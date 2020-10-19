Hollywood's LGBTQ+ Council Launches Mobilization March Of Equality Voters

The Council is inviting all voters and candidates that support Equality to march with them, whether they have already voted or not. The Council's members (80% of which self-identify as LGBTQ+) and guests should all wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Meet up at 8:30am and step off is at 9:00am. Once the group reaches the Hollywood Branch Library, voters may either join the line to early vote, drop off their vote-by-mail ballot, or may simply encourage those waiting to vote to stay in line and make sure their voices are heard. Ample parking can be found along Hollywood Blvd. near the Boulevard Landmark Office Building.

Council President Todd Delmay and his husband Jeff Delmay, who were plaintiff couples in the same sex marriage case that helped overturn the ban in Florida in 2015, and were one of the first two same sex couples to marry in Florida (the very first from Broward and Hollywood) will be among the marchers. According to Todd Delmay, "Winning the rights associated with Equality is not enough. We must continue to support candidates and the issues that will safeguard and expand those rights. If you don't think they are at risk, just consider for a moment there are Supreme Court justices interested in revisiting Obergefell (the landmark 2015 decision that brought marriage equality to all 50 States)." Mr. Delmay continued to say that "matters of Equality are very much local issues as well. Municipalities, Counties and our State all have opportunities to choose Equality every day. Whether they are serving people of color, people of LGBTQ+ experience, or those from other marginalized communities, the choice must always be on the side of Equality if we are to fulfill on the ideals of our Founders."

The Hollywood LGBTQ+ Council was formed in April 2019 and made history with the Hollywood Commission in June 2019 when the Commission issued a Proclamation recognizing Pride in Hollywood for the very first time. In June of this year, the City of Hollywood again made history becoming the 1st City in Florida (the 2nd in the United States) to fly the "Progress Pride" flag over City Hall, which centers the voices of queer people of color, and those of trans experience. The Council and the City have worked diligently on improving its Municipal Equality Index Score, which has grown from 49 to 70 (out of 100) and is anticipated to show significant improvements again this year.

For more information about The LGBTQ+ Council go to www.lgbtqcouncil.com or contact Jeff Oliverio (954) 665-7002, Treasurer

SOURCE LGBTQ+ Council

Related Links

https://lgbtqcouncil.com

