Hollywood Foreign Press Association Approves Reform Bylaws

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months after a promise of sweeping reform measures, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) members approved a new set of bylaws codifying measures that restructure the organization along the lines of inclusion, accountability and ethics, and greater responsiveness to the film industry and the diversity of world journalism.

"Three months ago, we made a promise to commit to transformational change and with this vote we kept the last and most significant promise in reimagining the HFPA and our role in the industry," said Ali Sar, HFPA Board President. "All of these promised reforms can serve as industry benchmarks and allow us to once again partner meaningfully with Hollywood moving forward."

The votes on the new bylaws were counted by Ernst & Young, which communicated results to the HFPA today. Passage of the bylaws immediately sets into motion an election cycle for a new, expanded Board of Directors, including the addition of outside independent directors as well as a re-accreditation process for all existing members.

Also, beginning today any interested journalists who would like to join the HFPA can apply for membership. The new member application can be found at https://www.goldenglobes.com/members-0 . Under the new bylaws, new members will be selected by a credentials committee that will now consist of five non-HFPA members, three HFPA members, and the board President.

"These new bylaws bring accountability, inclusion and transparency within our association, and today's vote is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our members to reflect, educate themselves, and build a better organization," said Helen Hoehne, Vice President of the HFPA. "But we know the hard work starts now, and we invite our partners throughout the industry to join us in our mission to bring Hollywood to the world in a more inclusive and diverse manner."

In May, the 84-member HFPA announced a timeline that would overhaul the organization by creating five pillars of change: accountability, membership, inclusion, good governance/ethics, and transparency.

The new bylaws were drafted by Ropes & Gray, LLP after extensive input from membership and outside groups and include changes directly addressing concerns raised by various stakeholders.

Membership:

The Southern California residency requirement is now eliminated, with any qualified journalist living in the U.S. who works for a foreign publication now eligible to apply.

residency requirement is now eliminated, with any qualified journalist living in the U.S. who works for a foreign publication now eligible to apply. Eligibility is now expanded to journalists outside of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), and membership is now open to journalists who work in media beyond print.

The sponsorship requirement is now eliminated, and the role of the credentials committee will include third parties from credible journalistic and other organizations focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

New members will immediately be allowed to vote on the Golden Globes, vote on board members, and serve on committees.

Member accreditation has been revised so that under the new process, all current members will be required to meet the standards as incoming members for re-accreditation of their membership. This process will take place annually, and members may immediately begin submitting materials to the credentials committee.

Ethics:

A new grievance procedure will immediately go into effect to ensure accountability throughout the organization involving outside independent investigators. A new code of conduct will be signed by every member and subject to its provisions.

Members will not be allowed to accept promotional materials or gifts from studios, publicists, actors, directors or others associated with motion pictures and television programs.

Governance:

The Board of Directors will now include 15 total directors – 12 active members and three who are non-members. Members will elect the 12 internal directors. The Board will then select the three outside non-members.

The HFPA will employ new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer and Chief Diversity Officer.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion:

The majority of the members have already completed their initial diversity, equity and inclusion training sessions.

Members will continue to participate in monthly DEI workshops as organized by DEI consultants, and complete mandatory sexual harassment training.

All new board and committee members will undergo DEI and leadership training for their respective roles.

