Holman Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL List

KENT, Wash., Aug. 6, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Holman Logistics announced today that it has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

"The importance of outsourced logistics solutions has been brought to the forefront as a result of the current situation we all face," said Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics. "Our audience is expressing increased interest in how third-party providers can help them improve service, manage costs, and improve execution, and Holman continues to be a leader in providing these benefits."

Holman has a long history of creating logistics solutions for many of the best-known brand name consumer and durable goods manufacturers in the U.S. Established in 1864, Holman provides warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, distribution, transportation, and eCommerce order fulfillment services.

"We are honored to again be recognized as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Provider," commented Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics. "We believe that the people on the front lines of our operations across the U.S. are the reason we continue to be recognized for providing an Extraordinary Service Experience for our customers, even in the challenging environment that all organizations have experienced in 2020."

About Holman Logistics

Holman began operations in 1864 and has a long history of providing warehousing, manufacturing logistics, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for many Fortune 500 customers in distribution and manufacturing locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

Media Contact

Gregory Reid - BDYPR

913-814-8638

[email protected]

SOURCE Holman Logistics