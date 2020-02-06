Hollywood's Celebrity Glass Master John Thoman Makes Top Nominees Shine Bright With Custom Stained Glass Portraits this Awards Season

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Note: The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association in the media between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

Hollywood's hottest stars will shine bright this awards season thanks to JSJ Glass. Celebrity Glass Master John R. Thoman adds his signature sparkle to this year's coveted "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags. All Nominees in top Acting and Directing Categories will receive one of the most exquisite & exclusive gifts – A custom stained glass portrait, hand created just for them.

"I'm excited to help Hollywood's biggest stars commemorate their special night in such a unique way," says Thoman. "Recreating their favorite photo in stained glass is the perfect way to capture this moment forever."

With a waiting list to commission his signature pieces, Thoman's work continues to dazzle Hollywood's hottest stars. Recent portraits include funny man Howie Mandel, Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers & movie icon Melissa McCarthy among many others. JSJ Custom glass portraits are perfect for anyone looking for that truly unique gift to surprise "impossible to shop for" family & friends or to commemorate an event.

JSJ's work has graced the sets of T.V. shows, restaurants, & some of L.A. & New York's most exclusive homes. From intricate detailed pieces to full scale, large scenic installations, John's work is a sight to behold.

"I put hours & hours of detailed work into every piece," says Artist Thoman. "From choosing the perfect styles & cuts of glass, to capturing each feature to bring a subject to life like no other portrait can. Besides the upcoming Nominee portraits, I'm currently working on a piece to honor Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gianna that holds a very special place in my heart."

It was on a trip to England to visit his mother's gravesite that John, moved by the stained glass at St. Michael's church, knew it would be his calling. His unique celebrity glass portraits have earned JSJ national attention, a new location coming to L.A., & a passionate following around the globe. JSJ gives back to charities, including Desert Aids Project, Wounded Warriors, American Cancer Society & ACT for Multiple Sclerosis.

