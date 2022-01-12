Hollywood Handy Construction Has Been Designated as an Approved Supplier of the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner, Alycia Belle, Hollywood's Woman of The Year honored by Congressman Adam Schiff, is raising awareness for Women Owned Businesses as she completed her certification for her construction company Hollywood Handy Construction. | www.hollywoodhandy.com and she encourages other women to apply for the designation. As a licensed contractor, Alycia is dedicated to maintaining the commercial properties in & around Los Angeles, ensuring the utmost quality, integrity and safety. She is one of 230 local diverse businesses in the Los Angeles area identified as a certified, experienced company approved to compete for contracts related to Super Bowl. The Super Bowl LVI is a significant opportunity and a major boost to the greater Los Angeles economy. Hollywood Handy Construction, Inc. was founded in 2012, specializing in commercial property construction, project management and event support. They pride themselves in organization, communication, fair pricing, quality craftsmanship and completing client requirements on schedule. Hollywood Handy's clients include; The Hollywood Museum and Historic Max Factor Building, The Grove, Disney, Pink's Hot Dogs, J Crew, Michael Kors, Theory, Fed Ex, Rodeo Drive management, several office spaces, studios, restaurants and real estate brokers.

The Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program is a partnership between the National Football League (NFL) and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee (LASEC). The program works to connect experienced, event-ready Los Angeles County businesses with opportunities to compete for contracts related to Super Bowl LVI. The Business Connect program is committed to supporting minority, woman, LGBTQ+ and veteran-owned businesses through professional development, networking and contract opportunities. Certified businesses selected for the program will be profiled in the Business Connect Resource Guide, which NFL vendors and event producers use to identify and select local suppliers to fulfill their Super Bowl LVI sub-contracting needs.

"The training that I've received through The Business Connect Program has been instrumental in building my web presence, social media communication and generating proposal material. I've connected with several reputable businesses who have been awarded large contracts and reached out to me about opportunities supporting Super Bowl LVI. I'm also in contact with LA County leaders who have offered their help in working on government contracts and for future events including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. These relationships will continue to flourish beyond the upcoming Super Bowl." - Alycia Belle

