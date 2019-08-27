Holmes Murphy Welcomes Nate Hughes to Minnesota Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy has welcomed Nate Hughes as Account Executive to the company's growing Minneapolis Property Casualty team.

Hughes joins Holmes Murphy through the merger with Cobb Strecker Dunphy & Zimmermann, where he was a Market Leader focused on commercial and professional liability. Prior to that, Hughes worked at Wells Fargo Insurance Services in sales leadership and brokerage where he gained expertise in a variety of industries including construction, healthcare, life science, manufacturing, professional services, technology, and venture/private equity.

"We're very happy to have Nate join our team," said Jay Reavis, Sr. Vice President and Market Leader for Holmes Murphy. "His long history and breadth of expertise in the Minnesota market and industry as a whole makes him a welcome addition to Holmes Murphy. He is a great cultural fit, and the experience he brings aligns with the direction we are headed and our desire to uniquely serve our current and future clients."

At Holmes Murphy, Hughes will lead a team of insurance, risk management, and organizational wellbeing professionals to advise clients in the areas of risk financing, risk management, compliance, productivity, and the development of a client's corporate culture that supports their strategic plan.

Hughes currently resides in St Paul, MN, with his wife, Liz, and their four children. He attended Cretin High School and St. John's University. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing, running, and spending time with family.

