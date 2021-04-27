Holmusk Acquires Mental Health Analytics Provider Otsuka Health Solutions to Expand its Footprint in the UK

LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global data science and digital health company building the world's largest Real-World Evidence (RWE) platform for behavioral health, announced today that it has acquired Otsuka Health Solutions (OHS), a UK-based mental health, predictive analytics provider. The acquisition from Otsuka Pharmaceutical Europe Ltd (Otsuka) deepens Holmusk's footprint in the UK and paves the way for Holmusk to expand its partnerships with health systems working to transform behavioral healthcare.

With the acquisition, Holmusk adds OHS's award-winning product, Management and Supervision Tool (MaST), to its suite of digital and analytic solutions to improve behavioral health outcomes. MaST, a powerful and easy-to-use digital platform for care teams, leverages predictive analytics to identify people at greater risk of using crisis services and those who may require different services to support their recovery. As a result, fewer people in crisis require inpatient admissions when compared with standard community management.

With MaST already deployed across several NHS mental health trusts Holmusk will be able to advance into the UK market with momentum. Building on MaST's success, Holmusk now has the opportunity to integrate its cutting-edge technologies to drive the next stage of the product's journey. This strategic acquisition will enable Holmusk to leverage its scientific capabilities and dedicated suite of solutions to support MaST's growth and advance the shift towards data-driven healthcare in the UK and beyond.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in our ambition to lead behavioral health innovation globally," said Nawal Roy, Holmusk Founder and CEO. "The UK has long held a reputation as a center of excellence for mental health research, and we are excited to bolster our presence here, leveraging OHS's current role as a key partner with NHS Trusts, mental health research institutions, and providers."

"My team and I are delighted to join Holmusk on their ground-breaking journey, with our shared vision of transforming mental health with digital solutions powered by analytics," said Caroline Gadd, now Director of Healthcare Solutions, Holmusk and 2020 NHS Innovation Accelerator Fellow. "Holmusk's capabilities and experience in measuring patient-reported outcomes will accelerate MaST's development, allowing us to strive towards continually improving mental health outcomes as new models of care emerge across the NHS."

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to reimagine behavioral health and transform lives with Real-World Evidence and digital innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and New York, Holmusk generates evidence and builds digital solutions to advance behavioral health research, innovation, and care.

NeuroBlu, Holmusk's flagship product, synthesizes Real-World Data (RWD) with seamless analytic tools, enabling users to create actionable insights that drive behavioral health transformation. NeuroBlu is powered by an industry-leading and continually growing behavioral health clinical dataset, with over 20 years of data on 550,000+ patients and 20+ million encounters. Holmusk uses advanced proprietary analytics to enrich the data, with Natural Language Processing and predictive disease models designed specifically for behavioral health. Holmusk augments its data and analytic offerings with powerful digital solutions that enhance patient engagement, support disease self-management, and capture patient-reported outcomes to help guide clinical decisions and analytics. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

About Otsuka Health Solutions

Otsuka Health Solutions was founded in 2015 as a separate division of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Europe Ltd that uses health records data to gain valuable insights into mental health in the UK. Their flagship product, MaST uses predictive analytics to inform on resource allocation, supporting patient flow, and identifying people at risk of using crisis services.

The OHS team works closely with front line NHS staff and management teams to understand the day-to-day challenges in providing care and to ensure that their solutions help to meet the needs of staff and service users in mental health services.

The OHS team and MaST product are now part of Holmusk Europe and the OHS name will no longer be in use.

For more information please visit www.holmusk.co.uk

Management and Supervision Tool

