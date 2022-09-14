HolonIQ appoints EdSurge's Meg Hamel as Vice President Education ahead of Global Impact Summit

Leading impact intelligence platform expands its leadership team ahead of the HolonIQ Global Impact Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading impact intelligence platform HolonIQ today announced the appointment of Meg Hamel as Vice President, Education ahead of the group's Global Impact Summit in New York next week, launching '100 Days of Impact' in 15 cities around the world.

"HolonIQ sets the standard for education market intelligence and insights, and I'm thrilled to join the team, powering decisions that matter for governments, institutions, firms and investors around the world," says Hamel. "Together, we will strengthen our commitment to collective change across the education ecosystem through data-informed, actionable insights on the solution landscape for institutions, teachers and learners everywhere."

In her role as VP, Education at HolonIQ, Hamel will continue her research work across preK-20 education and technology, building tools and resources to help global education leaders discover and evaluate technology. She joins HolonIQ from her prior role as Director of Grant and Program Strategy at ISTE, leading the design and execution of research and development projects, including a recent redesign of the EdSurge Product Index, an initiative in which she's been deeply involved since 2015.

"As a former educator and adviser to school districts, Meg brings valuable firsthand insights along with deep expertise in mapping the ecosystem of EdTech solutions", said Co-CEO Maria Spies. "Meg has been instrumental in her role at EdSurge and then ISTE in bringing together people, ideas, insights and connections for the future of learning, which is perfectly aligned to HolonIQ's mission".

Meg will join 800 global executives, leaders and investors in New York, September 22 for HolonIQ's 2022 Global Impact Summit. The Summit launches 100 days of Impact as the series brings together global impact leaders in Mexico City the following week and across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe over the following 100 days.

In New York, the Global Impact Summit includes speakers from organizations such as The Brookings Institution, MIT Solve, 2U, Clever, Coursera, ETS, Google, Global Victoria, Globant, Impact Capital Managers, JFF, Keypath, Luminus Life Plus, Microsoft, Nerdy, Western Governors University, Whiteboard Advisors and Zoom.

About HolonIQ

HolonIQ is a market intelligence platform for the global impact economy. We power decisions that matter across climate, education and health, providing data and insights that support growth and innovation seeking to change our future for the better. Our customers are governments, institutions, firms and investors around the world who are leading innovation, technology, policy and investment across the global impact economy. Learn more at www.holoniq.com

