Hologram Co-Founders Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell with the Chicago Innovation Award Winners

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologram , a cellular connectivity platform for IoT devices that allows companies to manage fleets of devices globally, will join the fellow winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards, the Chicago region's foremost annual celebration of innovation, in New York City today to ring the Closing Bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The event will emphasize the surge of innovation that is occurring in the Chicago region, and shine a spotlight on the organizations that make up its vibrant economy.

"Chicago Innovation Award winners cut across all industries and represent the best in new product and service development from large companies, startups, and nonprofits," said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of the Chicago Innovation Awards. "Their winning innovations are solving a range of unmet needs in the marketplace, and we're proud to celebrate their successes on a global stage by ringing the Nasdaq Bell."

Joining Hologram will be other winners of the 2020 Chicago Innovation Awards, including: 2nd Kitchen, A Safe Haven Foundation, Abbott, ActiveCampaign, BMO Harris, Chicago Community Covid-19 Respond Fund, Chicago Health Atlas, Chicago Hopes for Kids, CMC Materials, Enduvo, FLEX Lighting, Gensler, Horizon Therapeutics, I Grow Chicago, InstaShield, NOCD, Novartis Gene Therapies, NowPow, Quest, Sabanto, The Small Exchange, and Threekit.

"We're honored to win the Chicago Innovation Awards and celebrate with these innovative companies by ringing the Nasdaq bell," said Ben Forgan, CEO and co-founder of Hologram. "Following our Series B raise led by Tiger Global, we're planning to triple the size of our talented team and further develop our proprietary connectivity management technology."

Along with Forgan, Hologram was co-founded by Pat Wilbur, an expert on cybersecurity. The two co-founders launched Hologram in 2014 and have grown it to more than 470 carriers in 200 countries. Hologram is currently trusted by thousands of businesses in nearly every vertical from healthcare to micromobility to manufacturing across six continents.

To learn more about the Chicago Innovation Award winners, read their stories and watch their videos .

About Hologram

Hologram's mission is to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch network access to the best coverage across more than 470 carriers in 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io . Join Hologram on social media at Twitter here , Facebook here , and LinkedIn here .

About Chicago Innovation

Chicago Innovation was established in 2002 as the Chicago Innovation Awards, an annual ceremony to celebrate the most innovative products and services in the Chicago region. The organization has evolved into a year-round series of events and activities designed to educate, connect and celebrate innovators in the Chicago region. The organization's expansion includes the Chicago Student Invention Convention to empower Chicago's youth to be innovators, the Chicago Innovation Women Mentoring Co-op to support female innovators, and Ageless Innovators to support older adult innovators and bridge generations in the workplace. For more info, visit www.chicagoinnovation.com . To follow Chicago Innovation on social media, find it on Twitter (@Chi_Innovation ) or Facebook ( Chicago Innovation ).

SOURCE Hologram

Related Links

http://www.hologram.io

