Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA Statement On the Passing of Herbert Karliner

The journey became known as the Voyage of the Damned. The hostility of U.S. officials, misinformation by anti-Semites, and the timidity of Jewish leaders prevented the St. Louis from docking and delivering Herb's family and so many other Jewish refugees to safety. On their return to Europe, hundreds of the ship's passengers, including Herb's mother, father, and two sisters, were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Herb and his brother miraculously survived on a farm in central France.

After World War II, Herb emigrated to America. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. It was a testament to Herb's character that after all he lived through, he became a beloved member of the Miami community, devoting thousands of hours with community groups, schools, churches, and synagogues, discussing his extraordinary life experiences.

Herb was also a long-time member of the Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA Executive Committee, advocating for the rights, interests, and needs of Holocaust survivors, especially those living in poverty. www.hsf-usa.org.

America's abandonment of the Jews on the St. Louis sent a message to Hitler and the world that the Jewish people were not welcome anywhere. Historians acknowledge that the Nazis used the St. Louis episode as one of many horrific propaganda tools to justify the extermination of six million Jews, including our beloved parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, and other loved ones. Herb's passing, as one of the last living survivors of the St. Louis, is a stark reminder of the importance of the State of Israel to the survival of the Jewish people.

For more important insights into Herbert Karliner's life, see: https://forward.com/news/470805/herbert-karliner-outspoken-survivor-of-the-ss-st-louis-dies-at-94/; https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/obituaries/article251849878.html#storylink=cpy

May God comfort Herb's wife Vera, their daughters Debbie and Michelle, their son-in-law Amir, and their grandchildren, Jessica, Zachary and Jonah, with all the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.

