Hollywood Celeb Transplanted To Tampa Bay Is Making Moves!

Her magnificent estate known as "Casa de Palm Ahh", in homage to her wildly successful intimate apparel and it's trendsetting Ahh Bra, went on the market this week at $9,030,000. It features 5 glamorous bedroom suites, 9 bathrooms, a grand salon ballroom, chef's dream kitchen, library, game room, gym, theater, indoor bar, outdoor kitchen, saltwater pool/spa, and 50ft dock all amid luscious tropical landscaping and featuring balconies, stunning views, and incredible craftsmanship throughout. This nearly 10,000sq ft waterfront property has hosted some of Tampa Bay's most fabulous and memorable events raising millions for countless causes throughout Tampa Bay! Her love for the arts, pet adoption, education, health, fashion, and mentorship is evident in each of her over-the-top parties packed with guests from all walks.

While she and her husband and business partner, Van Fagan, are downsizing their residential home, they are also expanding their successful St. Pete based business, Shear Enterprises, LLC. Over the past 18 years Rhonda Shear's award-winning intimate apparel line has become a staple at locally based national shopping channel HSN and has sold millions to comfort-loving customers worldwide. She has also manufactured several celebrity lines, authored her first book (Up All Night: From Hollywood Bombshell to Lingerie Mogul, Life Lessons from an Accidental Feminist), and continues to keep a toe in her acting and comedy career.

Since the pandemic emerged, Rhonda has stayed mostly at home, but has been busier than ever... and not just chasing her 5 rescue chihuahuas around. She hosts virtual charity events, chats with celebrity friends on her weekly web show the Rhonda Shear Social Hour, and continues to sell at shopping channels around the globe via Skype, Zoom, & Streamyard. She is currently writing her first New Orleans inspired cookbook, developing a cookware line, launching a comfort loungewear brand, and opening a high-end consignment boutique called (re)treat in beautiful Downtown St. Petersburg at 1940 Central Ave this Valentine's Day. Rhonda Shear absolutely loves the area and has no plans to leave her beloved Tampa Bay any time soon. Cheers to the queen of reinvention making moves and bringing more love to our amazing community!

Shear Enterprises, LLC is a St. Petersburg, Florida based company primarily specializing in the manufacture and sales of intimates, sleepwear, and apparel designed by Rhonda Shear.

RhondaShear.com | retreatstpete.com | RhondaShearSocialHour.com

CONTACT: Marie Crane, VP Shear Enterprises, LLC

EMAIL: [email protected]

PHONE: 727-540-9800

SOURCE Shear Enterprises, LLC