HollywoodHunna Launches and Donates Profits of New Streetwear Collection to Fight Racial Injustice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of his latest release "COZY PANTS," founder HollywoodHunna has made a herculean effort to address police brutality, racial injustice, and systemic racism. He stands in solidarity with those who demand their voices to be heard and supports the #BLACKLIVESMATTER movement. Out of human will, Hollywoodhunna has created the GEORGE FLOYD Collection, where it will feature three new T-shirts with impactful slogans such as "NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE," "BLM," and "GO VOTE."

Dababy wearing Hollywoodhunna

Using a screen print art style, this collection will be limited. HollywoodHunna will be donating across organizations such as "BLACK LIVES MATTER," "The George Floyd Memorial Fund," and the Floyd family who was affected by this tragedy.

You can checkout the collection through social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and directly at the HollywoodHunna website.

