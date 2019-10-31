Hollywood Park Partners With Cisco To Create World-Class Technology Showcase

Hollywood Park, which is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, will be built on Cisco's intent-based networking technology. The secure platform will allow SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to streamline operations, facilitate IT and business innovation, and re-define what is possible for fans as part of the live event experience with new content, experiences and engagement opportunities.

"What Stan Kroenke is building at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park will undoubtedly serve as a crown jewel in a city known for creativity, risk-taking and bold statements," said Ken Martin, General Manager of Sports & Entertainment, Cisco. "By partnering with Cisco, Hollywood Park is making a clear commitment to providing its guests with an unparalleled and seamless experience across the entire footprint of the property, all built on a technological foundation that allows us to be limited only by our collective imagination."

The Cisco Connected Stadium Wi-Fi network at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park will utilize Wi-Fi 6, the next-generation wireless standard, and be the largest deployment ever of the technology in a sports venue. More than 2,500 Wi-Fi 6 access points in SoFi Stadium will deliver faster speeds for immersive-experience applications, more bandwidth (four times greater capacity than the previous Wi-Fi standard) and higher reliability, all while being less taxing on a device's battery. The high-density network will also enable SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to leverage one secure Wi-Fi platform for employees, operations and fan-facing services.

"SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park are the future of live sports and entertainment," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "We envision SoFi Stadium not just hosting world-class events like the Super Bowl and the Olympics, but also serving as a dynamic media platform. Our partnership with Cisco will set a new standard for the fan experience through cutting-edge technology that will enhance the way guests interact with live events, not only at SoFi Stadium but across all of Hollywood Park."

The 298-acre global sports and entertainment destination will implement Cisco Vision, an end-to-end dynamic signage solution that combines high-definition video delivery with state-of-the art digital signage. The first-ever entirely 4K deployment of Cisco Vision will power approximately 2,500 screens throughout SoFi Stadium's concourses, suites, concessions, as well as across Hollywood Park, making it one of the most sophisticated venues in the world to create and deliver media-centric experiences. With one central point of control for all screens, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park will have the ability to dynamically program every area of the property and take a customized approach for each screen as desired or needed.

Opening July 2020, SoFi Stadium is the centerpiece of Hollywood Park and the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. Next to the stadium and under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue, which will hold a variety of events throughout the year, including esports, award shows, concerts and more. Hollywood Park is a mixed-use development that will feature a mix of residential, retail, and commercial spaces, as well as more than 20 acres of parkland for community use.

This partnership with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park builds on Cisco's longstanding expertise in the sports and entertainment industry. Over the past decade, Cisco has partnered with venues, teams, leagues and organizations to bring fans a more convenient and customized live experience. Cisco's sports and entertainment solutions are used in hundreds of venues in numerous countries around the world.

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. Hollywood Park anticipates an initial phase of more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, 2,500 residences, a hotel and more than 20 acres of parks. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram and Twitter.

About Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

SOURCE Cisco

Related Links

https://www.cisco.com/

