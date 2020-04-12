Holmes, Leflore and Wilkinson counties set for mobile COVID-19 testing this week

Wednesday, April 15 , Leflore County : Mississippi Valley State University football stadium, 14000 Highway 82 West, Itta Bena

: football stadium, 14000 Highway 82 West, Thursday, April 16 , Holmes County : City of Lexington Multi-Purpose Complex, 22521 Depot St., Lexington

: City of Lexington Multi-Purpose Complex, 22521 Depot St., Thursday, April 16 , Wilkinson County : Emergency Management Agency, 1495 U.S. 61 South, Woodville

Testing locations for Tuesday, April 14, announced previously:

Chickasaw County – Chickasaw County Agri Center , 800 Starkville Road in Houston

, 800 Starkville Road in Jefferson County – Fayette High School , 2277 Main St., Fayette

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include 85 people in Olive Branch, 25 in Clarksdale, 55 in Vicksburg, 49 in Greenwood, 61 in Meridian, 110 in Natchez, 57 in Carriere, 33 in Ripley, 59 in Moss Point, 18 in Raleigh, 25 in Eupora, 50 in Clinton, 25 in Tunica and 1,903 as of early Friday at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for having COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It's available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Those using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. They'll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. UMMC will contact those tested with their results.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.

For more information about testing, click here .

