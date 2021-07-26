Hollywood Film Premiere Brings Awareness To 'World Day Against Trafficking' Event On July 30
Jul 26, 2021, 11:30 ET
EVENT DETAILS
Title: World Day Against Trafficking In Persons Movie Screening
Day: Friday, July 30
Time: 5:30pm PST
Virtual Location: https://watchbeem.com/cowatch/film-screening-for-awareness-of-child-trafficking
Cost: Free
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit organization Artists For Change, Inc., today announced they will have a virtual screening of "Angie: Lost Girls" on July 30th for the 'World Day Against Trafficking in Persons' event. The film was directed by social impact filmmaker Julia Verdin with efforts of bringing awareness to the realities of sex trafficking. This special day of focus is globally promoted and founded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Distributed by FreeStyle Digital Media, this award-winning feature film produced by some Hollywood heavyweights including Jason Piette, Sean Acosta, Morris S. Levy, Greg Clark, Victoria Hill and John Jacobs depicts true events in the life of 17-year-old Angie who was trafficked for financial gain by criminals.
Veteran movie Director/Writer/Producer Verdin, owner of Rough Diamond Productions, known for successful films such as "The Merchant Of Venice", "Stander", and "2 Jacks", studded with Academy Award Winning actors as well as producing a host of other great films, directed "Angie: Lost Girls".
After volunteering at a runaway children's shelter and meeting many teenage survivors of trafficking, Verdin became emotionally connected to the cause of fighting for justice for the helpless girls and boys trapped in this endless cycle of crime. This drove her passion to produce, direct and write the film in hopes of making a difference.
"Those of us who work in the film and TV industries carry an incredible responsibility in these troubled times," says Verdin. "Having met a number of 14-15 year old survivors and seeing the level of trauma they struggle with, it is very important to me to do all that I can to educate teenagers and parents about techniques traffickers use to recruit and what the signs of someone being trafficked are. Education leads to prevention."
To register to watch the free virtual screening of "Angie: Lost Girls", please RSVP by clicking on the Virtual Location link, this will take you to the event page.
About: Artists For Change, Inc.
Artists for Change is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to create high impact film, television, and multimedia projects to inspire individuals, organizations, and communities to bring about positive social change. For more information visit: www.Artists4Change.org.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artistsforchange
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artistsforchangela/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/afc_la
About: Julia Verdin
Long time filmmaker Julia Verdin is known as an accomplished producer, award-winning Director and screenwriter. Having been in the film business for over 30 years, Julia has established herself as one of Hollywood's leading independent producers. For more information you can visit: www.RoughDiamondProductions.net/julia-verdin.
Download digital assets for Angie: Lost Girls
https://story.cision.com/3qPAB0
Movie trailer for Angie: Lost Girls
https://youtu.be/KP-fmuXrooQ
Media Contact
Johnny Lujan
Spokesperson
(916)532-3466
[email protected]
SOURCE Artists For Change, Inc.
