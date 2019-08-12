Holon Solutions Awarded Second U.S. Patent This Year Targeted At Solving Healthcare Interoperability

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading data liberator, announced today it has been awarded its second U.S. Patent (No. 15/796,397) this year. The patent is for Holon's event-triggering technology that works in concert with its sensor technology that was awarded a patent earlier this year. This synergistic combination surfaces only the most meaningful and actionable patient information for providers within any electronic health record (EHR), and from any third-party source, without the need for interfaces.

Both patented technologies empower Holon's CollaborNet® platform. The newest patent was awarded for technology that detects workflow events, such as a physician opening a patient chart or referral module in an EHR system. The technology then triggers Holon's recently patented sensors to surface care gap and other pre-determined information from third-party analytics platforms, portals, health information exchanges (HIEs), outside providers' EHRs, and any other data source connected to the provider's organization. While the technologies can surface data from multiple digital resources, it immediately presents only the most relevant information in an unobtrusive ribbon next to the electronic chart within the physician's workflow.

Combined, the technologies agnostically liberate data without the need for expensive, brittle and time-consuming point-to-point interfaces while empowering the collaboration needed for success under value-based contracts. Specifically, the event-triggering technology within CollaborNet saves the provider from logging-in to view patient information on third-party platforms because it automatically detects the provider's action, which then prompts the sensors to surface the data the physician wants to know about that patient at that moment.

"Our research and development teams have devoted countless hours to designing, testing and launching our two patented data-liberating technologies that are successfully being used by healthcare organizations around the country," said Robert Connely IV, Chief Strategy Officer of Holon Solutions. "That is part of the reason it is truly gratifying to receive these patents. We're also thrilled because we believe they both demonstrate to the market that we offer truly groundbreaking technology that solves numerous interoperability challenges healthcare providers face every day such as gaps in data, an overabundance of irrelevant information presented at the point-of-care, and the burden to manually search for meaningful, actionable information within their workflow. CollaborNet overcomes all these obstacles and we now have the patents and experience to prove it."

Numerous technologies available today offer actionable data to support safe, effective, value-based care decisions, but nearly all require the provider to leave the EHR and log into a separate portal or application and then search for information. The newly patented event triggering technology helps surface only relevant and truly actionable information because Holon works with healthcare organizations before implementation to determine which pieces of specific information its providers want to see from its numerous digital resources. That information could be about gaps in care or new procedures or treatments delivered by other providers, but CollaborNet will only surface the information pre-determined to be most meaningful and actionable to providers at the point of care with their patients.

"Providers know what they want to see about their patients within their workflow and are understandably tired of searching for it," said Julie Mann, Chief Commercial Officer, Holon Solutions. "Not only is too much irrelevant data inefficient, but it can also hinder providers from delivering safe, high-quality care while contributing to burnout. Holon's two patents are laser-focused on eliminating these challenges that providers face every day. As a result, our clients tell us they are saving minutes on every patient encounter and have significantly improved their user experience with their EHR."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that liberates the data to liberate the care, putting the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our reimagined interoperability platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights directly to the point of care. Holon's agnostic platform CollaborNet® surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play. Our team of innovators is focused on removing the administrative burden from clinicians through our patented, sensor-based solutions. We are grateful to be recognized by Healthcare Informatics as the "2018 Innovator of the Year for Value-Based Care." and recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Southeastern Software Association (SSA) as the best Independent Software Vendor in 2019 at the 10th Annual Impact Awards.

For more information about how Holon helps healthcare organizations fulfill the promise of value-based care, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Linda Healan

Amendola Communications for Holon

404-725-7117

Lhealan@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Holon Solutions

Related Links

https://www.holonsolutions.com

