , an increase of 13.8% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , an increase of 13.8% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 36.3%, compared to 38.2% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 36.3%, compared to 38.2% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.56 , a decrease of 23.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , a decrease of 23.3% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $70.5 million for the current quarter.

was for the current quarter. DSO of 137 days, compared to 157 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 137 days, compared to 157 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 39 days, compared to 39 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2019 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:

Industrial Automation ("IA") business finished the second quarter with revenue and contract at $69.3 million and $69.5 million, achieving 40.1% and 58.2% YOY growth, respectively. For the first half of the fiscal year, IA revenue and contract achieved 25.0% and 23.6% YOY growth, respectively.

In coal fire sector, despite slowdown in new construction market, performance in aftersales remained healthy as we kept responding to various demands from our existing customers in face of the replacement cycle. We offered system upgrade and modification, security product and regular maintenance, etc. that addressed the currently installed solutions in part or in whole.

Our chemical and petro-chemical sector continued to see healthy growth, thanks to our efforts in organization optimization, talent recruitment, marketing and relationship maintenance, etc. With our quality in the previous milestone project being recognized by clients, we moved on to prepare for project quality assessment seminar to seek wider recognition in the industry. To better showcase our capability, we have also constructed a demo center for high-end ethylene project. Meanwhile, we kept improving our solution for the industry through internal R&D and cooperation with external parties. In the oil and gas vertical, we won a new bidding this quarter in providing control solution to the Central Equipment Platform (CEP) of the oil field for CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation). It was also the first time that the client has adopted domestic control solution on such production site. Going forward, with successful projects as track record and with solid technology and quality engineering as the gene of the Company, we will maintain close interaction with the client base to gradually spread the concept that Hollysys is a qualified provider for the chemical and petro-chemical industry.

In smart factory sector, our boiler combustion optimization solution, a solution within our industrial software matrix tailored-developed for power-generating-related business, has gained wider acceptance. The solution was widely welcomed by our customers, as we have received numerous feedbacks from customers acknowledging the value of our solution in cutting production cost and improving production stability. We are continuing our internal R&D effort while also actively collaborating with external parties along the value chain to expand and improve the solution within our industrial software matrix.

Under the "3+1+N" strategy, we continued the effort to integrate internal sales platform for better cross selling. We expect such effort will put us in a better position to utilize the specialties of each member company for the offering of total solution of the Company. Meanwhile, we signed an EPC contract in December for a chemical project, in which we assumed the role as the general contractor. Such contract marked a step further toward our vision of offering comprehensive solution covering project full life cycle.

Rail business finished the second quarter with revenue and contract at $78.8 million and $104.2 million, recording 24.1% YOY growth and 39.8% YOY decrease, respectively. For the first half of the fiscal year, revenue and contract recorded 8.4% YOY growth and 48.8% YOY decrease, respectively.

In high-speed rail sector, we signed contracts of 40 sets of C3 ATP this quarter. Meanwhile, we kept responding to the replacement demand of our customers. In project delivery, several new lines commenced operation this quarter, including Wuhan-Shiyan line, Zhengzhou-Xiangyang section of the Zhengzhou-Wanzhou line, Zhengzhou-Fuyang line, Qianjiang-Zhangjiajie-Changde line, Beijing-Zhangjiakou line and Zhangjiakou-Datong line. Solutions that we have provided to these lines include TCC (Train Control Center), RBC (Radio Block Center), TSRS (Temporary Speed Restriction System) and LEU (Lineside Electronic Unit), etc.

In subway sector, we signed an SCADA contract for Kunming Subway line 5. In project delivery, we completed the Chengdu subway line 5 SCADA project and were honored with the title "outstanding equipment provider". We have also fully delivered Phase one of Hohhot subway line 1 cloud-based SCADA project. In this project, though given limited execution time, we have showcased our consistency in quality engineering. Through optimizing system deployment and promoting better standardization in early stage, we have improved efficiency in design and product delivery, while paving the way for easier maintenance afterwards.

Going forward, our rail business will continue to adhere to the diversity strategy for stable and healthy growth and to improve our local service network for more value-adding and differentiated services. With urbanization as an ongoing process, we will keep leveraging our strong R&D capacity and prepare for the application of various types of railway transportation systems in the future.

M&E business finished the quarter with revenue and contract at $22.0 million and $12.0 million, recording 39.7% and 67.2% YOY decrease respectively. For the first half of the fiscal year, revenue and contract recorded 46.4% and 11.0% YOY decrease respectively.

Given the macro economy in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, risk control remains to be the key focus of our M&E business. In our direct sales and overseas EPC project, progress is constantly made in terms of establishment of new cooperation with new key EPC players as well as ongoing cooperation with existing partners.

To prepare our overseas business for the new era of development, further actions were taken following the upgrade of our Singapore overseas headquarter in mid-2019. We have recently undertaken organization adjustment and appointed a new head to lead the Singapore headquarter. With those actions taken as a beginning, we expect to upgrade our overseas business with improved management, marketing, R&D capability and deeper localization, and to create better synergy between all overseas businesses.

In response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Company has taken necessary actions to minimize the risk of spread of disease and adverse effects on the Company's business operation. Since late January, we have been monitoring the health condition of our employees through on-going online survey. Starting from early February, we have been implementing a two-week-long work-from-home scheme. Meanwhile, we have set forth general rules of action for operation in each of our bases for precautionary purpose. For particular urgent projects covering R&D, production and engineering, staff has been requested for on-site work in accordance with the rules of action. Going further, we are planning to gradually resume on-site work with the staff density in our bases being prudently controlled. However the potential downturn brought by and the duration of the coronavirus is difficult to assess or predict where actual effects will depend on many factors beyond our control. We are closely monitoring its impact on us. Our business, results of operations, financial conditions and prospects could be adversely affected directly, as well as to the extent that the coronavirus harms the Chinese economy in general.

Second Quarter and First Half Year Ended December 31, 2019 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)













Three months ended

Six months ended



December

31, 2019 December

31, 2018 %

Change

December

31, 2019 December

31, 2018 %

Change

















Revenues $ 170,109 149,464 13.8% $ 293,338 288,182 1.8% Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 129,675 116,683 11.1% $ 234,141 233,333 0.3% Products sales $ 6,539 5,917 10.5% $ 12,661 13,957 (9.3)% Service rendered $ 33,895 26,864 26.2% $ 46,536 40,892 13.8% Cost of revenues $ 108,278 92,389 17.2% $ 185,049 179,567 3.1% Gross profit $ 61,831 57,075 8.3% $ 108,289 108,615 (0.3)% Total operating expenses $ 28,511 15,076 89.1% $ 51,803 36,576 41.6% Selling $ 10,392 7,860 32.2% $ 17,670 15,569 13.5% General and administrative $ 10,591 11,626 (8.9)% $ 21,184 20,196 4.9% Research and development $ 13,806 10,402 32.7% $ 22,748 19,170 18.7% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (6,278) (14,812) (57.6)% $ (9,799) (18,359) (46.6)% Income from operations $ 33,320 41,999 (20.7)% $ 56,486 72,039 (21.6)% Other income, net $ 1,301 5,937 (78.1)% $ 3,327 6,495 (48.8)% Foreign exchange (loss) gain $ (59) (704) (91.6)% $ 545 (827) (165.9)% Gains on disposal of investments in an

equity investee $ - - - $ 5,763 - - Share of net income (loss) of equity

investees $ 1,997 (386) (617.4)% $ 3,538 (287) (1332.8)% Dividend income from equity security

investments $ 1,145 1,115 2.7% $ 1,145 1,113 2.9% Interest income $ 3,099 2,894 7.1% $ 6,128 5,995 2.2% Interest expenses $ (6) (210) (97.1)% $ (119) (316) (62.3)% Income tax expenses $ 6,792 6,312 7.6% $ 13,001 11,767 10.5% Net (loss) income attributable to non-

controlling interests $ (151) 37 (508.1)% $ (125) 83 (250.6)% Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 34,156 44,296 (22.9)% $ 63,937 72,362 (11.6)% Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 0.56 0.73 (23.3)% $ 1.06 1.20 (11.7)% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.56 0.73 (23.3)% $ 1.06 1.19 (10.9)%

















Share-based compensation expenses $ 15 67 (77.6)% $ 40 151 (73.5)% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 75 75 0.0% $ 151 155 (2.6)% Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated

derivative $ - 20 (100.0)% $ - 20 (100.0)% GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 34,066 44,134 (22.8)% $ 63,746 72,036 (11.5)% GAAP basic EPS $ 0.56 0.73 (23.3)% $ 1.05 1.19 (11.8)% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.56 0.72 (22.2)% $ 1.05 1.18 (11.0)%

















Basic weighted average common shares

outstanding

60,538,111 60,453,770 0.1%

60,504,151 60,450,930 0.1% Diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding

60,552,527 61,273,353 (1.2)%

60,517,798 61,271,864 (1.2)%





















Operational Results Analysis for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Comparing to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended December 31 2019 increased from $149.5 million to $170.1 million, representing an increase of 13.8%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue increased by 11.1% to $129.7 million, products sales revenue increased by 10.5% to $6.5 million, and services revenue increased by 26.2% to $33.9 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)

























Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018





$ % to Total

Revenue

$ % to

Total

Revenue

$ % to Total

Revenue

$ % to

Total

Revenue

Industrial Automation

69,291 40.7%

49,458 33.1%

133,927 45.6%

107,177 37.2%

Rail Transportation Automation

78,823 46.3%

63,503 42.5%

123,399 42.1%

113,871 39.5%

Mechanical and Electrical

Solution

21,995 13.0%

36,503 24.4%

36,012 12.3%

67,134 23.3%

Total

170,109 100.0%

149,464 100.0%

293,338 100.0%

288,182 100.0%







































Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 36.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 38.2% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 28.0%, 66.4% and 62.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 30.8%, 72.0% and 62.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuated mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 36.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 38.1% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 27.9%, 66.4% and 62.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 30.7%, 72.0% and 62.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively.

Selling expenses were $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of $2.5 million or 32.2% compared to $7.9 million for the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to increased sales activities. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 6.1% and 5.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of $1.0 million or 8.9% compared to $11.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 6.2% and 7.8% for quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $10.6 million and $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of $3.4 million or 32.7% compared to $10.4 million for the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to increased research and development activities. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 8.1% and 7.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $6.3 million for three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $14.8 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $8.5 million or 57.6% decrease, which was primarily due to decrease of the VAT refunds.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $6.8 million and 16.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to $6.3 million and 12.5% for comparable prior year period, respectively,. The effective tax rate fluctuated mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries are subject to different tax rates in various jurisdictions.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $34.2 million or $0.56 per diluted share based on 60.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This represents a 22.9% decrease from $44.3 million or $0.73 per share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $34.1 million or $0.56 per diluted share representing a decrease of 22.8% from $44.1 million or $0.72 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $185.7 million of new contracts for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The backlog as of December 31, 2019 was $587.0 million. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:



New contracts achieved

Backlog

for the three months ended December 31, 2019

as of December 31, 2019

(In USD

thousands)

% to Total

Contract

(In USD

thousands) % to Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

69,477 37.5%

192,445 32.8% Rail Transportation

104,212 56.1%

307,291 52.3% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

11,970 6.4%

87,312 14.9% Total

185,659 100.0%

587,048 100.0%

















Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the total net cash inflow was $52.8 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $70.5 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $10.1 million and mainly consisted of 2.4 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, and $27.2 million of time deposits placed with banks, which were partially offset by $19.4 million of matured time deposits. The net cash used in financing activities was $13.7 million and mainly consisted of $12.7 million payment of dividends.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $403.9 million, $340.0 million, and $270.8 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 30, 2018, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, DSO was 137 days, as compared to 157 days for the comparable prior year period and 204 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 39 days, as compared to 39 days for the comparable prior year period and 56 days for the last quarter.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 pm February 19, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am February 20, 2020 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019 and business outlook.

To participate, please call the following numbers ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call identification number is 6396705.

Standard International Dial-In Number: +65 67135090

Participant Local Dial-In Numbers:

Australia, Sydney +61 290833212 China, Domestic 4006208038 China, Domestic Landline only 8008190121 China, Hong Kong +852 30186771 China, Taiwan +886 255723895 Japan, Tokyo +81 345036012 Korea (South), Seoul +82 27395177 United Kingdom, London +44 2036214779 United States, New York +1 8456750437

Participant ITFS Dial-In Numbers:

Australia, 1800411623 Australia, 1300717205 Belgium 080071900 Canada 18663861016 France 0800912761 Germany 08001820671 China, Hong Kong 800906601 China, Taiwan 0809091568 India 18002666846 Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030179156 Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030179156 Italy 800874737 Japan 0120925376 Korea (South), Domestic 0808500474 Malaysia 1800820152 Netherlands 08000221931 New Zealand 0800880084 Norway 80010719 Philippines, PLDT Access Only 180016120306 Switzerland 0800561006 Thailand 001800656772 United Kingdom 08082346646 United States 18665194004

In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 2019, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 25,000 projects for approximately 15,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

SAFE HARBOUR:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

December 31,

Six months ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues















Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 129,675 $ 116,683 $ 234,141 $ 233,333 Products sales

6,539

5,917

12,661

13,957 Revenue from services

33,895

26,864

46,536

40,892 Total net revenues

170,109

149,464

293,338

288,182

















Costs of integrated solutions contracts

93,485

80,845

163,985

161,593 Cost of products sold

2,199

1,654

3,430

3,662 Costs of services rendered

12,669

9,965

17,785

14,467 Gross profit

61,756

57,000

108,138

108,460

















Operating expenses















Selling

10,392

7,860

17,670

15,569 General and administrative

10,606

11,693

21,224

20,347 Research and development

13,806

10,402

22,748

19,170 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(6,278)

(14,812)

(9,799)

(18,359) Total operating expenses

28,526

15,143

51,843

36,727 Income from operations

33,230

41,857

56,295

71,733

















Other income, net

1,301

5,917

3,327

6,475 Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(59)

(704)

545

(827) Gains on disposal of investments in an equity investee

-

-

5,763

- Share of net income (loss) of equity investees

1,997

(386)

3,538

(287) Dividend income from equity security investments

1,145

1,115

1,145

1,113 Interest income

3,099

2,894

6,128

5,995 Interest expenses

(6)

(210)

(119)

(316) Income before income taxes

40,707

50,483

76,622

83,886

















Income taxes expenses

6,792

6,312

13,001

11,767 Net income

33,915

44,171

63,621

72,119

















Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (151)

37

(125)

83 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 34,066 $ 44,134 $ 63,746 $ 72,036

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

20,921

2,661

(13,253)

(27,090) Comprehensive income

54,836

46,832

50,368

45,029

















Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests 977

(224)

951

(179) Comprehensive income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 53,859 $ 47,056 $ 49,417 $ 45,208

















Net income per ordinary share:















Basic

0.56

0.73

1.05

1.19 Diluted

0.56

0.72

1.05

1.18 Shares used in net income per share computation:















Weighted average number of ordinary shares 60,538,111

60,453,770

60,504,151

60,450,930 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 60,552,527

61,273,353

60,517,798

61,271,864

















HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















December 31,

September 30,







2019

2019







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 403,860 $ 339,932



Time deposits with maturities over three months

146,745

136,200



Restricted cash

19,985

30,288



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $45,348 and

$44,875 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively

239,492

245,696



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $6,672 and $7,807 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30,

2019, respectively

227,490

192,201



Accounts receivable retention

4,911

11,660



Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,390 and $4,840

as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively

23,173

25,274



Advances to suppliers

17,522

22,825



Amounts due from related parties

26,515

29,832



Inventories

35,596

46,319



Prepaid expenses

510

391



Income tax recoverable

288

1,832

Total current assets

1,146,087

1,082,450













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

2,657

3,485



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

2,700

4,828



Accounts receivable retention

7,300

7,785



Prepaid expenses

10

8



Property, plant and equipment, net

78,059

72,718



Prepaid land leases

16,224

15,977



Intangible assets, net

1,208

1,258



Investments in equity investees

40,077

37,319



Investments securities

4,693

4,600



Goodwill

37,845

36,298



Deferred tax assets

8,328

9,313



Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,259

5,262

Total non-current assets

204,360

198,851

Total assets

1,350,447

1,281,301













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Short-term bank loans

1,436

1,585



Current portion of long-term loans

319

307



Dividends payable

-

12,672



Accounts payable

115,166

109,519



Construction costs payable

1,289

86



Deferred revenue

142,025

135,519



Accrued payroll and related expenses

21,473

15,577



Income tax payable

4,795

2,669



Warranty liabilities

6,597

8,212



Other tax payables

4,481

1,245



Accrued liabilities

29,337

28,139



Amounts due to related parties

4,218

3,714



Operating lease liabilities

1,673

-

Total current liabilities

332,809

319,244













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

7,620

5,084



Long-term loans

896

890



Accounts payable

3,824

4,473



Deferred tax liabilities

13,146

13,251



Warranty liabilities

4,117

3,245



Operating lease liabilities

3,180

5,072

Total non-current liabilities

32,783

32,015

Total liabilities

365,592

351,259















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

60,537,099 shares and 60,342,099 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019

61

60



Additional paid-in capital

223,675

223,660



Statutory reserves

49,427

48,698



Retained earnings

758,819

725,521



Accumulated other comprehensive income

(49,852)

(69,645)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

982,130

928,294



Non-controlling interests

2,725

1,748

Total equity

984,855

930,042

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,350,447 $ 1,281,301

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands).







Three months ended

Six months ended December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 33,915 $ 63,621 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,185

4,602

Amortization of prepaid land leases

99

197

Amortization of intangible assets

75

151

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(120)

596

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

3

10

Share of net income of equity investees

(1,997)

(3,538)

Share-based compensation expenses

15

40

Deferred income tax expenses

924

6,235

Accretion of convertible bond

-

57

Gains on deconsolidation of an equity investee

-

(5,763) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable and retention

22,761

39,851

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(29,001)

(35,083)

Inventories

11,642

6,650

Advances to suppliers

5,755

(4,812)

Other receivables

2,683

3,687

Deposits and other assets

(111)

128

Due from related parties

3,924

9,147

Accounts payable

3,647

10,794

Deferred revenue

(814)

2,865

Accruals and other payables

7,579

1,861

Due to related parties

504

(1,178)

Income tax payable

3,648

5,541

Other tax payables

3,173

3,789

Net cash provided by operating activities

70,489

109,448











Cash flows from investing activities:









Time deposits placed with banks

(27,208)

(55,050)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(2,372)

(2,863)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

234

292

Maturity of time deposits

19,446

51,326

Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired

(150)

(150)

Proceeds from disposal of investments in equity investee

-

4,458

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,050)

(1,987)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

932

2,274

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(1,120)

(2,752)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

136

177

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(158)

(260)

Payment of dividends

(12,713)

(12,713)

Repayments of bonds payable

(758)

(20,753)

Net cash used in financing activities

(13,681)

(34,027)













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

6,039

(5,319)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 52,797

68,115













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 373,705

358,387

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

426,502

426,502

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts", "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP other income (expenses), net", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

Six months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Cost of integrated solutions contracts $ 93,485 $ 80,845 $ 163,985 $ 161,593 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

75

75

151

155 Non-GAAP cost of integrated solutions contracts $ 93,410 $ 80,770 $ 163,834 $ 161,438



















General and administrative expenses $ 10,606 $ 11,693 $ 21,224 $ 20,347 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

15

67

40

151 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 10,591 $ 11,626 $ 21,184 $ 20,196

















Other income, net $ 1,301

5,917

3,327

6,475 Add: Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative

-

20

-

20 Non-GAAP other income, net $ 1,301

5,937

3,327

6,495



















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies

Ltd. $ 34,066 $ 44,134 $ 63,746 $ 72,036 Add:

















Share-based compensation expenses

15

67

40

151

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

75

75

151

155

Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative

-

20

-

20 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 34,156 $ 44,296 $ 63,937 $ 72,362





















Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares

60,538,111

60,453,770

60,504,151

60,450,930

Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares

60,552,527

61,273,353

60,517,798

61,271,864 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

$ 0.56 $ 0.73 $ 1.06 $ 1.20 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.56 $ 0.73 $ 1.06 $ 1.19























