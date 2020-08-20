Hologic Announces 'Back to Screening' Campaign Encouraging Women to Prioritize Scheduling Annual Mammograms

WHAT:

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials, professional societies and patient advocacy groups released guidance urging women to delay routine mammograms. As a result, appointments for breast, cervical and colorectal screenings in March were down 86% to 94% compared to previous years.1 Breast imaging facilities have since begun accepting patients for routine mammograms, however, a recent survey conducted by Hologic found that 27% of compliant women plan to either skip or delay their mammogram in 2020.2