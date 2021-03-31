Hologram Wins 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologram , a global cellular platform for IoT, announced today that Hyper has received a 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World , the leading magazine and website covering IoT technologies.

Hyper is Hologram's eUICC SIM platform that turns connectivity into software. Hyper helps companies scale faster across any market globally by providing over-the-air coverage updates. Hyper offers flexibility in coverage, performance, and pricing for IoT projects.

"We're honored that Hyper won IoT Evolution's Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Ben Forgan, cofounder and CEO of Hologram. "Hologram's Hyper helps you future-proof your hardware and allows you to monitor and track your IoT device remotely through our platform."

"It is my pleasure to recognize Hyper, an innovative solution that earned Hologram the 2021 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC . "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Hologram in the future."

About Hologram

Hologram's mission to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch networks access to the best coverage across more than 550 carriers in more than 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io . Join Hologram on social media at Twitter here , Facebook here , and LinkedIn here .

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

