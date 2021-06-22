Hologram's Cellular IoT Platform Selected by Micromobility Innovation Leader Veo

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micromobility innovation leader, Veo , today announced it selected Hologram , a global cellular platform for IoT that turns connectivity into software, as its partner. Recognizing the importance of seamless global connectivity for its e-scooters, e-bikes and bikes, Veo selected Hologram's platform for its fleet management support and its software system of record.

"We're thrilled to be Veo's connectivity provider, particularly at an exciting time for micromobility where we're seeing increasing growth and demand for these innovative e-scooters and e-bikes," said Ben Forgan, co-founder and CEO of Hologram. "The Covid pandemic was part of the reason the micromobility trend exploded both in the United States and globally and we can expect to see more innovation and evolution in the future of transportation."

Hologram assists in Veo's rapid hardware product iterating cycle akin to the agile methodology used in software to enable testing in advance. This allows Hologram's customers to test connectivity and avoid potential roadblocks that might arise after the fleet of e-bikes or e-scooters have shipped overseas. Because Hologram has a network of more than 470 carriers in 200 countries, Veo can operate efficiently without connectivity issues or delays.

"There's a number of reasons we selected Hologram. As we continue our rapid growth, Hologram's SIM cards provide us with a global solution to connect our vehicles, no matter where they are in the world," said Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo.

About Hologram

Hologram's mission is to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch network access to the best coverage across more than 470 carriers in 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io . Join Hologram on social media at Twitter here , Facebook here , and LinkedIn here .

About Veo

Headquartered in Chicago, Veo , is one of micromobility's fastest growing and most innovative companies. With its unique e-swappable-battery technology which enables safe charging, the company designs and manufactures a first of its kind seated vehicle the Veo Cosmo, e-scooters, e-bikes, and bikes specifically built for the rigors of shared use. Veo products lead the industry in terms of vehicle durability, life-cycle sustainability, and are also widely recognized as the most comfortable and safe to ride. Veo has dozens of cities and universities nationwide as partners in its mobility share programs, and is adding additional municipalities and campuses every month. For more information, please visit http://www.veoride.com .

