Hollywood Bad Boy and Legendary Directors Team Up for Short Film and Rock Video That Puts Spotlight on Opioid Epidemic

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rock band CORE released their 3rd hit single titled "Killing Me" to national radio this week. It was followed-up simultaneously with a high-end, high quality, and highly destructive fast-paced music video that is sure to keep you watching. The music video for "Killing Me" hit 44 TV networks and shows globally, with more than 60 plus radio stations worldwide supporting CORE in less than one week. Getting to millions of households and fans favorite radio stations in the USA and internationally combined is a first for the band. This is CORE's first music video, and fans say, "…they did it right."

NOW PLAYING ON NETWORK AND VEVO (MORE THAN 44 NETWORKS IN ONE WEEK, AND CHARTING AT BROADCAST RADIO NOW! Contact: Mike Quinn / MikeQ@SilverstoneUSA.com Instagram: MightyMikeQuinn VEVO: CoreBandVEVO http://vevo.ly/I9srJH On Set for the CORE "Killing ME" video filming, with Producer James Fargo, Mike Quinn of Silverstone Entertainment Management and Silverstone Records USA, and film star Actor Tom Sizemore downtown Los Angeles, CA. On the film set of CORE "Killing ME" the new music video and short film with Actor Tom Sizemore exchanging fight scene direction with Producer James Fargo

Going all out on talent and production, the video stars the award winning film actor and Hollywood bad boy himself, Tom Sizemore, and it's produced by the legendary director James Fargo. Fargo is known for directing many films for Clint Eastwood and working with Steven Spielberg. The video is directed by long-time MTV video producer Bruce Haymer-Coleman who is responsible for many iconic videos of the MTV grunge era through today.

"Killing Me" (the fictional video) set in downtown Los Angeles was written about a famous fictional Hollywood actor who has a dependence on prescription opioids and needs to make a choice to continue or face failure that is eating at his soul with career and family taking a toll. A horrific tragedy takes place. He then realizes during a dark moment of injury, loss of consciousness and near death that his opioid use is not at all worth it anymore and the drugs are "Killing Me over and over again" unless change happens. In some ways this parallels Tom Sizemore's real life from the past.

It is noteworthy to mention that the story for the video was originally written by Tom Sizemore's current manager and one of the producers of the "Killing Me" video, Mike Quinn of Silverstone Entertainment USA, and Silverstone Records USA (the label and management companies CORE is also signed to along with Sizemore and many others). Mike has directed and produced other network videos that also seem to match clients lives like the Amanda Perez videos that ran on MTV. However, this song and video may have hit closer to home for Tom Sizemore than any big budget film he has ever done. Tom has been falsely accused of a wide range of allegations, but admits to past addictions that he has spoken about on the Dr. Drew TV series "Celebrity Rehab."

Never-the-less Tom Sizemore's role in this video makes it a non-forgettable short film and music video that delivers what is certainly expected of an A-list L.A. actor. Tom has never before done a music video, turning down everything music video till now. He says, "this one just felt right with Fargo producing and shooting the fight scenes, with Bruce Haymer-Coleman directing the video project, we could not go wrong… some real pros and the song is absolutely incredible." Tom, being a musician and songwriter himself added: "It felt right, just a damn good record, and a video to match."

The video was expanded on by the director Haymer-Coleman and it took a number of weeks to set up and some very long days to shoot. The Killing Me video went way over budget on production while the LAPD had to shut down a number of streets while diverting L.A. traffic so the Fourth Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles could be completely shut down as crews shot the destructive limo scenes.

Tom Sizemore said, "watching the production crew flip a 140,000 dollar, and seemingly great working black super-stretch-presidential style limousine in the video and destroy it to literal pieces and smoke was out of this world for what I expected to be just CGI effects only. Not your usual for any video I have seen lately."

"KILLING ME" is real rock, no sissy nonsense song. They have been compared to Stone Temple Pilots meets Guns N' Roses with the modern riffs and classic guitar solo. CORE is based in Austin, Texas and has roots in Las Vegas. Silverstone is now planning a radio tour and other concert dates.

