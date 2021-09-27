Hologram Help from Product Packaging

GEELONG, Australia, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A ground-breaking concept that transforms regular product packaging into the newest channel for brands and their fans to connect, will change shopping forever, according to Digital Marketing Expert, Dave Chaffey.

Immertia, the tech start-up that Chaffey heads is leading the charge towards this future, and today released a prototype demonstration video which includes a pint-sized human hologram, providing information from inside a packaging container.

Augmented Reality Hologram, A hand holding a smartphone to view an augmented reality hologram, from inside product packaging

You can see the demonstration video from the immertia website.

The remarkable spectacle is exciting, and yet unnerving

"The prototype we're showing today is fascinating. You'll see there's a person, a hologram, inside the packaging, waiting to provide information and advice. In English, or in Spanish."

It's been an absolute showstopper for us so far. You can see people's responses – just pure amazement."

Technology virtually within reach

In Chaffey's vision of the near future, customers with product queries won't have to wait idly for a shop assistant's attention, they will simply ask the product! And the product will answer back.!

Any question you can think to ask, will be answered, by a tiny human, from inside the box.

It sounds far-fetched, but Chaffey's team demonstrated a solution last year, where a bottle of wine equipped with their technology, was asked questions, such as "where does your wine come from".

Aside from stumbling to describe prosciutto it was spot on.

How it works

The concept is powered by ultra-realistic augmented reality, which is why it's hard to tell what's real and what's not.

Consumers use their smart phone to activate the packaging, and then view the hologram through their camera. The Hologram is only a part of the concept, and the other elements are equally mind-bending.

"The technology is really clever, you can get information about the product, advice, instructions, all from the product itself. Its intuitive too, when you need to know something, you're going straight to the source"

"We're still a while away from hitting mainstream, but we're demonstrating a tangible solution, with no barriers for the consumer. That's a pretty big thing."

The commercial applications are enormous, with user cases in food and beverage, manufacturing, health, education, and many more industries.

Which is why the Company is calling out to potential investors, to support a capital raise and fund an immediate move to market. The Company has two augmented reality platforms in market presently, and capacity for growth. This space will be one to watch

More information is available on the website - Immertia.io

Media Enquiries

Media enquiries are welcome. Please visit our media center where a priority response service is maintained.

Media Liaison: Dave Chaffey, Founding Partner

Media Center: immertia.io/media/

Phone: +61 1300 633 390

IMMERTIA is

a hard-working team creating augmented reality experiences from products and the range of packaging

a commercialised product of Third Aurora – a Collaborative Tech Engine

