Holmes Murphy Announces Three Female Executive Leadership Appointments

WAUKEE, Iowa, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, Holmes Murphy marked an enterprise movement in propelling three female leaders into new and advanced positions within the firm. Ellen Willadsen will become Holmes Murphy's first Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) after being the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the past 10 years. Lindsay Chase will assume the role of CFO for Holmes Murphy, and Susan Hatten will assume the role of Holmes Murphy's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Willadsen joined Holmes Murphy in 1995, playing a key role in the organization's growth, increasing the organization's profitability, and providing invaluable counsel on major financial decisions. She was also instrumental in the startup of the Women Optimizing Women (WOW) initiative, which cares for the unique potential of women at Holmes Murphy and within the insurance industry.

"Ellen consistently exceeds expectations, tackles tasks with dedication and determination, and is an excellent thought leader," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO. "Perhaps even more notable, she's an advocate for females in our industry — and in business in general — and is a trusted mentor by many."

Chase joined Innovative Captive Strategies (ICS), a subsidiary of Holmes Murphy in 2006 and, as a member of their Executive team, has been instrumental to their success. In 2020, Chase was promoted to Senior Vice President, Finance with Holmes Murphy and will now assume the role of CFO.

"Lindsay is truly an expert in her field and has a clear grasp on the financial vision and direction of Holmes Murphy," said Keough. "She's not only a focused young professional, but she's also a team player and a leader with unlimited potential. I look forward to her wisdom and expertise as our CFO."

Hatten joined Holmes Murphy in 2014 after leading business development for a marketing and advertising firm. She has been involved with Holmes Murphy sales, clients, marketing, and community culture, which is instrumental as she leads the Marketing efforts of Holmes Murphy.

"Given Susan's breadth of expertise and knowledge at Holmes Murphy, within BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), and in the community, she is well positioned to take us to the next level with sales, brand, and communication experiences," said Keough. "Her growth in the company has been tremendous, and I'm eager to see the impact she can make in her new role."

In addition, Willadsen and Hatten have been an integral part in building BTV — the industry's first broker-led group and accelerator program co-founded by Holmes Murphy. As the Executive Sponsor and Chief Operations Officer of BTV, Willadsen and Hatten, respectively, have worked closely with Keough and M3 Insurance (a co-founding member of BTV) to propel the company forward. Through these expanded roles, Willadsen and Hatten are blazing the trail for all women to think differently about innovation, insurtech, technology, and fintech.

Holmes Murphy has been deliberate in its encouragement, engagement, and development of next generation leaders. These intentional leadership appointments allow Holmes Murphy to continue to perpetuate its privately held status and dedication to non-nepotism, which have both been paramount to the company since its inception in 1932.

"We look forward to seeing Ellen, Lindsay, and Susan in their new roles as they look to innovate the industry and serve our number one priority — our clients," said Keough.

