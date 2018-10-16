HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) announced today the nominees for music in film, TV, video games, commercials and trailers. The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees of other key awards shows that occur months later. With over 500 submissions this year, HMMA nominees are chosen in specific genres of music for film, TV and video game including dramatic feature, sci-fi/ fantasy, documentary and animation. HMMA nominees represent music for visual media from around the world. Nominees this year include music for A STAR IS BORN, BLACK PANTHER, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, BLAKKKLANSMAN, MANDY, and QUINCY. Last year, HMMA added the new category, "Best Music Documentary" which recognizes a documentary about music that educates, exemplifies the process, and/or displays the impact of music or a musician. The 2018 Hollywood Music in Media Awards will be held at The Avalon Hollywood 1735 Vine Street on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. A portion of proceeds benefit Education Through Music - Los Angeles (ETMLA). For tickets and additional information and a complete list of nominees, visit http://www.hmmawards.com

The HMMA includes presentations, performances and a special achievement award. The HMMA recognizes musical excellence in visual media. Past honorees include Diane Warren, Smokey Robinson, Glen Campbell, Dave Mason, Christopher Young and John Debney. HMMA performances have included a choir performing Til it Happens To you from The Hunting Ground, Birdman composer Antonio Sanchez, and The New Radicals founding members Gregg Alexander and Danielle Brisboise performing on stage for the first time in 15 years; they performed their song Lost Stars from the film Begin Again. All these films later garnered Oscar and/or Golden Globe music nominations. Special guests and presenters have included Randy Jackson (American Idol), legendary musicians Verdine White and Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire), Gregg Alexander (New Radicals), Gilby Clarke (Guns n' Roses), Adam Gaynor (Matchbox 20), award-winning songwriters Stephen Bishop, Ray Parker Jr., Melissa Manchester, Melanie, actors Eric Roberts, Jane Fonda, Natasha Henstridge, and director Andy Fickman.

The HMMA is the only award that specifically recognizes music in all visual media. The HMMA nominations are selected by an advisory board and selection committee which includes journalists, music executives, music-media industry professionals comprised of select members of the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), The Television Academy, the AMPAS Music Branch, NARAS and performing rights organizations.

2018 Hollywood Music in Media – Visual Media Nominees

ORIGINAL SCORE - FEATURE FILM

Alexandre Desplat - SISTERS BROTHERS (Annapurna)

Carter Burwell - THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS (Netflix)

Hans Zimmer - WIDOWS (Twentieth Century Fox)

Justin Hurwitz - FIRST MAN (Universal)

Kris Bowers - GREEN BOOK (Universal)

Max Richter - MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS (Focus Features)

Nicholas Britell - IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK (Annapurna)

Teddy Shapiro - DESTROYER (Annapurna)

Terence Blanchard - BLACKKKLANSMAN (Focus Features)

ORIGINAL SCORE - SCIFI/FANTASY/HORROR FILM

Alan Silvestri - READY PLAYER ONE (Warner Bros.)

Christophe Beck - ANT-MAN and THE WASP (Walt Disney)

Ludwig Goransson - BLACK PANTHER (Walt Disney)

Marc Shaiman - MARY POPPINS RETURNS (Walt Disney)

Marco Beltrami - A QUIET PLACE (Paramount)

Tyler Bates - DEADPOOL 2 (Twentieth Century Fox)

ORIGINAL SCORE - ANIMATED FILM

Alexandre Desplat - ISLE OF DOGS (Fox Searchlight)

Bruno Coulais - WHITE FANG (Netflix)

Chris Bacon - SHERLOCK GNOMES (Paramount)

Heitor Pereira - SMALLFOOT (Warner Bros.)

Henry Jackman - RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (Walt Disney)

Michael Giacchino - INCREDIBLES 2 (Walt Disney)

ORIGINAL SCORE - DOCUMENTARY

Cyrille Aufort - MARCH OF THE PENGUINS: THE NEXT STEP (Canal +)

Daniel Pemberton, Simon Ashdown, Will Slater - ONE STRANGE ROCK (National Geographic)

Jonathan Kirkscey - WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? (Focus Features)

Marco Beltrami - FREE SOLO (National Geographic)

Miriam Cutler - RBG (CNN)

Patrick Jonsson - ON HER SHOULDERS (Oscilloscope)

ORIGINAL SONG - FEATURE FILM

"Animal Sauvage" from THE EQUALIZER 2 (Columbia Pictures) Written by Gertjan Mulder, performed by Brainpower, Pharoahe Monch, Pitcho Womba Konga and STIX

"For You (Fifty Shades Freed)" from FIFTY SHADES FREED (Universal) Written by Andrew Watt, Ali Payami, Ali Tamposi. Performed by Liam Payne & Rita Ora

"Girl in the Movies" from DUMPLIN' (Netflix) Written by Dolly Parton and Linda Perry. Performed by Dolly Parton.

"Living in the Moment" from BOOK CLUB (Paramount) Written by Carole Bayer Sager, Jay Landers, Walter Afanasieff. Performed by Katharine McPhee

"Revelation" from BOY ERASED (Focus Features) Written by Leland, Troye Sivan & Jónsi. Performed by Troye Sivan & Jónsi

"Shallow" from A STAR IS BORN (Warner Bros.) Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"We Won't Give" from THE HATE U GIVE (Twentieth Century Fox) Written and performed by Arlissa

ORIGINAL SONG – DOCUMENTARY

"Gravity" from FREE SOLO (National Geographic) Written by Tim McGraw and Lori McKenna. Performed by Tim McGraw.

"I'll Fight" from RBG (CNN) Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Jennifer Hudson.

"Keep Reachin'" from QUINCY (Netflix) Witten by Quincy Jones, Mark Ronson, Yebba Smith. Performed by Mark Ronsen and Chaka Khan.

"Song for the Untitled" from YO GALGO (Skinny Dog Films) Written by Rickie Lee Kroell and Arturo Cardelús. Performed by Rickie Lee Kroell.

"These Are the Words" from POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD (Focus Features) Written by Patti Smith & Tony Shanahan. Performed by Patti Smith.

ORIGINAL SONG - ANIMATED FILM

"Finally Free" from SMALLFOOT (Warner Bros.) Written and performed by Niall Horan

"Good Day" from EARLY MAN (Lionsgate) Written and performed by New Hope Club

"I Promise You" from PETER RABBIT (Columbia Pictures) Written by Ezra Koenig, performed by James Corden

"Stronger Than I Ever Was" from SHERLOCK GNOMES (Paramount) Written by Elton John & Bernie Taupin, performed by Mary J. Blige

ORIGINAL SONG - SCI-FI, FANTASY, HORROR FILM

"All the Stars" from BLACK PANTHER (Walt Disney) Written by Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sounwave, and Al Shux. Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Ashes" from DEADPOOL 2 (Twentieth Century Fox) Written by Petey Martin, Jordan Smith and Tedd T. Performed by Celine Dion

"Fall On Me" from The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Walt Disney) Written by by Ian Axel, Chad Vaccarino, Matteo Bocelli, Fortunato Zampaglione and Chad Vaccarino. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from MARY POPPINS RETURNS (Walt Disney) Written by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Performed by Cast.

"Trip A Little Light Fantastic" from MARY POPPINS RETURNS (Walt Disney) Written by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Performed by Cast.

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY/SPECIAL PROGRAM

QUINCY (Netflix)

RAPTURE (Netflix)

GOODNIGHT BROOKLYN - THE STORY OF DEATH BY AUDIO (Amazon)

GRACE JONES - BLOODLIGHT AND BAMI (Kino Lorber)

ORIGINAL SCORE - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Daniel Pemberton - BLACK MIRROR (Netflix)

Mark Isham, Cindy O'Connor, Michael D. Simon - ONCE UPON A TIME (ABC)

Nicholas Britell - SUCCESSION (HBO)

Nico Muhly - HOWARD'S END (Starz!)

Ramin Djawadi - WESTWORLD (HBO)

Thomas Newman, Chris Westlake - CASTLE ROCK (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION - FILM

Becky Bentham - MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN (Universal)

Dave Jordan - BLACK PANTHER (Walt Disney)

Gabe Hilfer - TAG (Warner Bros.)

John Houlihan - DEADPOOL 2 (Twentieth Century Fox)

Julianne Jordan & Julia Michaels - A STAR IS BORN (Warner Bros.)

Lynn Fainchtein - ROMA (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION - TELEVISION

Bruce Gilbert - GLOW (Netflix)

Charles Scott IV - CASTLE ROCK (Hulu)

Chris Swanson - WILD WILD COUNTRY (Netflix)

Jen Ross - POWER (Starz!)

Morgan Rhodes - DEAR WHITE PEOPLE (Netflix)

Season Kent - 13 REASONS WHY (Netflix)

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

A STAR IS BORN (Interscope Records)

BLACK PANTHER (Interscope Records)

DEADPOOL 2 (Columbia Records)

FIFTY SHADES DARKER (Republic Records)

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN (Polydor Records)

For COMPLETE list of NOMINATIONS visit:

https://www.hmmawards.com/2018-music-visual-media-nominees

