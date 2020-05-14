Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020

First Nine months of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $77.9 million , a decrease of 22.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 22.5% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $374.1 million , a decrease of 9.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , a decrease of 9.5% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 35.6%, compared to 38.3% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 35.6%, compared to 38.3% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.28 , a decrease of 22.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 22.0% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $117.5 million for the current period.

was for the current period. DSO of 188 days, compared to 176 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 188 days, compared to 176 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 57 days, compared to 59 days for the comparable prior year period.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $13.9 million , a decrease of 50.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 50.4% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $80.8 million , a decrease of 35.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , a decrease of 35.5% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 30.8%, compared to 39.6% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 30.8%, compared to 39.6% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.23 , a decrease of 50.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , a decrease of 50.0% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.0 million for the current quarter.

was for the current quarter. DSO of 266 days, compared to 193 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 266 days, compared to 193 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 71 days, compared to 50 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:

COVID-19 has laid negative impact on our business. Contract bidding and project execution were delayed for Industrial Automation ("IA") and rail business and only started to recover starting in March. In response to such impact, we have actively prepared internal work in advance, including staff training, marketing preparation, solution improvement, internal testing, etc. while also maintained communication with clients to the greatest extent, and made procurement in advance to counter the uncertainty of overseas supply chain. With the reopening of economy in China, we expect our business to recover to its normal course. Going forward, the Company will be imposing more stringent criteria on cash collection and payment, contract quality and expense.

IA business finished the third quarter with revenue and contract at $34.2 million and $63.2 million, representing 43.0% and 24.7% YOY decrease, respectively. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, IA revenue and contract achieved 0.5% and 4.1% YOY growth, respectively.

In coal fire sector, we continued our effort in strengthening our market position in high-end market and won the bidding for Xinjiang Wucaiwan 2*660MW power units this quarter.

In chemical and petro-chemical sector, we continued our effort in key bidding tracking. Several major contracts that we signed this quarter include a 5 million tons/year oil treatment DCS upgrade project for Sinopec and a comprehensive surveillance project covering six LNG (Liquidated Natural Gas) storage centers of Henan Natural Gas Storage & Logistics Company, where we provided a wide range of solutions including SCADA, DCS, SIS, and GDS (Gas Detection System) etc. To assist with our market penetration strategy, we kept improving our solution and product through internal R&D and cooperation with external parties, with particular focus in the vertical of coal-chemical and oil & gas. We also continued to build the reputation of the Company in the industry in various manners, including industry conference, successful key project demonstration, cooperation with experts, key clients strategic relation management, etc.

In smart factory business, internal structural optimization was made as we established the digital factory business unit ("BU"). The new BU will be responsible for the marketing, solution and software development and execution of smart factory project. We expect such change to lead to more focused internal resource deployment for serving client of various industries. As a comparison, the business used to be carried out separately by different industry teams, with our advantageous power industry being the primary focus. In solution preparation, we have gradually improved our solution through internal R&D and external cooperation for various industries, including oil & gas and fine chemical.

Under the "3+1+N" strategy, we continued the effort to integrate the sales platform of the Company for greater internal synergy, to develop and strengthen our industrial cloud capacity covering cloud platform and cloud-based software, and to expand our solution for full lifecycle coverage. With the effort, we have made meaningful progress in pharmaceutical business in terms of solution expansion, thanks to the inclusion of design capacity and greater coordination between members of the Company. In this quarter, key contracts of pharmaceutical business include an engineering design contract with Shandong Fulkon, a renowned domestic pharmaceutical producer, and three tens of millions RMB level control system contracts.

Rail business finished the third quarter with revenue and contract at $28.7 million and $5.0 million, recording 38.7% and 86.0% YOY decrease, respectively. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue and contract recorded 5.3% and 53.5% YOY decrease, respectively.

In high-speed rail ("HSR") sector, major contracts include an ATP contract for cargo high-speed train, a TCC contract for Zhengzhou section of the Taiyuan-Jiaozuo High-speed Railway and several aftersales contracts covering part components, maintenance and upgrade.

section of the Taiyuan-Jiaozuo High-speed Railway and several aftersales contracts covering part components, maintenance and upgrade. In subway sector, no significant contracts were signed this quarter. On quality management, following the successful delivery of Phase one of Hohhot subway line 1 cloud-based SCADA project last quarter, subway business continued to strengthen quality management, with particular focus on supply chain management and engineering standardization. On aftersales service, several contracts covering system upgrade and part components were signed.

To actively address the aftersales opportunities in the market, rail business has been implementing the "service transformation" strategy, to strengthen local service network, to expand service solution and to develop technology-and-service-centered service for better differentiation. In HSR sector, other than the current aftersales service provided to on-board products (ATP), we have been exploring and developing service solution for on-ground products. In subway sector, with current client base and numerous line under operation, we are gradually reviewing existing projects for maintenance and upgrade opportunities.

As part of the "3+1+N" strategy, rail business is actively executing the digital empowerment for the current product line. New solutions on smart maintenance and smart workshop for clients from HSR and subway have been identified and are currently under development and testing. With urbanization as an ongoing process, we will keep leveraging our strong R&D capacity and prepare for the application of our solution in more verticals of transportation in the future. Going forward, our rail business will continue to adhere to the diversity strategy for stable and healthy growth.

M&E business finished the quarter with revenue and contract at $17.9 million and $19.9 million, recording 2.6% YOY decrease and 18.6% YOY increase respectively. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue and contract recorded 37.0% and 3.7% YOY decrease respectively.

Given the macro economy in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as well as the outbreak of COVID-19 and its potential impact, risk control remains to be the key focus of our M&E business. In our direct sales and overseas EPC project, progress is constantly made in terms of establishment of new cooperation with new key EPC players as well as ongoing cooperation with existing partners.

In addition to our previous effort on overseas headquarter upgrade and appointment of overseas officer, we have set up a 3-year-long global management capacity action plan. The plan aims to gradually incorporate our current overseas business into the management system of the domestic business, and to ultimately build our global management capacity.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)













Three months ended

Nine months ended



March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 %

Change

March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 %

Change

















Revenues $ 80,768 125,167 (35.5)% $ 374,106 413,350 (9.5)% Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 67,673 101,285 (33.2)% $ 301,814 334,618 (9.8)% Products sales $ 3,588 13,187 (72.8)% $ 16,249 27,144 (40.1)% Service rendered $ 9,507 10,695 (11.1)% $ 56,043 51,588 8.6% Cost of revenues $ 55,928 75,652 (26.1)% $ 240,977 255,219 (5.6)% Gross profit $ 24,840 49,515 (49.8)% $ 133,129 158,131 (15.8)% Total operating expenses $ 13,317 19,319 (31.1)% $ 65,121 55,895 16.5% Selling $ 6,168 6,474 (4.7)% $ 23,838 22,043 8.1% General and administrative $ 8,946 8,743 2.3% $ 30,130 28,939 4.1% Research and development $ 10,221 8,655 18.1% $ 32,969 27,825 18.5% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (12,018) (4,553) 164.0% $ (21,816) (22,912) (4.8)% Income from operations $ 11,523 30,196 (61.8)% $ 68,008 102,236 (33.5)% Other income, net $ 1,031 1,190 (13.4)% $ 4,357 7,685 (43.3)% Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 98 (333) (129.4)% $ 647 (1,163) (155.6)% Gains on disposal of an investment in an

equity investee $ - - - $ 5,763 - - Share of net income (loss) of equity

investees $ 570 (885) (164.4)% $ 4,108 (1,172) (450.5)% Dividend income from equity security

investments $ - - - $ 1,141 1,116 2.2% Interest income $ 3,271 2,978 9.9% $ 9,399 8,973 4.7% Interest expenses $ (16) (54) (70.4)% $ (135) (371) (63.6)% Income tax expenses $ 2,422 4,946 (51.0)% $ 15,424 16,713 (7.7)% Net income (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests $ 119 50 138.0% $ (7) 132 (105.3)% Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 13,936 28,096 (50.4)% $ 77,871 100,459 (22.5)% Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 0.23 0.46 (50.0)% $ 1.29 1.66 (22.3)% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.23 0.46 (50.0)% $ 1.28 1.65 (22.0)%

















Share-based compensation expenses $ 15 50 (70.0)% $ 55 201 (72.6)% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 75 78 (3.8)% $ 226 234 (3.4)% Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated

derivative $ - - - $ - 20 (100.0)% GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 13,846 27,968 (50.5)% $ 77,590 100,004 (22.4)% GAAP basic EPS $ 0.23 0.46 (50.0)% $ 1.28 1.65 (22.4)% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.23 0.46 (50.0)% $ 1.28 1.64 (22.0)%

















Basic weighted average common shares

outstanding

60,552,099 60,459,370 0.2%

60,520,329 60,453,704 0.1% Diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding

60,552,099 61,276,829 (1.2)%

60,694,045 61,273,073 (0.9)%





















Operational Results Analysis for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Comparing to the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended March 31 2020 decreased from $125.2 million to $80.8 million, representing a decrease of 35.5%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue decreased by 33.2% to $67.7 million, products sales revenue decreased by 72.8% to $3.6 million, and services revenue decreased by 11.1% to $9.5 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)









Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019





$ % to

Total

Revenue

$ % to

Total

Revenue

$ % to

Total

Revenue

$ % to

Total Revenue

Industrial Automation

34,228 42.4%

60,063 47.9%

168,155 45.0%

167,241 40.4%

Rail Transportation Automation

28,672 35.5%

46,759 37.4%

152,071 40.6%

160,630 38.9%

Mechanical and Electrical

Solution

17,868 22.1%

18,345 14.7%

53,880 14.4%

85,479 20.7%

Total

80,768 100.0%

125,167 100.0%

374,106 100.0%

413,350 100.0%







































Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 30.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 39.6% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 22.3%, 71.3% and 75.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 30.2%, 85.6% and 71.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuated mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 30.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 39.5% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 22.2%, 71.3% and 75.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 30.1%, 85.6% and 71.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively.

Selling expenses were $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, representing a decrease of $0.3 million or 4.7% compared to $6.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 7.6% and 5.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $8.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing an increase of $0.2 million or 2.3% compared to $8.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 11.1% and 7.0% for quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $9.0 million and $8.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, representing an increase of $1.5 million or 18.1% compared to $8.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to increased research and development activities. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 12.7% and 6.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $12.0 million for three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $4.6 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $7.4 million or 164.0% increase, which was primarily due to increase of the VAT refunds.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $2.4 million and 14.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $4.9 million and 15.0% for comparable prior year period, respectively,.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $13.9 million or $0.23 per diluted share based on 60.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This represents a 50.4% decrease from $28.1 million or $0.46 per share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $13.8 million or $0.23 per diluted share representing a decrease of 50.5% from $28.0 million or $0.46 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $88.1 million of new contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The backlog as of March 31, 2020 was $574.1 million. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:



New contracts achieved

Backlog

for the three months ended March 31, 2020

as of March 31, 2020

(In USD

thousands)

% to Total

Contract

(In USD thousands) % to Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

63,228 71.7%

211,437 36.8% Rail Transportation

4,980 5.7%

277,962 48.4% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

19,867 22.6%

84,719 14.8% Total

88,075 100.0%

574,118 100.0%

















Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the total net cash outflow was $60.1 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $8.0 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $61.8 million and mainly consisted of 2.2 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, and $137.0 million of time deposits placed with banks, which were partially offset by $77.1 million of matured time deposits. The net cash used in financing activities was $1.1 million and mainly consisted of $1.2 million repayments of short-term bank loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $366.4 million, $403.9 million, and $276.5 million as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, DSO was 266 days, as compared to 193 days for the comparable prior year period and 137 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 71 days, as compared to 50 days for the comparable prior year period and 39 days for the last quarter.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 pm May 14, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am May 15, 2020 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for fiscal year 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020 and business outlook.

Joining the Conference Call:

Please note that our teleconference provider have fully moved to a new system, Direct Event, which delivers the same teleconference call service but by pre-registration only for the participants. Here is the instruction on joining the conference call:

1. Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.

Helpful keypad commands:

*0 - Operator assistance

*6 - Self mute/unmute

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7939828. Please use Conference ID 7939828 for entry if the link fails to lead directly to the registration page.

In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 2019, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 25,000 projects for approximately 15,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

SAFE HARBOUR:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

Mar 31,

Nine months ended

Mar 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues















Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 67,673 $ 101,285 $ 301,814 $ 334,618 Products sales

3,588

13,187

16,249

27,144 Revenue from services

9,507

10,695

56,043

51,588 Total net revenues

80,768

125,167

374,106

413,350

















Costs of integrated solutions contracts

52,628

70,818

216,613

232,411 Cost of products sold

1,031

1,903

4,461

5,566 Costs of services rendered

2,344

3,009

20,129

17,476 Gross profit

24,765

49,437

132,903

157,897

















Operating expenses















Selling

6,168

6,474

23,838

22,043 General and administrative

8,961

8,793

30,185

29,140 Research and development

10,221

8,655

32,969

27,825 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(12,018)

(4,553)

(21,816)

(22,912) Total operating expenses

13,332

19,369

65,176

56,096 Income from operations

11,433

30,068

67,727

101,801

















Other income, net

1,031

1,190

4,357

7,665 Foreign exchange gain (loss)

98

(333)

647

(1,163) Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee

-

-

5,763

- Share of net income (losses) of equity investees

570

(885)

4,108

(1,172) Dividend income from equity security investments

-

-

1,141

1,116 Interest income

3,271

2,978

9,399

8,973 Interest expenses

(16)

(54)

(135)

(371) Income before income taxes

16,387

32,964

93,007

116,849

















Income taxes expenses

2,422

4,946

15,424

16,713 Net income

13,965

28,018

77,583

100,136

















Net income (losses) attributable to non-controlling interests 119

50

(7)

132 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 13,846 $ 27,968 $ 77,590 $ 100,004

















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

(18,493)

14,871

(31,746)

(11,604) Comprehensive income

(4,528)

42,889

45,837

88,532

















Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 79

50

1,030

(129) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ (4,607) $ 42,839 $ 44,807 $ 88,661

















Net income per share:















Basic

0.23

0.46

1.28

1.65 Diluted

0.23

0.46

1.28

1.64 Shares used in net income per share computation:















Basic 60,552,099

60,459,370

60,520,329

60,453,704 Diluted 60,552,099

61,276,829

60,694,045

61,273,073

















HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















March 31,

December

31,







2020

2019







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 344,000 $ 403,860



Time deposits with original maturities over three months

203,542

146,745



Restricted cash

15,020

19,985



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $45,704 and $45,348

as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

215,247

239,492



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $6,189 and $6,672 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

214,057

227,490



Accounts receivable retention

4,142

4,911



Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,346 and $4,390 as

of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

27,795

23,173



Advances to suppliers

16,228

17,522



Amounts due from related parties

24,808

26,515



Inventories

49,609

35,596



Prepaid expenses

821

510



Income tax recoverable

1,541

288

Total current assets

1,116,810

1,146,087













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

7,368

2,657



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

2,542

2,700



Accounts receivable retention

6,490

7,300



Prepaid expenses

7

10



Property, plant and equipment, net

75,778

78,059



Prepaid land leases

15,719

16,224



Intangible assets, net

1,116

1,208



Investments in equity investees

40,052

40,077



Investments securities

4,623

4,693



Goodwill

35,834

37,845



Deferred tax assets

8,947

8,328



Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,084

5,259

Total non-current assets

203,560

204,360

Total assets

1,320,370

1,350,447













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Short-term bank loans

279

1,436



Current portion of long-term loans

316

319



Accounts payable

114,363

115,166



Construction costs payable

1,461

1,289



Deferred revenue

133,176

142,025



Accrued payroll and related expenses

11,972

21,473



Income tax payable

2,349

4,795



Warranty liabilities

6,205

6,597



Other tax payables

2,320

4,481



Accrued liabilities

31,315

29,337



Amounts due to related parties

3,534

4,218



Operating lease liabilities

1,679

1,673

Total current liabilities

308,969

332,809













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

5,534

7,620



Long-term loans

829

896



Accounts payable

3,690

3,824



Deferred tax liabilities

14,252

13,146



Warranty liabilities

3,681

4,117



Operating lease liabilities

3,075

3,180

Total non-current liabilities

31,061

32,783

Total liabilities

340,030

365,592















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

60,537,099 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

61

61



Additional paid-in capital

223,690

223,673



Statutory reserves

49,424

49,427



Retained earnings

772,666

758,819



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(68,305)

(49,852)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

977,536

982,128



Non-controlling interests

2,804

2,727

Total equity

980,340

984,855

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,320,370 $ 1,350,447

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands).







Three months ended

Nine months ended





March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 13,965 $ 77,583 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,499

7,101

Amortization of prepaid land leases

97

294

Amortization of intangible assets

75

226

Allowance for doubtful accounts

716

1,311

Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(11)

(2)

Share of net income of equity investees

(570)

(4,108)

Share-based compensation expenses

15

55

Deferred income tax expenses

477

6,712

Accretion of convertible bond

-

57

Gains on disposal of an investment of an equity investee

-

(5,763) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable and retention

17,872

57,723

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

9,614

(25,469)

Inventories

(14,712)

(8,063)

Advances to suppliers

1,019

(3,793)

Other receivables

(5,407)

(1,720)

Deposits and other assets

(332)

(204)

Due from related parties

1,293

10,440

Accounts payable

2,587

13,381

Deferred revenue

(6,540)

(3,675)

Accruals and other payables

(8,173)

(6,306)

Due to related parties

(683)

(1,861)

Income tax payable

(3,666)

1,875

Other tax payables

(2,118)

1,670

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,017

117,464











Cash flows from investing activities:









Time deposits placed with banks

(136,982)

(240,643)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(2,174)

(5,036)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

264

556

Maturity of time deposits

77,108

177,044

Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired

-

(150)

Proceeds from disposal of investments in equity investee

-

4,458

Net cash used in investing activities

(61,784)

(63,771)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

102

2,377

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(1,213)

(3,965)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

117

293

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(119)

(379)

Payment of dividends

-

(12,713)

Repayments of bonds payable

-

(20,753)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,113)

(35,140)













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(5,234)

(10,552)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (60,114)

8,001













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 426,502

358,387

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

366,388

366,388

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts", "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP other income (expenses), net", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





March 31,

March 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Cost of integrated solutions contracts $ 52,628 $ 70,818 $ 216,613 $ 232,411 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

75

78

226

234 Non-GAAP cost of integrated solutions contracts $ 52,553 $ 70,740 $ 216,387 $ 232,177



















General and administrative expenses $ 8,961 $ 8,793 $ 30,185 $ 29,140 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

15

50

55

201 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 8,946 $ 8,743 $ 30,130 $ 28,939

















Other income, net $ 1,031

1,190

4,357

7,665 Add: Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative

-

-

-

20 Non-GAAP other income, net $ 1,031

1,190

4,357

7,685



















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 13,846 $ 27,968 $ 77,590 $ 100,004 Add:















Share-based compensation expenses

15

50

55

201 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

75

78

226

234 Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative

-

-

-

20 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 13,936 $ 28,096 $ 77,871 $ 100,459



















Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares 60,552,099

60,459,370

60,520,329

60,453,704 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 60,552,099

61,276,829

60,694,045

61,273,073 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 1.29 $ 1.66 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 1.28 $ 1.65























