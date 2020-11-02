Holt Publishing Announces the Debut Release of The Cup of Christ and the Forgotten Disciple by Jack Holt

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cup of Christ and the Forgotten Disciple, a dual narrative mystery/thriller that tells the story of a forgotten disciple. Jack Holt is writing about a medieval author who discovers a biblical author, and a forgotten disciple who writes a lost fifth gospel. While it might seem impossible, yet that is part of the mystery surrounding Lord Robert de Borron and Joseph of Arimathea.

"The Cup of Christ and the Forgotten Disciple" Jack Holt

Each man is unknowingly drawn into a maelstrom of trained assassins, who stalk both. Why does a diabolical cardinal want to kidnap a twelfth-century writer? One of these men has been tasked with writing a mysterious, long-forgotten book, while the other finds himself in the position of having to translate the same secret text, but twelve hundred years later. However, the test of their strength and character comes when each man has to struggle with choosing between protecting either his family or faith. Why would two men, who seemingly have nothing in common, be faced with the same choices over a protracted period of time?

About The Author

Jack Holt can often be found researching "the forgotten people of history's mysteries." He attended Purdue University and after 39 years retired from banking. Jack has co-authored several local history books and written numerous magazine articles. Recently, he and his fellow history cohorts received a $10,000 grant from the Indiana History Society to start a mini-museum. He and his wife have traveled extensively in the British Isles. Jack is a long-time chevalier and past prior of SMOTJ GP USA (Knights Templar). For numerous years he has been a member of the Sons of Union Veterans. He and his wife live in Indiana. His website is www.jackmholt.com blog discusses the forgotten people of history's mysteries every week.

Contact: Holt Publishing at [email protected], 812 989-2100, or P.O. Box 146 New Albany, IN 47151, for speaking engagements, covers, author photographs. His book can be ordered through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound, and Kobe.

